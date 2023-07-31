Share buyback Programme

31 Jul 2023 08:34 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL S A

tci-share-buyback-en310720230.pdf

Source

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

TITAN CEMENT

ISIN

BE0974338700

Symbol

TITC

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Titan Cement International SA published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 06:37:19 UTC.