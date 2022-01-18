TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION II : INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT - Form 8-K/A 01/18/2022 | 04:52pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Page Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm F-2 Balance Sheet as of February 17, 2021 (restated) F-3 Notes to Financial Statement (restated) F-4 F-1 Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Stockholders and the Board of Directors of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Opinion on the Financial Statement We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (the "Company") as of February 17, 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statement"). In our opinion, the financial statement presents fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of February 17, 2021, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Restatement of Financial Statement As discussed in Note 2 to the financial statement, the February 17, 2021 financial statement has been restated to correct certain misstatements. Basis for Opinion This financial statement is the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statement based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statement. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ WithumSmith+Brown, PC We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020. New York, New York February 23, 2021, except for the effects of the restatement disclosed in Note 2, 3, and 9, as to which the date is January 18, 2022 F-2 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II BALANCE SHEET FEBRUARY 17, 2021 (AS RESTATED) Assets Cash $ 1,848,111 Prepaids and other assets 703,222 Total current assets 2,551,333 Cash held in Trust Account 300,000,000 Total assets $ 302,551,333 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts Payable and Accrued expenses $ 1,051,601 Total current liabilities 1,051,601 Derivative warrant liabilities 17,509,557 Deferred underwriting commissions 10,500,000 Total liabilities 29,061,158 Commitments and Contingencies Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 30,000,000 shares subject to possible redemption at $10.00 per share 300,000,000 Stockholders' deficit Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, 8,625,000 shares issued and outstanding(1) 863 Additional paid-in capital - Accumulated deficit (26,510,688 ) Total stockholders' deficit (26,509,825 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 302,551,333 (1) This number includes up to 1,125,000 shares of Class B common stock subject to forfeiture if the over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part by the underwriters (see Note 6). The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statement. F-3 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 1-Description of Organization and Business Operations Organization and General Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.) (the "Company") was incorporated in Delaware on November 12, 2020. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or geographic region, the Company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target that can benefit from the Company's sponsor's leading brand, operational expertise, and global network in the real estate industry, including real estate adjacent Proptech businesses. As of February 17, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the period from November 12, 2020 (inception) through February 17, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the Initial Public Offering ("IPO") described below. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income on cash and cash equivalents from the proceeds derived from the IPO. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. The Company's sponsor is Tishman Speyer Innovation Sponsor II, L.L.C., a Delaware limited liability company (the "Sponsor"). The registration statement for the Company's IPO was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 11, 2021. On February 17, 2021, the Company consummated the IPO of 30,000,000 units (each, a "Unit", collectively, the "Units" and, with respect to the shares of Class A common stock included in the Units sold, the "Public Shares"). Each Unit consists of one share of Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling its holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The Units were sold at an offering price of $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $300,000,000 (Note 4). Simultaneously with the closing of the IPO, the Company consummated the private placement ("Private Placement") with the Sponsor of an aggregate of 5,333,334 warrants ("Private Placement Warrants") to purchase Class A common stock, each at a price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant, generating total gross proceeds of $8,000,000 (Note 5). Transaction costs of the IPO amounted to $17,018,662, consisting of $6,000,000 of underwriting commissions, $10,500,000 of deferred underwriting commissions and $518,662 of other offering costs. In addition, $1,848,111 of cash was held outside of the Trust Account (as defined below) and is available for working capital purposes. Following the closing of the IPO on February 17, 2021, an amount of $300,000,000 ($10.00 per Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the IPO and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants in the Private Placement was placed in a trust account ("Trust Account"), which will be invested in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), with a maturity of 185 days or less, or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 promulgated under the Investment Company Act, which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, until the earlier of (a) the completion of the Company's initial Business Combination, (b) the redemption of any public shares properly submitted in connection with a stockholder vote to amend the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation (the "Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation"), and (c) the redemption of the Company's public shares if the Company is unable to complete the initial Business Combination within 24 months from February 17, 2021 the closing of the IPO, subject to applicable law (the "Combination Period"). F-4 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the IPO and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to complete a Business Combination successfully. The Company must complete a Business Combination with one or more operating businesses or assets that together have an aggregate fair market value equal to at least 80% of the net assets held in the Trust Account (net of amounts disbursed to management for working capital purposes, if permitted, and excluding the amount of any deferred underwriting commissions) at the time of the Company's signing a definitive agreement in connection with its initial Business Combination. However, the Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires an interest in the target business or assets sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. The Company will provide its holders of the outstanding Public Shares (the "public stockholders") with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) without a stockholder vote by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek stockholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company. The public stockholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially anticipated to be $10.00 per Public Share, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations). There will be no redemption rights upon the completion of a Business Combination with respect to the Company's