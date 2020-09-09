Log in
Titan Cement International : Publication of a transparency notification

09/09/2020 | 02:20am EDT

Media Release

Regulatory Information

PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

Brussels, 9 September 2020, 08:00 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) today announces that it has received the following transparency notification dated 8 September 2020, indicating that on 7 September 2020, Mr Andreas Canellopoulos has crossed the 5% threshold downwards and his son Mr Leonidas Kanellopoulos, together with the trustee acting on his behalf, has crossed the 5% threshold upwards. No threshold was crossed by the action in concert in aggregate (35.60%).

The notification dated contains the following information:

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

Persons acting in concert

Persons subject to the notification

Trust Neptune, as an intermediary of Leonidas

requirement

Kanellopoulos;

Leonidas Kanellopoulos;

Andreas Canellopoulos;

Several natural persons;

Alexandra Papalexopoulou;

E.D.Y.V.E.M. public company Ltd, Andrea Zakou 12 &

Michail Paridi, MC Building, 2404 Egkomi, Nicosia,

Cyprus (on behalf of the persons acting in concert).

Transaction date

7 September 2020

Threshold that is crossed

5%

Denominator

82,447,868

Chain of controlled undertakings through

E.D.Y.V.E.M public company LTD is not a controlled entity.

which the holding is effectively held

Additional Information

Mr Andreas Canellopoulos is the settlor of a trust and he has

transferred part of his voting securities to Trust Neptune by

way of a gift. The trustee of Trust Neptune acts as an

intermediary pursuant to article 1:16§2 of the BCCA for Mr

Leonidas Kanellopoulos (Mr Andreas Canellopoulos' son) who

is the sole primary beneficiary of Trust Neptune. As a consequence, (i) Mr Andreas Canellopoulos has crossed the 5% threshold downwards (from 8.48% to 3.27%); (ii) Mr Leonidas Kanellopoulos, together with the trustee acting on his behalf, has crossed the 5% threshold upwards (from 2.47% to 7.25%) and (iii) no threshold was crossed by the action in concert in aggregate.

Notified details:

A) Voting rights

Previous

After the transaction

notification

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to securities

Linked to securities

Trust Neptune, as intermediary of

0

4,000,000

4.85%

Leonidas Kanellopoulos

Leonidas Kanellopoulos

1,945,670

1,974,093

2.39%

Subtotal

1,945,670

5,974,093

7.25%

Andreas Canellopoulos

6,673,097

2,696,976

3.27%

[Natural person]

763,271

763,281

0.93%

[Natural person]

724,301

674,601

0.82%

[Natural person]

1,104,820

507,450

0.62%

[Natural person]

2,429,085

2,433,085

2.95%

[Natural person]

1,237,863

1,247,863

1.51%

Alexandra Papalexopoulou

2,488,249

2,492,271

3.02%

E.D.Y.V.E.M public company Ltd

12,617,381

12,558,270

15.23%

TOTAL

29,347,890

35.60%

- This press release may be consulted on the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: https://ir.titan- cement.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements

About Titan Cement International SA

Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Titan Cement International SA published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 06:19:08 UTC
