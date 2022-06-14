Titan Cement International : Share buy back programme

Media Release

Brussels, 14 June 2022, 08:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 43,042 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from June 6, 2022, until June 10, 2022. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.

Date Number of Total amount Average Lowest Highest Regulated shares (Eur) price (Eur) price (Eur) price (Eur) market 06/06/2022 1,900 23,375.70 12.3030 12.30 12.40 Euronext 06/06/2022 5,000 61,807.80 12.3616 12.30 12.40 ΑΤΗΕΧ 07/06/2022 1,395 17,207.02 12.3348 12.26 12.44 Euronext 07/06/2022 5,000 61,790.00 12.3580 12.28 12.40 ΑΤΗΕΧ 08/06/2022 1,950 23,753.93 12.1815 12.12 12.24 Euronext 08/06/2022 8,000 97,040.00 12.1300 12.08 12.20 ΑΤΗΕΧ 09/06/2022 1,880 22,809.85 12.1329 12.10 12.16 Euronext 09/06/2022 9,000 108,580.50 12.0645 12.00 12.10 ΑΤΗΕΧ 10/06/2022 1,900 22,675.36 11.9344 11.90 11.98 Euronext 10/06/2022 7,017 83,738.60 11.9337 11.88 11.96 ΑΤΗΕΧ Total 43,042 522,778.78 12.1458

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 2,330,765 shares, representing 2.98% of the voting rights of the Company.

Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

