Brussels, 21 August 2023, 17:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company purchased in total 11,953 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from August 14, 2023, until August 18, 2023. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.

Date

Number of

Total amount

Average

Lowest

Highest

Regulated

shares

(Eur)

price (Eur)

price (Eur)

price (Eur)

market

14/08/2023

1,200

22,153.56

18.4613

18.44

18.50

Euronext

14/08/2023

1,500

27,674.34

18.4496

18.30

18.50

ΑΤΗΕΧ

15/08/2023

1,200

22,028.40

18.3570

18.22

18.42

Euronext

16/08/2023

1,153

21,105.09

18.3045

18.22

18.38

Euronext

16/08/2023

1,500

27,503.70

18.3358

18.20

18.50

ΑΤΗΕΧ

17/08/2023

1,200

22,030.08

18.3584

18.22

18.40

Euronext

17/08/2023

1,500

27,579.00

18.3860

18.30

18.48

ΑΤΗΕΧ

18/08/2023

1,200

21,582.96

17.9858

17.80

18.16

Euronext

18/08/2023

1,500

27,026.08

18.0174

17.88

18.14

ΑΤΗΕΧ

Total

11,953

218,683.21

18.2953

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 3,574,029 shares, representing 4.56% of the voting rights of the Company.

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the USA, the Group employs over 5,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the USA, Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has a joint venture in Brazil. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family- and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titan-cement.com.

