(Alliance News) - Tissue Regenix said on Monday that it had signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Joint Operations Ltd to distribute the Tissue Regenix OrthoPure XT product in the UK.

Tissue Regenix, a regenerative medical device company, said that the initial agreement is for three years and is subject to annual purchase minimums, with Joint Operations adding OrthoPure XT to its portfolio of products.

OrthoPure XT uses Tissue Regenix's patented dCELL technology for anterior cruciate ligament, ACL, reconstruction procedures.

Tissue Regenix said OrthoPure XT is the "only available, non-human biologic graft" for ACL on the market.

Joint Operations, a UK-based distribution business focused on supplying products to treat joint injuries and help to preserve the joints in the body, said that it already distributes orthopaedic equipment to the UK private sector and NHS, offering clinicians comprehensive orthopaedic solutions.

Chief Executive Officer Daniel Lee said: "We are excited to partner with Joint Operations, who are expects in the distribution of orthopaedic equipment within the UK,

"This strategic partnership will continue our reach into the UK, ensuring these markets have access to our pioneering medical technology, which will help to transform patient care."

Shares in Tissue Regenix were up 3.4% at 52.75 pence in London on Monday morning.

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved