Titan Cement International : Announcement of intention to acquire own shares

Announcement of intention to acquire own shares

Brussels, 13 October 2021, 17:30 CEST - Titan Cement International S.A. (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that after evaluating the latest market circumstances, its Board of Directors decided to implement a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum amount of EUR 10,000,000, in Euronext Brussels and the Athens Exchange. The expected term of the programme is 6 months and its implementation will start on or around October 14 2021. The Company may terminate, suspend or postpone the programme if deemed appropriate with respect to the Company's investment strategy. The programme will be implemented in compliance with the applicable buy-back rules and regulations. The bought back shares will be held as treasury shares and may be also used in the context of employee incentive plans.

TCI will keep the market fully informed of the progress of the relevant transactions in line with applicable regulations.

Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.