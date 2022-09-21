Titagarh Wagons : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

21st September, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051

Scrip Code: TWL (EQ)

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001

Scrip Code: 532966

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Transcript of the Investor Update Call

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Transcript of the Investor Update Call of Titagarh Wagons Limited ('the Company') held on Wednesday, 14th September, 2022 at 4:00 P.M. The same can also be accessed on the Company's website at www.titagarh.in

Please take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For TITAGARH WAGONS LIMITED