warrants. The Company will only proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 either prior to or upon such consummation of a Business Combination and, if the Company seeks stockholder approval, a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a stockholder vote is not required by applicable law or stock exchange rules and the Company does not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the SEC and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. F-5 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT If, however, stockholder approval of the transaction is required by applicable law or stock exchange rules, or the Company decides to obtain stockholder approval for business or other reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. If the Company seeks stockholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor has agreed to vote its Founder Shares (as defined in Note 6), and any Public Shares purchased during or after the IPO in favor of approving a Business Combination. In addition, the initial stockholders have agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to their Founder Shares and Public Shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination. In addition, the Company has agreed not to enter into a definitive agreement regarding an initial Business Combination without the prior consent of the Sponsor. Notwithstanding the above, if the Company seeks stockholder approval of a Business Combination and it does not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation provides that a public stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% or more of the Public Shares, without the prior consent of the Company. The Sponsor has agreed (a) to waive its redemption rights with respect to its Founder Shares and Public Shares held by it in connection with the completion of a Business Combination and (b) not to propose an amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (i) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow redemption in connection with the Company's initial Business Combination or to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination or (ii) with respect to any other material provision relating to stockholders' rights (including redemption rights) or pre-initial business combination activity, unless the Company provides the public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The Sponsor has agreed to waive its liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Sponsor acquires Public Shares in or after the IPO, such Public Shares will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor has agreed to be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (1) $10.00 per Public Share and (2) the actual amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, less taxes payable, provided that such liability will not apply to claims by a third party or prospective target business who executed a waiver of any and all rights to the monies held in the Trust Account nor will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the IPO against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (except the Company's independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses and other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. F-6 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 2 - Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements The Company's management re-considered the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging; Contracts in Entity's Own Equity, and concluded that a provision in the Company's warrant agreement related to certain tender or exchange offers precludes the Company's warrants from being accounted for as components of equity. As the warrants meet the definition of a derivative as contemplated in ASC 815, the warrants should be recorded as derivative liabilities on the balance sheet and measured at fair value at inception (February 17, 2021) and at each reporting date in accordance with ASC 820, Fair Value Measurement, with changes in fair value recognized in the statement of operations in the period of change. In the Company's Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2021, the Company reported the value of the warrants in equity. As a result, the Company's management and the audit committee of the Company's Board of Directors concluded that it was appropriate to revise the classification of the warrants as reported in the Company's balance sheet as of February 17, 2021. In addition, the Company historically classified a portion of the public shares as permanent equity to maintain stockholders' equity in excess of $5,000,000 on the basis that the Company will consummate its Business Combination only if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001. In connection with the preparation of the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 (the "Original Form 10-Q"), management re-evaluated the Company's application of ASC 480-10-S99 with respect to its accounting classification of public shares and determined that the public shares include redemption provisions that require classification of all public shares as temporary equity, regardless of the minimum net tangible asset requirement discussed above. After further consideration, subsequent to the filing of the Original Form 10-Q, management re-evaluated the impact of the reclassification of a portion of the public shares on the Company's previously issued financial statements and, in consultation with the audit committee of the Company's board of directors, concluded that the reclassification of a portion of the public shares is material with respect to the Company's previously issued financial statements and that such financial statements should be restated. The Company restated in an amendment to the Original Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on December 20, 2021, (i) the Company's previously issued unaudited condensed financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which were included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on May 25, 2021, (ii) the Company's previously issued unaudited condensed financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, which were included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 12, 2021, and (iii) Note 2 to the Company's previously issued unaudited condensed financial statements as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, which were included in the Original Form 10-Q, respectively. The following presents a reconciliation of the balance sheet from the amounts previously reported on Form 8-K: Balance Sheet as of February 17, 2021 As reported Restatement As Restated Derivative warrant liabilities $ - $ 17,509,557 $ 17,509,557 Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; stock subject to possible redemption at redemption value of $10.00 $ 285,999,730 $ 14,000,270 300,000,000 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Class A common stock - $0.0001 par value 140 (140 ) - Class B common stock - $0.0001 par value 863 - 863 Additional paid-in capital 5,005,603 (5,005,603 ) - Accumulated deficit (6,604 ) (26,504,084 ) (26,510,688 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 5,000,002 $ (31,509,827 ) $ (26,509,825 ) Class A common stock subject to possible redemption 28,599,973 1,400,027 30,000,000 F-7 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 3-Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Basis of Presentation The accompanying audited financial statement is presented in U.S. dollars in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that an emerging growth company can elect to opt-out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such an election to opt-out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt-out of such extended transition period, which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make the comparison of the Company's financial statement with another public company that is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company that has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates The preparation of this financial statement in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statement. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statement, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash and cash equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of February 17, 2021. Cash Held in Trust Account At February 17, 2021, the assets held in the Trust Account were held in cash. F-8 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of a cash account in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation limits of $250,000. At February 17, 2021, the Company has not experienced losses on this account. Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its Class A common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in the Financial Accounting Standards Board's ("FASB") ASC Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Class A common stock subject to mandatory redemption (if any) are classified as liability instruments and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A common stock (including Class A common stock that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A common stock are classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's Class A common stock feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of uncertain future events. The Company is authorized to issue a total of 250,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at par value of $0.0001 each. Accordingly, as of February 17, 2021, 30,000,000 shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption are presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheet. Under ASC 480-10-S99, the Company has elected to recognize changes in the redemption value immediately as they occur and adjust the carrying value of the security to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. This method would view the end of the reporting period as if it were also the redemption date for the security. At February 17, 2021, the Class A common stock reflected in the balance sheet is reconciled in the following table: Gross proceeds $ 300,000,000 Less: Proceeds allocated to Public Warrants (9,196,283 ) Less: Class A common stock issuance costs (16,496,967 ) Add: Accretion of carrying value to redemption value 25,693,250 Class A common stock subject to possible redemption $ 300,000,000 Offering Costs The Company complies with the requirements of FASB ASC 340-10-S99-1 and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB) Topic 5A-"Expenses of Offering". Offering costs consist of legal, accounting, underwriting fees and other costs that are directly related to the IPO. Offering costs amounting to $17,018,662 (consisting of $6,000,000 in underwriting commissions, $10,500,000 of deferred underwriting commissions and $518,662 of other offering costs) were charged to stockholders' equity upon the completion of the IPO. Derivative Warrant Liabilities The Company does not use derivative instruments to hedge exposures to cash flow, market, or foreign currency risks. The Company evaluates all of its financial instruments, including issued stock purchase warrants, to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives, pursuant to ASC 480 and ASC 815-15. The Company accounts for its 11,333,334 warrants issued in connection with its IPO and concurrent private placement as derivative warrant liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40. Accordingly, the Company recognizes the warrant instruments as liabilities at fair value and adjusts the instruments to fair value at each reporting period. The liabilities are subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in the Company's statement of operations. At February 17, 2021, the Company utilized a Monte Carlo simulation model to value the initial value of the public warrants and a Monte Carlo simulation model to value the private warrants. F-9 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Income Taxes The Company follows the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes under FASB ASC 740, "Income Taxes." Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the estimated future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statements carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that included the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. Deferred tax assets were deemed de minimis as of February 17, 2021. FASB ASC 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. There were no unrecognized tax benefits as of February 17, 2021. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. No amounts were accrued for the payment of interest and penalties as of February 17, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. The provision for income taxes was deemed to be de minimis for the period from November 12, 2020 (inception) through February 17, 2021. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under the FASB ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures," approximate the carrying amounts represented in the balance sheet, other than the derivative warrant liabilities, primarily due to the short-term nature. Recent Accounting Standards In August 2020, the FASB issued Accounting Standard Update (the "ASU") No. 2020-06, Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity, which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception and it also simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. The Company early adopted the ASU on January 1, 2021. Adoption of the ASU did not impact the Company's financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's financial statement. F-10 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Risks and Uncertainties On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization ("WHO") announced a global health emergency because of a new strain of coronavirus (the "COVID-19 outbreak"). In March 2020, the WHO classified the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, based on the rapid increase in exposure globally. The full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company's financial position will depend on future developments, including the duration and spread of the outbreak and related advisories and restrictions. These developments and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the financial markets and the overall economy are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. If the financial markets and/or the overall economy are impacted for an extended period, the Company's financial position may be materially adversely affected. Additionally, the Company's ability to complete an initial Business Combination may be materially adversely affected due to significant governmental measures being implemented to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or treat its impact, including travel restrictions, the shutdown of businesses and quarantines, among others, which may limit the Company's ability to have meetings with potential investors or affect the ability of a potential target company's personnel, vendors and service providers to negotiate and consummate an initial Business Combination in a timely manner. The Company's ability to consummate an initial Business Combination may also be dependent on the ability to raise additional equity and debt financing, which may be impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting market downturn. Management continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of the financial statement. