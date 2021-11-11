Log in
Summary Statement of Assets & Liabilities of TISCO as of October 2021

11/11/2021 | 05:27am EST
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

TISCO Financial Group pcl published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 10:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 755 M 570 M 570 M
Net income 2021 6 538 M 199 M 199 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 7,45%
Capitalization 74 061 M 2 260 M 2 252 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 998
Free-Float 78,7%
Technical analysis trends TISCO FINANCIAL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 92,50 THB
Average target price 103,22 THB
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sakchai Peechapat Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Suthas Ruangmanamongkol Chairman-Executive Board & Executive Director
Metha Pingsuthiwong President & Chief Operating Officer
Pliu Mangkornkanok Chairman
Wanthana Chotchaisathit Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TISCO FINANCIAL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.52%2 260
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.04%495 362
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION55.82%386 534
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.10%241 979
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.87%200 797
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.20%200 278