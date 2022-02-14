Log in
    TITC   BE0974338700

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA

(TITC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/14 11:29:02 am
13.74 EUR   -3.10%
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Share buyback programme
PU
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Programme de rachats d'actions
PU
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Share buy back programme
PU
Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme

02/14/2022 | 12:03pm EST
Please see attached.

Share buyback programme

Disclaimer

Titan Cement International SA published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 17:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 672 M 1 907 M 1 907 M
Net income 2021 89,7 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2021 643 M 733 M 733 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 1 092 M 1 246 M 1 246 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 61,3%
Titan Cement International SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,18 €
Average target price 19,26 €
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. Colakides Group CFO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Grigoris Dikaios Chief Financial Officer
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Chairman
Vassilios Zarkalis Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Eleni Papapanou Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA5.98%1 246
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED16.17%35 281
HOLCIM LTD10.56%33 985
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-0.13%20 085
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-13.45%15 293
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-7.73%11 926