Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme

Media Release

Regulated Information

Share buyback programme

Brussels, 26 September 2022, 08:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 44,511 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from September 19, 2022, until September 23, 2022. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.

Date Number of Total amount Average Lowest Highest Regulated shares (Eur) price (Eur) price (Eur) price (Eur) market 19/09/2022 590 6,513.07 11.0391 11.02 11.08 Euronext 19/09/2022 7,863 86,698.98 11.0262 10.96 11.06 ΑΤΗΕΧ 20/09/2022 580 6,399.60 11.0338 11.00 11.10 Euronext 20/09/2022 7,488 82,745.30 11.0504 10.96 11.14 ΑΤΗΕΧ 21/09/2022 640 7,052.80 11.0200 11.02 11.02 Euronext 21/09/2022 8,500 93,594.90 11.0112 10.96 11.04 ΑΤΗΕΧ 22/09/2022 650 7,131.54 10.9716 10.80 11.08 Euronext 22/09/2022 8,500 93,660.00 11.0188 10.96 11.06 ΑΤΗΕΧ 23/09/2022 700 7,625.45 10.8935 10.88 10.90 Euronext 23/09/2022 9,000 98,280.00 10.9200 10.90 11.00 ΑΤΗΕΧ Total 44,511 489,701.64 11.0018

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 2,947,666 shares, representing 3.76% of the voting rights of the Company.

This press release may be consulted on the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: https://ir.titan-cement.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements

the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257

About Titan Cement International SA

Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

Page 1/1

Page 1/1