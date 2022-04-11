Titan Cement International : Share buy back programme

Media Release

Regulated Information

Share buyback programme

Brussels, 11 April 2022, 17:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 43,029 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from April 1, 2022, until April 8, 2022. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.

Date Number of shares Total amount (Eur) Average price (Eur) Lowest price (Eur) Highest price (Eur) Regulated market 01/04/2022 2,550 34,057.04 13.3557 13.34 13.36 Euronext 01/04/2022 5,000 66,955.16 13.3910 13.34 13.40 ΑΤΗΕΧ 04/04/2022 2,600 33,761.78 12.9853 12.96 13.00 Euronext 04/04/2022 5,000 65,560.00 13.1120 13.04 13.18 ΑΤΗΕΧ 05/04/2022 3,100 40,530.02 13.0742 13.00 13.14 Euronext 05/04/2022 4,001 52,286.58 13.0684 13.02 13.12 ΑΤΗΕΧ 06/04/2022 1,978 25,580.09 12.9323 12.84 13.06 Euronext 06/04/2022 5,000 64,557.70 12.9115 12.80 12.96 ΑΤΗΕΧ 07/04/2022 2,750 35,615.80 12.9512 12.92 13.00 Euronext 07/04/2022 5,000 65,180.00 13.0360 13.00 13.12 ΑΤΗΕΧ 08/04/2022 3,050 41,227.77 13.5173 13.24 14.00 Euronext 08/04/2022 3,000 41,289.02 13.7630 13.40 14.10 ΑΤΗΕΧ Total 43,029 566,600.96 13.1679

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 2,043,732 shares, representing 2.61% of the voting rights of the Company.

 This press release may be consulted on the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: https://ir.titan-cement.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements

 For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257

About Titan Cement International SA

Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

Page 1/1

Page 1/1