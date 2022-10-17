Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Titan Cement International SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TITC   BE0974338700

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA

(TITC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:43 2022-10-17 am EDT
10.98 EUR   +0.37%
02:53aTitan Cement International : Share buy back programme
PU
02:53aTitan Cement International : Share buyback programme
PU
10/11Titan Cement International : Share buy back programme
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Titan Cement International : Share buy back programme

10/17/2022 | 02:53am EDT
Please see attached.

Share buy back programme

Titan Cement International SA published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 06:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
02:53aTitan Cement International : Share buy back programme
PU
02:53aTitan Cement International : Share buyback programme
PU
10/11Titan Cement International : Share buy back programme
PU
10/11Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme
PU
10/11Titan Cement International : Programme de rachats d'actions
PU
09/30Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme
PU
09/30TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA : Share buyback
CO
09/30Titan Cement International : Programme de rachats d'actions
PU
09/26Titan Cement Group : H2CEM project is included in the “Hy2Use” Important Proje..
PU
09/26Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 2 052 M 1 999 M 1 999 M
Net income 2022 84,0 M 81,9 M 81,9 M
Net Debt 2022 730 M 711 M 711 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,89x
Yield 2022 4,66%
Capitalization 826 M 805 M 805 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 5 393
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
Titan Cement International SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,94 €
Average target price 15,84 €
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. Colakides Group CFO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Grigoris Dikaios Chief Financial Officer
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Chairman
Vassilios Zarkalis Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Eleni Papapanou Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA-18.24%805
HOLCIM LTD-11.95%24 810
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-37.10%20 131
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-41.15%10 855
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-4.67%9 501
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-21.49%9 288