Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme
10/17/2022 | 02:53am EDT
Media Release
Regulated Information
Share buyback programme
Brussels, 17 October 2022, 08:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company and its subsidiary TITAN Cement Company SA purchased in total 45,964 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from October 10, 2022, until October 14, 2022. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.
Date
Number of
Total amount
Average
Lowest
Highest
Regulated
shares
(Eur)
price (Eur)
price (Eur)
price (Eur)
market
10/10/2022
765
8,361.83
10.9305
10.92
10.94
Euronext
10/10/2022
9,000
97,835.90
10.8707
10.86
10.90
ΑΤΗΕΧ
11/10/2022
770
8,500.80
11.0400
11.04
11.04
Euronext
11/10/2022
9,000
98,720.00
10.9689
10.86
11.00
ΑΤΗΕΧ
12/10/2022
770
8,346.80
10.8400
10.84
10.84
Euronext
12/10/2022
7,631
83,382.42
10.9268
10.88
10.96
ΑΤΗΕΧ
13/10/2022
748
8,108.32
10.8400
10.84
10.84
Euronext
13/10/2022
8,500
93,067.92
10.9492
10.80
11.04
ΑΤΗΕΧ
14/10/2022
280
3,074.40
10.9800
10.98
10.98
Euronext
14/10/2022
8,500
93,460.00
10.9953
10.98
11.02
ΑΤΗΕΧ
Total
45,964
502,858.39
10.9402
Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 3,082,029 shares, representing 3.93% of the voting rights of the Company.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257
About Titan Cement International SA
Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.
