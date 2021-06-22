Titan Cement International : Announcement of disposal of own shares

Media Release

Regulatory Information

Announcement of disposal of own shares

Brussels, 22 June 2021, 8:30 CEST - Titan Cement International S.A. (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces, in accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 30 April 2019 implementing the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, the disposal by its subsidiary, Titan Cement Company S.A. ("Titan S.A."), of 22,647 shares of Titan Cement International S.A. ("TCI"), to eleven (11) executive Titan Group employees, in the context of existing stock option plans.

The above TCI shares were sold on 14, 16, 17 και 18 June 2021 by Titan S.A., through OTC transactions, at an exercise price of € 10 per share (i.e. € 226,470 in total).

Following the above transactions, Titan S.A. owns 986,295 TCI shares, representing 1,20% of the voting rights of TCI.

About Titan Cement International SA

Titan Cement International, parent company of TITAN Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.