Titan Cement International : Marcel Cobuz joins TITAN Cement Group – notice of upcoming management changes

20 April 2022

Marcel Cobuz joins TITAN Cement Group - notice of upcoming

management changes

His appointment will accelerate strategy execution towards carbon neutrality,

a digitalized value chain and new growth avenues

The Board of Directors of Titan Cement International at its meeting of 20th June 2022, after close consultation and cooperation with the core shareholder family, is pleased to announce the following upcoming changes in its executive management. Marcel Constantin Cobuz will be joining the Group as a member of its Executive Committee as of July 1st, 2022 and will succeed Dimitri Papalexopoulos in the position of Chairman of the Executive Committee as of October 15, 2022. Mr. Papalexopoulos will assume the position of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, succeeding Mr. Arapoglou on January 1st, 2023.

Marcel Cobuz, a French and Romanian national, has more than 20 years of experience in the building and infrastructure materials industry and has served in various leadership, innovation and transformation roles with Lafarge and Holcim, including LafargeHolcim Europe CEO and Executive Committee member.

"The decision of our Board of Directors marks a very significant and positive milestone for Titan Cement International and its shareholders", commented Takis Arapoglou. "The Board and I look forward to working with Dimitri and Marcel, to oversee the leadership transition at both the Board and the Executive level."

Under the leadership of Dimitri Papalexopoulos, TITAN expanded internationally, strengthened its culture of operational excellence and achieved significant progress in decarbonization and digitalization. Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Papalexopoulos said, "I look forward to working with Marcel as we accelerate our strategy execution. I am confident that, with his broad international and industry-specificexperience, Marcel will successfully drive commercial and operational excellence, pursue our strategic and sustainability goals and leverage the many growth opportunities that lie ahead."

"I am truly honored to join TITAN and lead this outstanding company into the future, at an exciting time for this industry," said Mr. Cobuz. "TITAN, founded on strong family values and building on 120 years of dynamic development and internationalization, is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on profitable growth opportunities in several end markets, including infrastructure, building renovation, and green solutions. I look forward to working with Dimitri, the Board and the talented TITAN team to create sustainable value for our shareholders and stakeholders."

About TITAN Cement Group

TITAN Cement Group is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,400 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. For more information, visit the Group's website at www.titan-cement.com.

