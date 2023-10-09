Media Release

Brussels, 9 October 2023, 08:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company purchased in total 16,000 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from October 2, 2023, until October 6, 2023. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.

Date

Number of

Total amount

Average

Lowest

Highest

Regulated

shares

(Eur)

price (Eur)

price (Eur)

price (Eur)

market

02/10/2023

1,200

20,739.66

17.2831

17.20

17.36

Euronext

02/10/2023

2,000

35,046.08

17.5230

17.40

17.62

ΑΤΗΕΧ

03/10/2023

1,200

20,677.24

17.2310

17.06

17.32

Euronext

03/10/2023

2,000

34,631.32

17.3157

17.16

17.48

ΑΤΗΕΧ

04/10/2023

1,200

20,099.74

16.7498

16.68

16.80

Euronext

04/10/2023

2,000

33,717.04

16.8585

16.82

16.96

ΑΤΗΕΧ

05/10/2023

1,200

19,998.56

16.6655

16.52

16.74

Euronext

05/10/2023

2,000

33,378.80

16.6894

16.54

16.90

ΑΤΗΕΧ

06/10/2023

1,200

19,776.84

16.4807

16.30

16.54

Euronext

06/10/2023

2,000

32,975.28

16.4876

16.40

16.58

ΑΤΗΕΧ

Total

16,000

271,040.56

16.9400

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 3,678,514 shares, representing 4.70% of the voting rights of the Company.

  • This press release may be consultedon the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: https://ir.titan-cement.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements
  • For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257

About Titan Cement International SA

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the USA, the Group employs over 5,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the USA, Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has a joint venture in Brazil. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family- and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titan-cement.com.

