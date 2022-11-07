Titan Cement International : PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Disclaimer
Titan Cement International SA published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 07:51:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
Sales 2022
2 052 M
2 034 M
2 034 M
Net income 2022
84,0 M
83,3 M
83,3 M
Net Debt 2022
730 M
723 M
723 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,32x
Yield 2022
4,45%
Capitalization
866 M
858 M
858 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,78x
EV / Sales 2023
0,75x
Nbr of Employees
5 393
Free-Float
50,0%
Chart TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
11,46 €
Average target price
15,84 €
Spread / Average Target
38,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.