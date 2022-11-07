Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Titan Cement International SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TITC   BE0974338700

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA

(TITC)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  11:15 2022-11-04 am EDT
11.46 EUR   +1.96%
02:52aTitan Cement International : Purchase of own shares
PU
02:52aTitan Cement International : Programme de rachats d'actions
PU
10/31Titan Cement International : Purchase of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme

11/07/2022 | 02:52am EST
Share buyback programme

07 Nov 2022 08:39 CET

Issuer

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL S A

Source

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

TITAN CEMENT

ISIN

BE0974338700

Symbol

TITC

Market

Euronext

Disclaimer

Titan Cement International SA published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 07:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 052 M 2 034 M 2 034 M
Net income 2022 84,0 M 83,3 M 83,3 M
Net Debt 2022 730 M 723 M 723 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,32x
Yield 2022 4,45%
Capitalization 866 M 858 M 858 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 393
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
Duration : Period :
Titan Cement International SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,46 €
Average target price 15,84 €
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. Colakides Group CFO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Grigoris Dikaios Chief Financial Officer
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Chairman
Vassilios Zarkalis Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Eleni Papapanou Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA-14.35%858
HOLCIM LTD0.86%28 584
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-42.11%18 044
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-14.91%10 096
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-45.53%10 059
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-40.38%9 473