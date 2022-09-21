Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Titagarh Wagons Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWL   INE615H01020

TITAGARH WAGONS LIMITED

(TWL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-21 am EDT
148.90 INR   -3.53%
02:50pTITAGARH WAGONS : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
09/14TITAGARH WAGONS : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
09/14TRANSCRIPT : Titagarh Wagons Limited - Special Call
CI
Titagarh Wagons : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

09/21/2022 | 02:50pm EDT
21st September, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051

Scrip Code: TWL (EQ)

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001

Scrip Code: 532966

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Transcript of the Investor Update Call

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Transcript of the Investor Update Call of Titagarh Wagons Limited ('the Company') held on Wednesday, 14th September, 2022 at 4:00 P.M. The same can also be accessed on the Company's website at www.titagarh.in

Please take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For TITAGARH WAGONS LIMITED

RAVI PRAKASH MUNDHRA

Digitally signed by RAVI PRAKASH MUNDHRA DN: c=IN, st=West Bengal, 2.5.4.20=82e80e8fcc76301ceffdddc8659c01f559251da78 3487bf56a0a018f59e5f134, postalCode=712245, street=20 Sarada Pally Sector 2 Uttarpara Kotrung Makhla Hooghly, pseudonym=0995da630011ca24ff034c418a7657b8, serialNumber=7dd862a2e7a15ceb191f1b24c1877340b7f d0c047af2f69d023d7d123130232a, o=Personal, cn=RAVI

PRAKASH MUNDHRA

Date: 2022.09.21 18:50:28 +05'30'

Ravi Prakash Mundhra Company Secretary

Encl.: As above.

Disclaimer

Titagarh Wagons Limited published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 18:49:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 21 640 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2023 1 055 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 17 804 M 223 M 223 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 551
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart TITAGARH WAGONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Titagarh Wagons Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TITAGARH WAGONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 148,90
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Umesh Chowdhary Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Kumar Agarwal CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Jagdish Prasad Chowdhary Executive Chairman
Ravi Prakash Mundhra Secretary & Compliance Officer
Manoj Mohanka Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TITAGARH WAGONS LIMITED66.24%232
PACCAR, INC.-1.95%30 092
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-22.62%20 539
KOMATSU LTD.4.47%18 521
KUBOTA CORPORATION-15.39%17 874
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-31.92%16 705