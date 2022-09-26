Advanced search
    TITC   BE0974338700

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA

(TITC)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18 2022-09-23 am EDT
10.84 EUR   -1.09%
Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme

09/26/2022 | 02:55am EDT
Media Release

Regulated Information

Share buyback programme

Brussels, 26 September 2022, 08:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 44,511 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from September 19, 2022, until September 23, 2022. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.

Date

Number of

Total amount

Average

Lowest

Highest

Regulated

shares

(Eur)

price (Eur)

price (Eur)

price (Eur)

market

19/09/2022

590

6,513.07

11.0391

11.02

11.08

Euronext

19/09/2022

7,863

86,698.98

11.0262

10.96

11.06

ΑΤΗΕΧ

20/09/2022

580

6,399.60

11.0338

11.00

11.10

Euronext

20/09/2022

7,488

82,745.30

11.0504

10.96

11.14

ΑΤΗΕΧ

21/09/2022

640

7,052.80

11.0200

11.02

11.02

Euronext

21/09/2022

8,500

93,594.90

11.0112

10.96

11.04

ΑΤΗΕΧ

22/09/2022

650

7,131.54

10.9716

10.80

11.08

Euronext

22/09/2022

8,500

93,660.00

11.0188

10.96

11.06

ΑΤΗΕΧ

23/09/2022

700

7,625.45

10.8935

10.88

10.90

Euronext

23/09/2022

9,000

98,280.00

10.9200

10.90

11.00

ΑΤΗΕΧ

Total

44,511

489,701.64

11.0018

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 2,947,666 shares, representing 3.76% of the voting rights of the Company.

About Titan Cement International SA

Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

Disclaimer

Titan Cement International SA published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 06:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
