Brussels, 2 January 2024, 08:30 CET - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company purchased in total 14,245 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from December 27, 2023, until December 29, 2023. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.

Date

Number of

Total amount

Average

Lowest

Highest

Regulated

shares

(Eur)

price (Eur)

price (Eur)

price (Eur)

market

27/12/2023

1,772

38,602.70

21.7848

21.75

21.85

Euronext

27/12/2023

3,000

65,374.35

21.7915

21.65

21.90

ΑΤΗΕΧ

28/12/2023

1,729

37,290.90

21.5679

21.50

21.60

Euronext

28/12/2023

3,000

64,820.00

21.6067

21.50

21.75

ΑΤΗΕΧ

29/12/2023

1,744

37,437.20

21.4663

21.40

21.55

Euronext

29/12/2023

3,000

64,673.10

21.5577

21.50

21.65

ΑΤΗΕΧ

Total

14,245

308,198.25

21.6355

Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 3,881,995 shares, representing 4.96% of the voting rights of the Company.

  • This press release may be consulted on the website of Titan Cement International SA via this link: https://ir.titan-cement.com/en/regulatory-stock-exchange-announcements
  • For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257

About Titan Cement International SA

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the USA, the Group employs over 5,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the USA, Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has a joint venture in Brazil. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family- and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titan-cement.com.

