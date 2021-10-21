Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme

Media Release

Brussels, 21 Οctober 2021, 08:30 CET - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the share buyback programme of the Company started on October 14, 2021 as announced on October 13, 2021. In implementation of the programme, Titan Cement International SA and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 9,941 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from October 14, 2021 until October 20, 2021.

Date Number Total amount Average Lowest Highest Regulated of shares (Eur) price price price market (Eur) (Eur) (Eur) 14/10/2021 2,000 29,940 14.97 14.94 15.00 ΑΤΗΕΧ 14/10/2021 1,050 15,643 14.90 14.80 14.98 Euronext 15/10/2021 1,116 16,727 14.99 14.88 15.12 Euronext 18/10/2021 325 4,869 14.98 14.98 14.98 ΑΤΗΕΧ 18/10/2021 400 5,980 14.95 14.92 15.00 Euronext 19/10/2021 800 12,003 15.00 14.92 15.16 Euronext 20/10/2021 3,000 45,770 15.26 15.24 15.26 ΑΤΗΕΧ 20/10/2021 1,250 18,983 15.19 15.10 15.20 Euronext Total 9,941 149,914 15.08

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 1,306,523 shares, representing 1.67% of the voting rights of the Company.

Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

