  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Titan Cement International SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TITC   BE0974338700

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA

(TITC)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:13 2022-07-22 am EDT
11.04 EUR   -1.08%
02:44aTITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Share buyback programme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme

07/25/2022 | 02:44am EDT
Please see attached.

Share buyback

Disclaimer

Titan Cement International SA published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 06:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 837 M 1 878 M 1 878 M
Net income 2022 84,5 M 86,4 M 86,4 M
Net Debt 2022 647 M 661 M 661 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,81x
Yield 2022 4,66%
Capitalization 843 M 861 M 861 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
Duration : Period :
Titan Cement International SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,04 €
Average target price 17,35 €
Spread / Average Target 57,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. Colakides Group CFO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Grigoris Dikaios Chief Financial Officer
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Chairman
Vassilios Zarkalis Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Eleni Papapanou Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA-17.49%861
HOLCIM LTD-10.06%26 457
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-19.00%24 940
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-23.71%14 987
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-36.91%10 804
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC3.11%10 774