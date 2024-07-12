Media Release

12 July 2024

TITAN confirmed as FTSE4Good Index Series constituent

for its enduring commitment to sustainability

Titan Group announces that it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series. Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products. FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti- Corruption, and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social, and governance criteria.

TITAN has demonstrated consistent leadership in sustainability through a wide array of initiatives across its operations, supported by ambitious ESG targets and science-based CO2 reduction goals. The company's emphasis on transparency, ethical practices, and environmental stewardship has positioned it as a leader in its sector, garnering recognition as a preferred partner for investors committed to ESG principles.

For more information on the FTSE4Good Index series, please visit https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell.

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs over 5,700 people and is present in over 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the US, Europe, including Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has a joint venture in Brazil. With a 120- year history, TITAN has always fostered a family-andentrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titan-cement.com.

