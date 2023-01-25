Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Titan Cement International SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TITC   BE0974338700

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA

(TITC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:48:09 2023-01-25 am EST
13.78 EUR   +1.92%
04:21aTitan Cement To Start New Buyback Program
MT
04:07aTitan Cement International : Update – Full Year 2022 Preliminary Results
PU
02:47aTitan Cement International : Trading Update - Full Year 2022 Preliminary Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Titan Cement International : Update – Full Year 2022 Preliminary Results

01/25/2023 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Release

Regulated Information

Inside Information

Trading Update - Full Year 2022 Preliminary Results

Strong Q4 results led to an increase in EBITDA profitability for Full Year 2022

Brussels, 25 January 2023, 08:30 CET - Titan Cement International SA (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) provides today a trading update ahead of the Group's Full-Year results on March 22nd, 2023, as the preliminary results for EBITDA for Q4 2022 are significantly higher compared to market consensus.

The fourth quarter of 2022 has been very strong for Titan Cement Group. Sales activity and revenues remained robust while energy costs, as a result of cost-saving actions and market conditions, declined. Preliminary EBITDA for Q4 is €98 million (about €42 million higher than Q4 2021) as significant improvement in profitability was recorded mainly in the US and Southeast Europe, marking the closing of a year with high financial performance for the Group.

Based on current preliminary unaudited consolidated financials, the Group expects sales for Full Year 2022 to exceed €2,250 million and EBITDA to be above €330 million (compared to €275 million in 2021). The Group's preliminarily net debt at the end of 2022 is below €800 million, compared to €912 million in September 2022, and the Net Debt to EBITDA leverage ratio is 2.4x.

As already announced earlier today, a new buy-back program of €10 million was decided by the Board of Directors on January 17th, 2023. The new program will begin following the end of the current running program, on or around March 1st, 2023, and will be up to €10 million with a duration of up to ten months.

Titan Cement Group will report its audited financial figures for the Full Year 2022 on March 22nd, 2023, while a conference call is planned for the same day, followed by a Q&A session (dial-in details will be available on the website in due course).

DISCLAIMER:This report may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, TITAN Group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this report regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The information contained in this report is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it. In most of the tables of this report, amounts are shown in € million for reasons of transparency. This may give rise to rounding differences in the tables presented in the trading update. This trading update has been prepared in English and translated into French and Greek. In the case of discrepancies between the two versions, the English version will prevail.

About TITAN Cement Group

TITAN Cement Group is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,400 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the

Page 1/2

Media Release

Regulated Information

Inside Information

USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. For more information, visit the Group's website at www.titan-cement.com

Page 2/2

Disclaimer

Titan Cement International SA published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 09:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
04:21aTitan Cement To Start New Buyback Program
MT
04:07aTitan Cement International : Update – Full Year 2022 Preliminary Results
PU
02:47aTitan Cement International : Trading Update - Full Year 2022 Preliminary Results
PU
02:47aTitan Cement International : Trading Update - Résultats préliminaires pour l'année 2022
PU
02:37aTitan Cement International : Announcement of intention to acquire own shares
PU
02:37aTitan Cement International : Announcement of intention to acquire own shares
PU
02:37aTitan Cement International : Communication de l'intention d'acquérir des actions propres
PU
01/16Titan Cement International : Programme de rachats d'actions
PU
01/16Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme
PU
01/09Titan Cement International : Share buyback programme
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 115 M 2 300 M 2 300 M
Net income 2022 97,0 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2022 751 M 816 M 816 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 3,81%
Capitalization 1 021 M 1 111 M 1 111 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
Duration : Period :
Titan Cement International SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,52 €
Average target price 15,84 €
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. Colakides Group CFO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Grigoris Dikaios Chief Financial Officer
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Chairman
Vassilios Zarkalis Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Eleni Papapanou Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA12.11%1 111
HOLCIM LTD10.48%34 853
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED10.81%22 405
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD7.04%11 649
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-2.92%10 005
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC2.26%9 795