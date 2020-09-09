Titan Cement International : Publication of a transparency notification
PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION
(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)
Brussels, 9 September 2020, 08:00 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) today announces that it has received the following transparency notification dated 8 September 2020, indicating that on 7 September 2020, Mr Andreas Canellopoulos has crossed the 5% threshold downwards and his son Mr Leonidas Kanellopoulos, together with the trustee acting on his behalf, has crossed the 5% threshold upwards. No threshold was crossed by the action in concert in aggregate (35.60%).
The notification dated contains the following information:
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
Persons acting in concert
Persons subject to the notification
∙ Trust Neptune, as an intermediary of Leonidas
requirement
Kanellopoulos;
∙
Leonidas Kanellopoulos;
∙
Andreas Canellopoulos;
∙
Several natural persons;
∙
Alexandra Papalexopoulou;
∙ E.D.Y.V.E.M. public company Ltd, Andrea Zakou 12 &
Michail Paridi, MC Building, 2404 Egkomi, Nicosia,
Cyprus (on behalf of the persons acting in concert).
Transaction date
7 September 2020
Threshold that is crossed
5%
Denominator
82,447,868
Chain of controlled undertakings through
E.D.Y.V.E.M public company LTD is not a controlled entity.
which the holding is effectively held
Additional Information
Mr Andreas Canellopoulos is the settlor of a trust and he has
transferred part of his voting securities to Trust Neptune by
way of a gift. The trustee of Trust Neptune acts as an
intermediary pursuant to article 1:16§2 of the BCCA for Mr
Leonidas Kanellopoulos (Mr Andreas Canellopoulos' son) who
is the sole primary beneficiary of Trust Neptune. As a consequence, (i) Mr Andreas Canellopoulos has crossed the 5% threshold downwards (from 8.48% to 3.27%); (ii) Mr Leonidas Kanellopoulos, together with the trustee acting on his behalf, has crossed the 5% threshold upwards (from 2.47% to 7.25%) and (iii) no threshold was crossed by the action in concert in aggregate.
Notified details:
A) Voting rights
Previous
After the transaction
notification
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Linked to securities
Trust Neptune, as intermediary of
0
4,000,000
4.85%
Leonidas Kanellopoulos
Leonidas Kanellopoulos
1,945,670
1,974,093
2.39%
Subtotal
1,945,670
5,974,093
7.25%
Andreas Canellopoulos
6,673,097
2,696,976
3.27%
[Natural person]
763,271
763,281
0.93%
[Natural person]
724,301
674,601
0.82%
[Natural person]
1,104,820
507,450
0.62%
[Natural person]
2,429,085
2,433,085
2.95%
[Natural person]
1,237,863
1,247,863
1.51%
Alexandra Papalexopoulou
2,488,249
2,492,271
3.02%
E.D.Y.V.E.M public company Ltd
12,617,381
12,558,270
15.23%
TOTAL
29,347,890
35.60%
- This press release may be consulted on the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: https://ir.titan-cement.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257
About Titan Cement International SA
Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.
