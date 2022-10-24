Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Titan Cement International SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TITC   BE0974338700

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA

(TITC)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:15 2022-10-21 am EDT
11.38 EUR   +0.18%
Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme
PU
Titan Cement International : Programme de rachats d'actions
PU
Titan Cement International : Purchase of own shares
PU
Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme

10/24/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Share buyback programme

24 Oct 2022 08:37 CEST

Issuer

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL S A

Source

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

TITAN CEMENT

ISIN

BE0974338700

Symbol

TITC

Market

Euronext

Disclaimer

Titan Cement International SA published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 06:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022 2 052 M 2 012 M 2 012 M
Net income 2022 84,0 M 82,4 M 82,4 M
Net Debt 2022 730 M 716 M 716 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,25x
Yield 2022 4,48%
Capitalization 860 M 843 M 843 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 393
Free-Float 50,0%
Titan Cement International SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,38 €
Average target price 15,84 €
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Michael H. Colakides Group CFO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Grigoris Dikaios Chief Financial Officer
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Chairman
Vassilios Zarkalis Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Eleni Papapanou Secretary & Compliance Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA-14.95%843
HOLCIM LTD-9.35%25 565
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-37.10%19 408
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-43.89%10 278
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-4.67%9 468
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-22.43%9 134