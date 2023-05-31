Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.
  News
  Summary
    TCEC   CA88825J1066

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

(TCEC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:22:16 2023-05-31 pm EDT
0.4700 CAD   -4.08%
03:15pCse Bulletin : New Listing - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (TCEC)
NE
04/26Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/19Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (TCEC)

05/31/2023 | 03:15pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 31 mai/May 2023) - The common shares of Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. is in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral resource properties, and either joint venturing or exploring these properties further. Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. focuses on acquiring uranium projects to meet the growing global demand, and is currently a development stage company with a particular focus on prospective uranium projects in the Athabasca basin in the Province of Saskatchewan.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ont été approuvées pour être cotées sur le CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. s'occupe d'acquérir, d'explorer et d'évaluer des propriétés de ressources minérales, et de créer des coentreprises ou d'explorer davantage ces propriétés. Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. se concentre sur l'acquisition de projets d'uranium pour répondre à la demande mondiale croissante, et est actuellement une société en phase de développement avec un accent particulier sur les projets d'uranium potentiels dans le bassin d'Athabasca dans la province de la Saskatchewan.

Issuer/Émetteur: Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): TCEC
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 16 467 806
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 18 957 831
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 88825J 10 6
ISIN: CA 88825J 10 6 6
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Listing Date/Date de l’inscription: Le 2 juin/June 2023
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 December/décembre
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

 

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for TCEC. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,88 M -0,65 M -0,65 M
Net cash 2022 0,39 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,07 M 5,93 M 5,94 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander Klenman Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Richard Ko Chief Financial Officer
Mark Layne Philip Ferguson Independent Director
Andrew Brown Independent Director
Allan Charles Larmour Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP.16.67%6
CAMECO CORPORATION20.69%11 556
URANIUM ENERGY CORP.-33.76%935
CGN MINING COMPANY LIMITED2.47%805
BOSS ENERGY LIMITED30.99%641
CENTRUS ENERGY CORP.-8.62%459
