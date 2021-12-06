Titan Cement International : Share buy back programme

Media Release

Regulated Information

Share buyback programme

Brussels, 6 December 2021, 08:30 CET - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 23,030 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from November 29, 2021 until December 3, 2021. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.

Date Number Total amount Average Lowest Highest Regulated of shares (Eur) price price price market (Eur) (Eur) (Eur) 29/11/2021 1,800 25,078.50 13.9325 13.60 14.00 Euronext 29/11/2021 628 8,654.56 13.7811 13.72 14.02 ATHEX 30/11/2021 1,900 26,315.95 13.8505 13.76 13.94 Euronext 30/11/2021 1,500 20,860.00 13.9067 13.86 13.94 ATHEX 01/12/2021 2,000 27,874.62 13.9373 13.88 14.00 Euronext 01/12/2021 2,500 34,840.00 13.9360 13.86 13.98 ΑΤΗΕΧ 02/12/2021 1,362 18,826.68 13.8228 13.70 13.90 Euronext 02/12/2021 3,500 48,030.00 13.7228 13.60 13.94 ΑΤΗΕΧ 03/12/2021 1,840 25,079.94 13.6304 13.48 13.70 Euronext 03/12/2021 6,000 81,737.98 13.6229 13.50 13.76 ΑΤΗΕΧ Total 23,030 317,298.23 13.7776

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 1,404,803 shares, representing 1.79% of the voting rights of the Company.

This press release may be consulted on the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: https://ir.titan-cement.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257

About Titan Cement International SA

Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

