CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (TCEC)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 31 mai/May 2023) - The common shares of Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. is in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral resource properties, and either joint venturing or exploring these properties further. Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. focuses on acquiring uranium projects to meet the growing global demand, and is currently a development stage company with a particular focus on prospective uranium projects in the Athabasca basin in the Province of Saskatchewan.

Les actions ordinaires de Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ont été approuvées pour être cotées sur le CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. s'occupe d'acquérir, d'explorer et d'évaluer des propriétés de ressources minérales, et de créer des coentreprises ou d'explorer davantage ces propriétés. Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. se concentre sur l'acquisition de projets d'uranium pour répondre à la demande mondiale croissante, et est actuellement une société en phase de développement avec un accent particulier sur les projets d'uranium potentiels dans le bassin d'Athabasca dans la province de la Saskatchewan.

Issuer/Émetteur: Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): TCEC Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 16 467 806 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 18 957 831 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 88825J 10 6 ISIN: CA 88825J 10 6 6 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l’inscription: Le 2 juin/June 2023 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 December/décembre Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

