Titan Cement International : Share Buyback Programme
October 09, 2023 at 02:28 am EDT
Share
Media Release
Regulated Information
Share buyback programme
Brussels, 9 October 2023, 08:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company purchased in total 16,000 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from October 2, 2023, until October 6, 2023. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.
Date
Number of
Total amount
Average
Lowest
Highest
Regulated
shares
(Eur)
price (Eur)
price (Eur)
price (Eur)
market
02/10/2023
1,200
20,739.66
17.2831
17.20
17.36
Euronext
02/10/2023
2,000
35,046.08
17.5230
17.40
17.62
ΑΤΗΕΧ
03/10/2023
1,200
20,677.24
17.2310
17.06
17.32
Euronext
03/10/2023
2,000
34,631.32
17.3157
17.16
17.48
ΑΤΗΕΧ
04/10/2023
1,200
20,099.74
16.7498
16.68
16.80
Euronext
04/10/2023
2,000
33,717.04
16.8585
16.82
16.96
ΑΤΗΕΧ
05/10/2023
1,200
19,998.56
16.6655
16.52
16.74
Euronext
05/10/2023
2,000
33,378.80
16.6894
16.54
16.90
ΑΤΗΕΧ
06/10/2023
1,200
19,776.84
16.4807
16.30
16.54
Euronext
06/10/2023
2,000
32,975.28
16.4876
16.40
16.58
ΑΤΗΕΧ
Total
16,000
271,040.56
16.9400
Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 3,678,514 shares, representing 4.70% of the voting rights of the Company.
This press release may be consultedon the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: https://ir.titan-cement.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257
About Titan Cement International SA
TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the USA, the Group employs over 5,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the USA, Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has a joint venture in Brazil. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family- and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titan-cement.com.
Page 1/1
Page 1/1
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Titan Cement International SA published this content on 09 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2023 06:27:10 UTC.
Titan Cement International SA is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs over 5,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the United States, Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. Throughout its history the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.