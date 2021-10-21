Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme
Share buyback programme
Brussels, 21 Οctober 2021, 08:30 CET - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the share buyback programme of the Company started on October 14, 2021 as announced on October 13, 2021. In implementation of the programme, Titan Cement International SA and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 9,941 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from October 14, 2021 until October 20, 2021.
Date
Number
Total amount
Average
Lowest
Highest
Regulated
of shares
(Eur)
price
price
price
market
(Eur)
(Eur)
(Eur)
14/10/2021
2,000
29,940
14.97
14.94
15.00
ΑΤΗΕΧ
14/10/2021
1,050
15,643
14.90
14.80
14.98
Euronext
15/10/2021
1,116
16,727
14.99
14.88
15.12
Euronext
18/10/2021
325
4,869
14.98
14.98
14.98
ΑΤΗΕΧ
18/10/2021
400
5,980
14.95
14.92
15.00
Euronext
19/10/2021
800
12,003
15.00
14.92
15.16
Euronext
20/10/2021
3,000
45,770
15.26
15.24
15.26
ΑΤΗΕΧ
20/10/2021
1,250
18,983
15.19
15.10
15.20
Euronext
Total
9,941
149,914
15.08
Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 1,306,523 shares, representing 1.67% of the voting rights of the Company.
About Titan Cement International SA
Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.
