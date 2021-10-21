Log in
    TITC   BE0974338700

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA

(TITC)
Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme

10/21/2021 | 02:54am EDT
Media Release

Regulatory Information

Share buyback programme

Brussels, 21 Οctober 2021, 08:30 CET - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the share buyback programme of the Company started on October 14, 2021 as announced on October 13, 2021. In implementation of the programme, Titan Cement International SA and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 9,941 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from October 14, 2021 until October 20, 2021.

Date

Number

Total amount

Average

Lowest

Highest

Regulated

of shares

(Eur)

price

price

price

market

(Eur)

(Eur)

(Eur)

14/10/2021

2,000

29,940

14.97

14.94

15.00

ΑΤΗΕΧ

14/10/2021

1,050

15,643

14.90

14.80

14.98

Euronext

15/10/2021

1,116

16,727

14.99

14.88

15.12

Euronext

18/10/2021

325

4,869

14.98

14.98

14.98

ΑΤΗΕΧ

18/10/2021

400

5,980

14.95

14.92

15.00

Euronext

19/10/2021

800

12,003

15.00

14.92

15.16

Euronext

20/10/2021

3,000

45,770

15.26

15.24

15.26

ΑΤΗΕΧ

20/10/2021

1,250

18,983

15.19

15.10

15.20

Euronext

Total

9,941

149,914

15.08

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 1,306,523 shares, representing 1.67% of the voting rights of the Company.

About Titan Cement International SA

Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

Disclaimer

Titan Cement International SA published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 06:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
