Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme
09/26/2022 | 02:55am EDT
Media Release
Regulated Information
Share buyback programme
Brussels, 26 September 2022, 08:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 44,511 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from September 19, 2022, until September 23, 2022. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.
Date
Number of
Total amount
Average
Lowest
Highest
Regulated
shares
(Eur)
price (Eur)
price (Eur)
price (Eur)
market
19/09/2022
590
6,513.07
11.0391
11.02
11.08
Euronext
19/09/2022
7,863
86,698.98
11.0262
10.96
11.06
ΑΤΗΕΧ
20/09/2022
580
6,399.60
11.0338
11.00
11.10
Euronext
20/09/2022
7,488
82,745.30
11.0504
10.96
11.14
ΑΤΗΕΧ
21/09/2022
640
7,052.80
11.0200
11.02
11.02
Euronext
21/09/2022
8,500
93,594.90
11.0112
10.96
11.04
ΑΤΗΕΧ
22/09/2022
650
7,131.54
10.9716
10.80
11.08
Euronext
22/09/2022
8,500
93,660.00
11.0188
10.96
11.06
ΑΤΗΕΧ
23/09/2022
700
7,625.45
10.8935
10.88
10.90
Euronext
23/09/2022
9,000
98,280.00
10.9200
10.90
11.00
ΑΤΗΕΧ
Total
44,511
489,701.64
11.0018
Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 2,947,666 shares, representing 3.76% of the voting rights of the Company.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257
About Titan Cement International SA
Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.
Titan Cement International SA published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 06:54:01 UTC.