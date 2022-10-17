Advanced search
    TITC   BE0974338700

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA

(TITC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:43 2022-10-17 am EDT
10.98 EUR   +0.37%
Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme

10/17/2022 | 02:53am EDT
Media Release

Regulated Information

Share buyback programme

Brussels, 17 October 2022, 08:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 45,964 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from October 10, 2022, until October 14, 2022. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.

Date

Number of

Total amount

Average

Lowest

Highest

Regulated

shares

(Eur)

price (Eur)

price (Eur)

price (Eur)

market

10/10/2022

765

8,361.83

10.9305

10.92

10.94

Euronext

10/10/2022

9,000

97,835.90

10.8707

10.86

10.90

ΑΤΗΕΧ

11/10/2022

770

8,500.80

11.0400

11.04

11.04

Euronext

11/10/2022

9,000

98,720.00

10.9689

10.86

11.00

ΑΤΗΕΧ

12/10/2022

770

8,346.80

10.8400

10.84

10.84

Euronext

12/10/2022

7,631

83,382.42

10.9268

10.88

10.96

ΑΤΗΕΧ

13/10/2022

748

8,108.32

10.8400

10.84

10.84

Euronext

13/10/2022

8,500

93,067.92

10.9492

10.80

11.04

ΑΤΗΕΧ

14/10/2022

280

3,074.40

10.9800

10.98

10.98

Euronext

14/10/2022

8,500

93,460.00

10.9953

10.98

11.02

ΑΤΗΕΧ

Total

45,964

502,858.39

10.9402

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 3,082,029 shares, representing 3.93% of the voting rights of the Company.

About Titan Cement International SA

Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

Disclaimer

Titan Cement International SA published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 06:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
