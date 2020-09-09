Titan Cement International : Publication of a transparency notification

Media Release

Regulatory Information

PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

Brussels, 9 September 2020, 08:00 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) today announces that it has received the following transparency notification dated 8 September 2020, indicating that on 7 September 2020, Mr Andreas Canellopoulos has crossed the 5% threshold downwards and his son Mr Leonidas Kanellopoulos, together with the trustee acting on his behalf, has crossed the 5% threshold upwards. No threshold was crossed by the action in concert in aggregate (35.60%).

The notification dated contains the following information: