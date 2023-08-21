Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme
Share buyback programme
Brussels, 21 August 2023, 17:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company purchased in total 11,953 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from August 14, 2023, until August 18, 2023. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.
Date
Number of
Total amount
Average
Lowest
Highest
Regulated
shares
(Eur)
price (Eur)
price (Eur)
price (Eur)
market
14/08/2023
1,200
22,153.56
18.4613
18.44
18.50
Euronext
14/08/2023
1,500
27,674.34
18.4496
18.30
18.50
ΑΤΗΕΧ
15/08/2023
1,200
22,028.40
18.3570
18.22
18.42
Euronext
16/08/2023
1,153
21,105.09
18.3045
18.22
18.38
Euronext
16/08/2023
1,500
27,503.70
18.3358
18.20
18.50
ΑΤΗΕΧ
17/08/2023
1,200
22,030.08
18.3584
18.22
18.40
Euronext
17/08/2023
1,500
27,579.00
18.3860
18.30
18.48
ΑΤΗΕΧ
18/08/2023
1,200
21,582.96
17.9858
17.80
18.16
Euronext
18/08/2023
1,500
27,026.08
18.0174
17.88
18.14
ΑΤΗΕΧ
Total
11,953
218,683.21
18.2953
Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 3,574,029 shares, representing 4.56% of the voting rights of the Company.
This press release may be consultedon the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: https://ir.titan-cement.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257
About Titan Cement International SA
TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the USA, the Group employs over 5,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the USA, Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has a joint venture in Brazil. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family- and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titan-cement.com.
Titan Cement International SA is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs over 5,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the United States, Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. Throughout its history the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.