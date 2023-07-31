Titan Cement International SA is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs over 5,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the United States, Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. Throughout its history the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

Sector Construction Materials