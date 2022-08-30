Log in
    TITC   BE0974338700

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA

(TITC)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18 2022-08-29 am EDT
12.08 EUR   -2.42%
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Share buy back programme
PU
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Share buy back programme
PU
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Share buyback programme
PU
Titan Cement International : Share buy back programme

08/30/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Media Release

Regulated Information

Share buyback programme

Brussels, 30 August 2022, 08:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 47,429 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from August 22, 2022, until August 29, 2022. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.

Date

Number of

Total amount

Average

Lowest

Highest

Regulated

shares

(Eur)

price (Eur)

price (Eur)

price (Eur)

market

22/08/2022

1,000

12,381.40

12.3814

12.32

12.56

Euronext

22/08/2022

10,000

123,559.68

12.3560

12.30

12.40

ΑΤΗΕΧ

23/08/2022

980

11,999.71

12.2446

12.14

12.34

Euronext

23/08/2022

10,000

121,380.00

12.1380

12.12

12.24

ΑΤΗΕΧ

24/08/2022

384

4,630.08

12.0575

12.00

12.12

Euronext

24/08/2022

3,976

47,939.12

12.0571

11.98

12.14

ΑΤΗΕΧ

25/08/2022

850

10,376.80

12.2080

12.16

12.28

Euronext

25/08/2022

7,029

85,542.64

12.1700

12.12

12.28

ΑΤΗΕΧ

26/08/2022

760

9,360.39

12.3163

12.24

12.38

Euronext

26/08/2022

5,000

61,559.80

12.3120

12.26

12.36

ΑΤΗΕΧ

29/08/2022

450

5,414.04

12.0312

11.94

12.04

Euronext

29/08/2022

7,000

84,080.00

12.0114

11.98

12.06

ΑΤΗΕΧ

Total

47,429

578,223.66

12.1914

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA announces that the share buy-back programme that was initiated on April 1st, 2022, has now been concluded. In the period from April 1st, 2022, until August 29th, 2022, TITAN Group acquired 810,791 shares for a total amount of EUR 9,800,437. As of today, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 2,791,787 shares, representing 3.56% of the voting rights of the Company.

A new share buy-back programme of an amount up to €10,000,000 and of a duration of up to six months will start today, August 30th as already announced in the "Announcement of intention to acquire own shares" Media Release on July 28th, 2022. TCI will keep the market fully informed of the progress of the relevant transactions in line with applicable regulations.

About Titan Cement International SA

Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

Disclaimer

Titan Cement International SA published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 06:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
