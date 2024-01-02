Official TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA press release
Brussels, 2 January 2024, 08:30 CET - Titan Cement International SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that the Company purchased in total 14,245 shares of Titan Cement International SA on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period from December 27, 2023, until December 29, 2023. The programme is implemented in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations.
Date
Number of
Total amount
Average
Lowest
Highest
Regulated
shares
(Eur)
price (Eur)
price (Eur)
price (Eur)
market
27/12/2023
1,772
38,602.70
21.7848
21.75
21.85
Euronext
27/12/2023
3,000
65,374.35
21.7915
21.65
21.90
ΑΤΗΕΧ
28/12/2023
1,729
37,290.90
21.5679
21.50
21.60
Euronext
28/12/2023
3,000
64,820.00
21.6067
21.50
21.75
ΑΤΗΕΧ
29/12/2023
1,744
37,437.20
21.4663
21.40
21.55
Euronext
29/12/2023
3,000
64,673.10
21.5577
21.50
21.65
ΑΤΗΕΧ
Total
14,245
308,198.25
21.6355
Following the above transactions, Titan Cement International SA owns (directly or indirectly through its subsidiary Titan Cement Company SA) 3,881,995 shares, representing 4.96% of the voting rights of the Company.
About Titan Cement International SA
TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the USA, the Group employs over 5,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the USA, Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has a joint venture in Brazil. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family- and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titan-cement.com.
