  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Titan Cement International SA
  News
  Summary
    TITC   BE0974338700

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA

(TITC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/06 03:34:37 am
13.78 EUR   +1.32%
03:32aTITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Share buy back programme
PU
03:02aTITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Programme de rachats d'actions
PU
02:52aTITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Share buyback programme
PU
Titan Cement International : Share buy back programme

12/06/2021 | 03:32am EST
Media Release

Regulated Information

Share buyback programme

Brussels, 6 December 2021, 08:30 CET - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 23,030 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from November 29, 2021 until December 3, 2021. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.

Date

Number

Total amount

Average

Lowest

Highest

Regulated

of shares

(Eur)

price

price

price

market

(Eur)

(Eur)

(Eur)

29/11/2021

1,800

25,078.50

13.9325

13.60

14.00

Euronext

29/11/2021

628

8,654.56

13.7811

13.72

14.02

ATHEX

30/11/2021

1,900

26,315.95

13.8505

13.76

13.94

Euronext

30/11/2021

1,500

20,860.00

13.9067

13.86

13.94

ATHEX

01/12/2021

2,000

27,874.62

13.9373

13.88

14.00

Euronext

01/12/2021

2,500

34,840.00

13.9360

13.86

13.98

ΑΤΗΕΧ

02/12/2021

1,362

18,826.68

13.8228

13.70

13.90

Euronext

02/12/2021

3,500

48,030.00

13.7228

13.60

13.94

ΑΤΗΕΧ

03/12/2021

1,840

25,079.94

13.6304

13.48

13.70

Euronext

03/12/2021

6,000

81,737.98

13.6229

13.50

13.76

ΑΤΗΕΧ

Total

23,030

317,298.23

13.7776

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 1,404,803 shares, representing 1.79% of the voting rights of the Company.

About Titan Cement International SA

Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

Page 1/1

Page 1/1

Disclaimer

Titan Cement International SA published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
