Egypt's competition authority approves cement quotas, document says

07/06/2021 | 06:33am EDT
CAIRO, July 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's competition authority has approved a request by 23 cement makers to reduce production temporarily to help reduce a glut in output, setting a baseline cut at 10.69%, a document seen by Reuters shows.

The competition authority decision, dated July 5, said there would be additional cuts of 2.81% for each production line and further cuts depending on the company's age.

The quotas would come into force on July 15 and remain in place for one year, the document said.

Egypt's cement production capacity has risen significantly in the last three years after the inauguration of the 13 million tonne-per-year plant owned by the military in Beni Suef, even as local sales halved, cement executives say.

The sector is seen as an indicator of Egypt's openness to foreign investment, which it has struggled to attract.

Companies, including Germany's HeidelbergCement, France's Vicat, Switzerland's LafargeHolcim, Greece's Titan Cement and Mexico's CEMEX , invested heavily in Egypt after a privatisation drive that began in the 1990s. Local players set up their own plants later.

Egypt-based executives had welcomed an earlier, draft proposal for production quotas, but two had told Reuters that they thought the formula appeared unfair to foreign companies. (Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.06% 16.48 End-of-day quote.60.47%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 1.10% 73.6 Delayed Quote.18.92%
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA 0.25% 16.1 Delayed Quote.16.89%
VICAT -0.72% 41.6 Real-time Quote.21.98%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 633 M 1 932 M 1 932 M
Net income 2021 85,6 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2021 611 M 723 M 723 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 2,74%
Capitalization 1 258 M 1 493 M 1 489 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
Duration : Period :
Titan Cement International SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,06 €
Average target price 19,58 €
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. Colakides Group CFO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Grigoris Dikaios Chief Financial Officer
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Chairman
Vassilios Zarkalis Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Eleni Papapanou Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA16.89%1 543
HOLCIM LTD12.83%37 925
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-16.99%33 170
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC15.44%15 524
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED12.39%13 980
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.17.13%10 753