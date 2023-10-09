Media Release

Brussels, 9 October 2023, 08:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company purchased in total 16,000 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from October 2, 2023, until October 6, 2023. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.

Date Number of Total amount Average Lowest Highest Regulated shares (Eur) price (Eur) price (Eur) price (Eur) market 02/10/2023 1,200 20,739.66 17.2831 17.20 17.36 Euronext 02/10/2023 2,000 35,046.08 17.5230 17.40 17.62 ΑΤΗΕΧ 03/10/2023 1,200 20,677.24 17.2310 17.06 17.32 Euronext 03/10/2023 2,000 34,631.32 17.3157 17.16 17.48 ΑΤΗΕΧ 04/10/2023 1,200 20,099.74 16.7498 16.68 16.80 Euronext 04/10/2023 2,000 33,717.04 16.8585 16.82 16.96 ΑΤΗΕΧ 05/10/2023 1,200 19,998.56 16.6655 16.52 16.74 Euronext 05/10/2023 2,000 33,378.80 16.6894 16.54 16.90 ΑΤΗΕΧ 06/10/2023 1,200 19,776.84 16.4807 16.30 16.54 Euronext 06/10/2023 2,000 32,975.28 16.4876 16.40 16.58 ΑΤΗΕΧ Total 16,000 271,040.56 16.9400

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 3,678,514 shares, representing 4.70% of the voting rights of the Company.

This press release may be consulted on the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: https://ir.titan-cement.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257

About Titan Cement International SA

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the USA, the Group employs over 5,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the USA, Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has a joint venture in Brazil. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family- and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titan-cement.com.

