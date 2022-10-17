Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme

Media Release

Regulated Information

Share buyback programme

Brussels, 17 October 2022, 08:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 45,964 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from October 10, 2022, until October 14, 2022. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.

Date Number of Total amount Average Lowest Highest Regulated shares (Eur) price (Eur) price (Eur) price (Eur) market 10/10/2022 765 8,361.83 10.9305 10.92 10.94 Euronext 10/10/2022 9,000 97,835.90 10.8707 10.86 10.90 ΑΤΗΕΧ 11/10/2022 770 8,500.80 11.0400 11.04 11.04 Euronext 11/10/2022 9,000 98,720.00 10.9689 10.86 11.00 ΑΤΗΕΧ 12/10/2022 770 8,346.80 10.8400 10.84 10.84 Euronext 12/10/2022 7,631 83,382.42 10.9268 10.88 10.96 ΑΤΗΕΧ 13/10/2022 748 8,108.32 10.8400 10.84 10.84 Euronext 13/10/2022 8,500 93,067.92 10.9492 10.80 11.04 ΑΤΗΕΧ 14/10/2022 280 3,074.40 10.9800 10.98 10.98 Euronext 14/10/2022 8,500 93,460.00 10.9953 10.98 11.02 ΑΤΗΕΧ Total 45,964 502,858.39 10.9402

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 3,082,029 shares, representing 3.93% of the voting rights of the Company.

This press release may be consulted on the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: https://ir.titan-cement.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements

the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257

About Titan Cement International SA

Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

Page 1/1

Page 1/1