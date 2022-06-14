Titan Cement International : Share buy back programme
06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Media Release
Regulated Information
Share buyback programme
Brussels, 14 June 2022, 08:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 43,042 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from June 6, 2022, until June 10, 2022. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.
Date
Number of
Total amount
Average
Lowest
Highest
Regulated
shares
(Eur)
price (Eur)
price (Eur)
price (Eur)
market
06/06/2022
1,900
23,375.70
12.3030
12.30
12.40
Euronext
06/06/2022
5,000
61,807.80
12.3616
12.30
12.40
ΑΤΗΕΧ
07/06/2022
1,395
17,207.02
12.3348
12.26
12.44
Euronext
07/06/2022
5,000
61,790.00
12.3580
12.28
12.40
ΑΤΗΕΧ
08/06/2022
1,950
23,753.93
12.1815
12.12
12.24
Euronext
08/06/2022
8,000
97,040.00
12.1300
12.08
12.20
ΑΤΗΕΧ
09/06/2022
1,880
22,809.85
12.1329
12.10
12.16
Euronext
09/06/2022
9,000
108,580.50
12.0645
12.00
12.10
ΑΤΗΕΧ
10/06/2022
1,900
22,675.36
11.9344
11.90
11.98
Euronext
10/06/2022
7,017
83,738.60
11.9337
11.88
11.96
ΑΤΗΕΧ
Total
43,042
522,778.78
12.1458
Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 2,330,765 shares, representing 2.98% of the voting rights of the Company.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257
About Titan Cement International SA
Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.
Titan Cement International SA published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:02 UTC.