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Note 4-Initial Public Offering On February 17, 2021, the Company sold 30,000,000 Units at a price of $10.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one share of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant (each, a "Public Warrant"). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 8). Note 5-Private Placement Simultaneously with the closing of the IPO, the Sponsor purchased an aggregate of 5,333,334 Private Placement Warrants, at a price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant, for an aggregate purchase price of $8,000,000. A portion of the proceeds from the Private Placement Warrants were added to the net proceeds from the IPO held in the Trust Account. Each Private Placement Warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share. The initial stockholders, including the Sponsor, have agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of the Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of: (i) one year after the completion of the initial Business Combination and (ii) the date following the completion of the initial Business Combination on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, capital stock exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of the Company's stockholders having the right to exchange their common stock for cash, securities or other property. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the closing price of the Company's Class A common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, the Founder Shares will be released from the lock-up. F-11 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 6-Related Party Transactions Founder Shares On November 18, 2020, the Sponsor paid an aggregate price of $25,000 in exchange for the issuance of 8,625,000 shares of Class B common stock (the "Founder Shares"). On November 24, 2020, the Sponsor forfeited 5,750,000 Founder Shares to the Company. On January 22, 2021, the Company effected a 2.5-for-1 Class B common stock split, resulting in aggregate founders shares outstanding of 7,187,500. On February 12, 2021, the Company effected a 1.2-for-1 Class B common stock split, resulting in aggregate founders shares outstanding of 8,625,000 (of which 1,125,000 are subject to forfeiture for no consideration depending on the extent to which the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option). Promissory Note - Related Party The Sponsor had agreed to loan the Company an aggregate of up to $300,000 to be used for the payment of costs related to the IPO. The promissory note was non-interest bearing, unsecured and was due on the earlier of December 31, 2021 or the closing of the IPO. As of February 17, 2021, the Company had borrowed $98,000 under the promissory note. The full amount was paid at the closing of the IPO, therefore the balance at February 17, 2021 was $0. Administrative Services Agreement Commencing on the IPO and through the earlier of the consummation of the initial Business Combination and the Company's liquidation, the Company will reimburse an affiliate of the Sponsor for office space, secretarial and administrative services provided to the Company in the amount of $10,000 per month. Working Capital Loans In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants of the post Business Combination entity at a price of $1.50 per warrant. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. As of February 17, 2021, the Company had no borrowings under the Working Capital Loans. F-12 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 7-Commitments and Contingencies Underwriting Agreement On February 17, 2021, the underwriters were paid cash underwriting commissions of 2% of the gross proceeds of the IPO, totaling $6,000,000. In addition, $0.35 per unit, or approximately $10,500,000 in the aggregate, will be payable to the underwriters for deferred underwriting commissions. The deferred commissions will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Note 8-Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock-The Company is authorized to issue a total of 2,500,000 shares of preferred stock at par value of $0.0001 each. As of February 17, 2021, there were no preferred shares issued or outstanding. Class B Common stock-The Company is authorized to issue a total of 25,000,000 shares of Class B common stock at par value of $0.0001 each. As of February 17, 2021, there were 8,625,000 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding (including 1,125,000 shares subject to forfeiture depending on the extent to which the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option). Stockholders of record are entitled to one vote for each share held on all matters to be voted on by stockholders. Prior to the initial Business Combination, holders of Class B common stock will have the right to elect all of the Company's directors and may remove members of the Company's board of directors for any reason. On any other matter submitted to a vote of stockholders, holders of Class A common stock and holders of Class B common stock will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of the Company's stockholders except as required by law or stock exchange rule. The Class B common stock will automatically convert into Class A common stock at the time of the initial Business Combination, or earlier at the option of the holder, on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like, and subject to further adjustment as provided herein. In the case that additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities are issued or deemed issued in connection with the initial Business Combination, the number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of all Founder Shares will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the total number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding after such conversion (after giving effect to any redemptions of shares of Class A common stock by Public Stockholders), including the total number of shares of Class A common stock issued, or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of the initial Business Combination, excluding any shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities or rights exercisable for or convertible into shares of Class A common stock issued, or to be issued, to any seller in the initial Business Combination and any Private Placement Warrants issued to the Sponsor, officers or directors upon conversion of Working Capital Loans, provided that such conversion of Founder Shares will never occur on a less than one-for-one basis. F-13 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Warrants - At February 17, 2021, there were 6,000,000 Public Warrants outstanding and 5,333,334 Private Warrants outstanding. Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional Public Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Public Warrants will trade. