Titan Cement International : Share buy back programme

Media Release

Regulated Information

Share buyback programme

Brussels, 30 August 2022, 08:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 47,429 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from August 22, 2022, until August 29, 2022. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.

Date Number of Total amount Average Lowest Highest Regulated shares (Eur) price (Eur) price (Eur) price (Eur) market 22/08/2022 1,000 12,381.40 12.3814 12.32 12.56 Euronext 22/08/2022 10,000 123,559.68 12.3560 12.30 12.40 ΑΤΗΕΧ 23/08/2022 980 11,999.71 12.2446 12.14 12.34 Euronext 23/08/2022 10,000 121,380.00 12.1380 12.12 12.24 ΑΤΗΕΧ 24/08/2022 384 4,630.08 12.0575 12.00 12.12 Euronext 24/08/2022 3,976 47,939.12 12.0571 11.98 12.14 ΑΤΗΕΧ 25/08/2022 850 10,376.80 12.2080 12.16 12.28 Euronext 25/08/2022 7,029 85,542.64 12.1700 12.12 12.28 ΑΤΗΕΧ 26/08/2022 760 9,360.39 12.3163 12.24 12.38 Euronext 26/08/2022 5,000 61,559.80 12.3120 12.26 12.36 ΑΤΗΕΧ 29/08/2022 450 5,414.04 12.0312 11.94 12.04 Euronext 29/08/2022 7,000 84,080.00 12.0114 11.98 12.06 ΑΤΗΕΧ Total 47,429 578,223.66 12.1914

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA announces that the share buy-back programme that was initiated on April 1st, 2022, has now been concluded. In the period from April 1st, 2022, until August 29th, 2022, TITAN Group acquired 810,791 shares for a total amount of EUR 9,800,437. As of today, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 2,791,787 shares, representing 3.56% of the voting rights of the Company.

A new share buy-back programme of an amount up to €10,000,000 and of a duration of up to six months will start today, August 30th as already announced in the "Announcement of intention to acquire own shares" Media Release on July 28th, 2022. TCI will keep the market fully informed of the progress of the relevant transactions in line with applicable regulations.

This press release may be consulted on the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: https://ir.titan-cement.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements

the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257

About Titan Cement International SA

Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

Page 1/1

Page 1/1