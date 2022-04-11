Titan Cement International : Share buy back programme
Brussels, 11 April 2022, 17:30 CEST-Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 43,029 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from April 1, 2022, until April 8, 2022. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.
Date
Number ofshares
Total amount(Eur)
Averageprice (Eur)
Lowestprice (Eur)
Highestprice (Eur)
Regulatedmarket
01/04/2022
2,550
34,057.04
13.3557
13.34
13.36
Euronext
01/04/2022
5,000
66,955.16
13.3910
13.34
13.40
ΑΤΗΕΧ
04/04/2022
2,600
33,761.78
12.9853
12.96
13.00
Euronext
04/04/2022
5,000
65,560.00
13.1120
13.04
13.18
ΑΤΗΕΧ
05/04/2022
3,100
40,530.02
13.0742
13.00
13.14
Euronext
05/04/2022
4,001
52,286.58
13.0684
13.02
13.12
ΑΤΗΕΧ
06/04/2022
1,978
25,580.09
12.9323
12.84
13.06
Euronext
06/04/2022
5,000
64,557.70
12.9115
12.80
12.96
ΑΤΗΕΧ
07/04/2022
2,750
35,615.80
12.9512
12.92
13.00
Euronext
07/04/2022
5,000
65,180.00
13.0360
13.00
13.12
ΑΤΗΕΧ
08/04/2022
3,050
41,227.77
13.5173
13.24
14.00
Euronext
08/04/2022
3,000
41,289.02
13.7630
13.40
14.10
ΑΤΗΕΧ
Total
43,029
566,600.96
13.1679
Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary TitanCement CompanySA) 2,043,732 shares, representing 2.61% of the voting rights of the Company.
About Titan Cement International SA
Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.
