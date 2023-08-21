Media Release

Brussels, 21 August 2023, 17:30 CEST - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company purchased in total 11,953 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from August 14, 2023, until August 18, 2023. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.

Date Number of Total amount Average Lowest Highest Regulated shares (Eur) price (Eur) price (Eur) price (Eur) market 14/08/2023 1,200 22,153.56 18.4613 18.44 18.50 Euronext 14/08/2023 1,500 27,674.34 18.4496 18.30 18.50 ΑΤΗΕΧ 15/08/2023 1,200 22,028.40 18.3570 18.22 18.42 Euronext 16/08/2023 1,153 21,105.09 18.3045 18.22 18.38 Euronext 16/08/2023 1,500 27,503.70 18.3358 18.20 18.50 ΑΤΗΕΧ 17/08/2023 1,200 22,030.08 18.3584 18.22 18.40 Euronext 17/08/2023 1,500 27,579.00 18.3860 18.30 18.48 ΑΤΗΕΧ 18/08/2023 1,200 21,582.96 17.9858 17.80 18.16 Euronext 18/08/2023 1,500 27,026.08 18.0174 17.88 18.14 ΑΤΗΕΧ Total 11,953 218,683.21 18.2953

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 3,574,029 shares, representing 4.56% of the voting rights of the Company.

This press release may be consulted on the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: https://ir.titan-cement.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements

the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257

About Titan Cement International SA

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the USA, the Group employs over 5,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the USA, Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has a joint venture in Brazil. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family- and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titan-cement.com.