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination or (b) 12 months from the closing of the IPO; provided in each case that the Company has an effective registration statement under the Securities Act covering the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants and a current prospectus relating to them is available (or the Company permits holders to exercise their Public Warrants on a cashless basis and such cashless exercise is exempt from registration under the Securities Act). The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 15 business days, after the closing of a Business Combination, the Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement for the registration, under the Securities Act, of the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants. The Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to cause the same to become effective and to maintain the effectiveness of such registration statement, and a current prospectus relating thereto, until the expiration of the Public Warrants in accordance with the provisions of the warrant agreement. Notwithstanding the above, if the Class A common stock is at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that it satisfies the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless" basis, and, in the event the Company so elects, the Company will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, but the Company will be required to use its commercially reasonable efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. The Public Warrants will expire five years after the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. The warrants will expire five years after the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. If (x) the Company issues additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of its initial Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per share of Class A common stock (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company's board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the initial stockholders or their affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the initial stockholders or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 50% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of the initial Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of the Class A common stock during the 10 trading day period starting on the trading day after the day on which the Company consummates the initial Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the Warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price of the Warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $10.00 per share redemption trigger price of the Warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants, except that the Private Placement Warrants and the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the Sponsor or its permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. F-14 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT The Company may call the Public Warrants for redemption: • in whole and not in part; • at a price of $0.01 per warrant; • upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption; and • if, and only if, the last sales price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share on each of 20 trading days within the 30-trading day period ending on the third business day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. In addition, the Company may call the Public Warrants for redemption: • in whole and not in part; • at $0.10 per warrant provided that holders will be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis prior to redemption and receive a certain number of shares of Class A common stock, based on the fair market value of the Class A common stock; • if, and only if, the closing price of Class A common stock equals or exceeds $10.00 per share for any 20 trading days within the 30-trading day period ending three trading days before the notice of redemption is sent to the warrant holders; and • if the closing price of Class A common stock for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to the warrant holders is less than $18.00 per share, the private placement warrants must also be concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding public warrants. In no event will the Company be required to net cash settle any warrant. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with the respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. F-15 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 9 - Fair Value Measurements Fair value is defined as the price that would be received for sale of an asset or paid for transfer of a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. GAAP establishes a three-tier fair value hierarchy, which prioritizes the inputs used in measuring fair value. The hierarchy gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements). These tiers include: • Level 1, defined as observable inputs such as quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical instruments in active markets; • Level 2, defined as inputs other than quoted prices in active markets that are either directly or indirectly observable such as quoted prices for similar instruments in active markets or quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are not active; and • Level 3, defined as unobservable inputs in which little or no market data exists, therefore requiring an entity to develop its own assumptions, such as valuations derived from valuation techniques in which one or more significant inputs or significant value drivers are unobservable. The following table presents information about the Company's liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at February 17, 2021 and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value: February 17, 2021 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Warrant liabilities $ - $ - $ 17,509,557 The Company utilizes a Monte Carlo simulation model to value the warrants at each reporting period, with changes in fair value recognized in the statement of operations. The estimated fair value of the warrant liability is determined using Level 3 inputs. Inherent in the model are assumptions related to expected share-price volatility, expected life, risk-free interest rate and dividend yield. The Company estimates the volatility of its common stock based on historical volatility that matches the expected remaining life of the warrants. The risk-free interest rate is based on the U.S. Treasury zero-coupon yield curve on the grant date for a maturity similar to the expected remaining life of the warrants. The expected life of the warrants is assumed to be equivalent to their remaining contractual term. The dividend rate is based on the historical rate, which the Company anticipates to remain at zero. The aforementioned warrant liabilities are not subject to qualified hedge accounting. The following table provides quantitative information regarding Level 3 fair value measurements: At

February

17, 2021, Stock price $ 9.64 Strike price $ 11.50 Term (in years) 6.03 Volatility 24.1 % Risk-free rate 0.76 % Dividend yield 0.0 % F-16 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 10-Subsequent Events The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up to the date that the financial statement was issued. Based upon this review, the Company did not identify any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the financial statements, other than the restatement discussed in Note 2. F-17 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Tishman Speyer Innovation II Corp. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 21:51:09 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II 04:52p TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION II : INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT - Form 8-K/A PU 04:43p TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo.. AQ 2021 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C.. AQ 2021 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interi.. AQ 2021 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION CORP. II MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C.. AQ 2021 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N.. CI 2021 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION II : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION.. AQ 2021 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarter En.. CI 2021 TISHMAN SPEYER INNOVATION II : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION.. AQ 2021 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. Ii Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended.. CI