Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Titan Cement International SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TITC   BE0974338700

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA

(TITC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brazilian cement makers CSN, Apodi, Mizu, Votorantim, Intercement bid for LafargeHolcim assets -sources

08/01/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement maker, at its Zurich headquarters

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian cement makers CSN Cimentos, a subsidiary of steelmaker CSN SA; Cimentos Mizu; and Cimento Apodi, in which Titan Cement International has a stake, are among the bidders for assets LafargeHolcim Ltd has put up for sale, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker, expects proceeds of $1 billion to $1.5 billion, the people said on condition of anonymity to disclose private talks.

The three smaller companies are aiming to acquire a large part of Lafarge's operations in the country which include 10 production plants, the sources said.

Brazil's largest cement makers, Votorantim Cimentos SA and Intercement Brasil SA, also made offers, but had to bid for parts of the businesses due to antitrust restrictions, the people added.

Votorantim has bid for the producing units in the northeastern region, and Intercement for those in the southeastern states of Rio de Janeiro, Espirito Santo and Minas Gerais, according to the sources. Any acquisition is subject to approval by Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE.

Intercement declined to comment. LafargeHolcim, Apodi and Mizu did not respond to requests for comments outside business hours on Saturday. Votorantim Cimentos said on Sunday that it is always "attentive to market opportunities" but has not bid for Lafarge assets.

The sale, managed by the investment banking unit of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, will not go through a second round of bids, and Lafarge will negotiate with each bidder, the sources said.

A deal may be announced in August, they added. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo; Editing by Richard Chang and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL -2.87% 46.75 End-of-day quote.46.78%
HOLCIM LTD -1.15% 53.1 Delayed Quote.9.21%
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. -1.08% 30.3 End-of-day quote.-4.20%
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA -2.21% 15.96 Delayed Quote.16.16%
All news about TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
11:44aBrazilian cement makers CSN, Apodi, Mizu, Votorantim, Intercement bid for Laf..
RE
07/29Titan Cement International S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year En..
CI
07/22TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Creating the smart cement plant of the future with ..
PU
07/15TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validates T..
PU
07/09TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : First cement company in Greece to receive circular ..
PU
07/06Egypt's competition authority approves cement quotas, document says
RE
06/29TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/28TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Publication of a transparency notification
PU
06/22TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of change in denominator
PU
06/22TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of disposal of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 662 M 1 972 M 1 972 M
Net income 2021 83,0 M 98,5 M 98,5 M
Net Debt 2021 626 M 743 M 743 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 2,26%
Capitalization 1 229 M 1 458 M 1 459 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
Duration : Period :
Titan Cement International SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,96 €
Average target price 19,58 €
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. Colakides Group CFO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Grigoris Dikaios Chief Financial Officer
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Chairman
Vassilios Zarkalis Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Eleni Papapanou Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA16.16%1 458
HOLCIM LTD9.21%35 845
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-23.48%28 124
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC19.65%14 929
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED17.71%13 717
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.21.76%11 567