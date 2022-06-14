Log in
    TITC   BE0974338700

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA

(TITC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:34 2022-06-14 am EDT
11.48 EUR   -3.85%
03:13aTITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Share buy back programme
PU
06/06TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Share buyback programme
PU
06/06TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Share buy back programme
PU
Titan Cement International : Share buy back programme

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Media Release

Regulated Information

Share buyback programme

Brussels, 14 June 2022, 08:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 43,042 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from June 6, 2022, until June 10, 2022. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.

Date

Number of

Total amount

Average

Lowest

Highest

Regulated

shares

(Eur)

price (Eur)

price (Eur)

price (Eur)

market

06/06/2022

1,900

23,375.70

12.3030

12.30

12.40

Euronext

06/06/2022

5,000

61,807.80

12.3616

12.30

12.40

ΑΤΗΕΧ

07/06/2022

1,395

17,207.02

12.3348

12.26

12.44

Euronext

07/06/2022

5,000

61,790.00

12.3580

12.28

12.40

ΑΤΗΕΧ

08/06/2022

1,950

23,753.93

12.1815

12.12

12.24

Euronext

08/06/2022

8,000

97,040.00

12.1300

12.08

12.20

ΑΤΗΕΧ

09/06/2022

1,880

22,809.85

12.1329

12.10

12.16

Euronext

09/06/2022

9,000

108,580.50

12.0645

12.00

12.10

ΑΤΗΕΧ

10/06/2022

1,900

22,675.36

11.9344

11.90

11.98

Euronext

10/06/2022

7,017

83,738.60

11.9337

11.88

11.96

ΑΤΗΕΧ

Total

43,042

522,778.78

12.1458

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 2,330,765 shares, representing 2.98% of the voting rights of the Company.

About Titan Cement International SA

Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

Disclaimer

Titan Cement International SA published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
