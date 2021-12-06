Titan Cement International : Share buy back programme
12/06/2021 | 03:32am EST
Share buyback programme
Brussels, 6 December 2021, 08:30 CET - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 23,030 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from November 29, 2021 until December 3, 2021. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.
Date
Number
Total amount
Average
Lowest
Highest
Regulated
of shares
(Eur)
price
price
price
market
(Eur)
(Eur)
(Eur)
29/11/2021
1,800
25,078.50
13.9325
13.60
14.00
Euronext
29/11/2021
628
8,654.56
13.7811
13.72
14.02
ATHEX
30/11/2021
1,900
26,315.95
13.8505
13.76
13.94
Euronext
30/11/2021
1,500
20,860.00
13.9067
13.86
13.94
ATHEX
01/12/2021
2,000
27,874.62
13.9373
13.88
14.00
Euronext
01/12/2021
2,500
34,840.00
13.9360
13.86
13.98
ΑΤΗΕΧ
02/12/2021
1,362
18,826.68
13.8228
13.70
13.90
Euronext
02/12/2021
3,500
48,030.00
13.7228
13.60
13.94
ΑΤΗΕΧ
03/12/2021
1,840
25,079.94
13.6304
13.48
13.70
Euronext
03/12/2021
6,000
81,737.98
13.6229
13.50
13.76
ΑΤΗΕΧ
Total
23,030
317,298.23
13.7776
Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 1,404,803 shares, representing 1.79% of the voting rights of the Company.
About Titan Cement International SA
Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.
