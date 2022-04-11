Log in
Titan Cement International : Share buy back programme

04/11/2022 | 11:51am EDT
Media Release

Regulated Information

Share buyback programme

Brussels, 11 April 2022, 17:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 43,029 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from April 1, 2022, until April 8, 2022. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.

Date

Number of shares

Total amount (Eur)

Average price (Eur)

Lowest price (Eur)

Highest price (Eur)

Regulated market

01/04/2022

2,550

34,057.04

13.3557

13.34

13.36

Euronext

01/04/2022

5,000

66,955.16

13.3910

13.34

13.40

ΑΤΗΕΧ

04/04/2022

2,600

33,761.78

12.9853

12.96

13.00

Euronext

04/04/2022

5,000

65,560.00

13.1120

13.04

13.18

ΑΤΗΕΧ

05/04/2022

3,100

40,530.02

13.0742

13.00

13.14

Euronext

05/04/2022

4,001

52,286.58

13.0684

13.02

13.12

ΑΤΗΕΧ

06/04/2022

1,978

25,580.09

12.9323

12.84

13.06

Euronext

06/04/2022

5,000

64,557.70

12.9115

12.80

12.96

ΑΤΗΕΧ

07/04/2022

2,750

35,615.80

12.9512

12.92

13.00

Euronext

07/04/2022

5,000

65,180.00

13.0360

13.00

13.12

ΑΤΗΕΧ

08/04/2022

3,050

41,227.77

13.5173

13.24

14.00

Euronext

08/04/2022

3,000

41,289.02

13.7630

13.40

14.10

ΑΤΗΕΧ

Total

43,029

566,600.96

13.1679

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 2,043,732 shares, representing 2.61% of the voting rights of the Company.

This press release may be consulted on the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: https://ir.titan-cement.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257

About Titan Cement International SA

Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

Page 1/1

Disclaimer

Titan Cement International SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 15:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
