Titan Cement International : Share buy back programme
08/30/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Media Release
Regulated Information
Share buyback programme
Brussels, 30 August 2022, 08:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 47,429 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from August 22, 2022, until August 29, 2022. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.
Date
Number of
Total amount
Average
Lowest
Highest
Regulated
shares
(Eur)
price (Eur)
price (Eur)
price (Eur)
market
22/08/2022
1,000
12,381.40
12.3814
12.32
12.56
Euronext
22/08/2022
10,000
123,559.68
12.3560
12.30
12.40
ΑΤΗΕΧ
23/08/2022
980
11,999.71
12.2446
12.14
12.34
Euronext
23/08/2022
10,000
121,380.00
12.1380
12.12
12.24
ΑΤΗΕΧ
24/08/2022
384
4,630.08
12.0575
12.00
12.12
Euronext
24/08/2022
3,976
47,939.12
12.0571
11.98
12.14
ΑΤΗΕΧ
25/08/2022
850
10,376.80
12.2080
12.16
12.28
Euronext
25/08/2022
7,029
85,542.64
12.1700
12.12
12.28
ΑΤΗΕΧ
26/08/2022
760
9,360.39
12.3163
12.24
12.38
Euronext
26/08/2022
5,000
61,559.80
12.3120
12.26
12.36
ΑΤΗΕΧ
29/08/2022
450
5,414.04
12.0312
11.94
12.04
Euronext
29/08/2022
7,000
84,080.00
12.0114
11.98
12.06
ΑΤΗΕΧ
Total
47,429
578,223.66
12.1914
Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA announces that the share buy-back programme that was initiated on April 1st, 2022, has now been concluded. In the period from April 1st, 2022, until August 29th, 2022, TITAN Group acquired 810,791 shares for a total amount of EUR 9,800,437. As of today, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 2,791,787 shares, representing 3.56% of the voting rights of the Company.
A new share buy-back programme of an amount up to €10,000,000 and of a duration of up to six months will start today, August 30th as already announced in the "Announcement of intention to acquire own shares" Media Release on July 28th, 2022. TCI will keep the market fully informed of the progress of the relevant transactions in line with applicable regulations.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257
About Titan Cement International SA
Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.
Titan Cement International SA published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 06:53:09 UTC.