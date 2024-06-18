40TH ANNUAL REPORT
2023-24
towards the FUTURE
Titan Company Limited
Disclaimer:
This document contains statements about expected future events and financials of Titan Company Limited (the Company), which are forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Company to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that the assumptions, predictions, and other forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as several factors could cause assumptions, actual future results and events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this document is subject to the disclaimer and qualified in its entirety
by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in the Management Discussion and Analysis section of this Annual Report.
Investor Information
CIN
L74999TZ1984PLC001456
BSE Code
500114
NSE Symbol
TITAN
Dividend
Recommended
` 11 per equity share
AGM Date
12th July 2024
AGM Venue
Video Conference/Other
Audio Video Means
ACROSS THE PAGES
Insights into C-Level Strategies for Driving Future Success
10
Jewellery: Crafting Elegance
36
Watches & Wearables: Pioneering Innovation
42
EyeCare: Sharpening Vision
46
Fragrances & Fashion Accessories: Styling Tomorrow
50
Indian Dress Wear: Tradition Meets Tomorrow
52
Key Subsidiaries
54
People (Community) and Planet: Progressing Responsibly
56
Promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Titan
58
Approach to Reporting
62
Materiality Assessment
64
Converging Value Creation and Capital Optimisation
68
Human Capital
70
Natural Capital
74
Social and Relationship Capital
78
Intellectual Capital
92
Financial Capital
96
Manufactured Capital
98
Awards
106
Board of Directors
108
Statutory Reports
113-262
Notice
113
Board's Report
130
Management Discussion and Analysis
156
Corporate Governance Report
169
Shareholder Information
207
Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)
211
Financial Statements
263-445
Standalone Financial Statements
Independent Auditor's Report
263
Balance Sheet
276
Profit & Loss Account
277
Statement of Changes in Equity
278
Cash Flow Statement
279
Notes to Financial Statements
281
Consolidated Financial Statements
Form AOC-1
349
Independent Auditor's Report
351
Balance Sheet
362
Profit & Loss Account
363
Statement of Changes in Equity
364
Cash Flow Statement
365
Notes to Financial Statements
367
5 Years' Financial Highlights
446-447
Corporate Information
112
Rakul Preet Singh in Starburst Collection from Mia by Tanishq
The Queen's Collection by Taneira
Power Pearls Collection by Titan Raga
We are committed to crafting exceptional customer experiences, pioneering innovative product developments, and nurturing deep employee engagement. This approach combines robust growth with high standards of excellence,
Turbocharging towards the Future encapsulates Titan's bold vision to evolve into an all-encompassing360-degree lifestyle brand. Anchored by the Titan Turbo Programme, our strategy goes beyond merely extending our reach
- it aims to fundamentally enhance every facet of our operations.
towards the FUTURE
Redefining Lifestyle Excellence
ensuring that our expansion is matched by significant improvements in quality. On this transformative path, Titan is set to redefine the parameters of lifestyle excellence, merging growth with lasting impact as we Turbocharge towards the Future.
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED
The
Titan Story
Titan Company stands as a leading player in the lifestyle industry, serving customers through its commitment to quality and exceptional service. Over the years, Titan has successfully cultivated renowned brands
in various domains, including Jewellery, Watches & Wearables, EyeCare, Fragrances & Fashion Accessories, and Indian Dress Wear. With a profound understanding
of customer preferences, Titan adeptly meets the evolving needs of its customers.
Founded in 1984 as a joint venture between the Tata Group and Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO), Titan Company Limited (Titan or our Company) has emerged as a leader in the integrated lifestyle space. Today, Titan embodies elegance and finesse, catering to the aspirational needs of consumers through its well- established brands.
At the core of Titan's endeavours is a deep connection with the values of the Tata Group. Our Company's dedication to adding value to the broader community extends well beyond our business priorities.
With a dedicated team and a conducive ecosystem, Titan continues to surpass newer milestones every passing year, as evidenced by its accelerated growth trajectory. Moreover, the Turbo Programme initiated by Titan aims to enhance the Company's impact across every touchpoint of its business, setting higher benchmarks for achieving sustainable scale.
4
Our
Vision
We create elevating experiences
for the people we touch and
significantly impact the world we
work in.
Our
Mission
We will do this through a pioneering
spirit and a caring, value-driven
culture that fosters innovation, drives performance, and ensures the highest global standards in everything we do.
Annual Report 2023-24
Our
Values
and Standards
Customer First
Customers take precedence over all else, always.
People Make the Brand
Titanians are at the heart of our success and that is why their dreams and aspirations are at the forefront of our brand policy.
Culture and Teamwork
High performance is a way of life.
Creativity and Innovation
Driven by innovation and creativity, we focus on smarter approaches and newer technologies.
Passion for Excellence
In all our pursuits, we ceaselessly strive for
excellence.
Corporate Citizenship
We ensure that a part of our resources is
invested for the betterment of the environment
and community.
Annual Report 2023-24
STATUTORY REPORTS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
113-262
263-445
Key
Numbers as on 31st March 2024
Total D 47,501
Income crore
Market D 3,37,800
Capitalisation crore
Shareholders 7.79+
lakh
Number of 3,035
Stores
Town 428
Presence
Gender Diversity at 28%
Entry Levels
Gender Diversity in 14%
Top Management
Employees 8,680
Manufacturing and 10
Assembly Facilities
Retail Area in 41.4
Sq. Ft. lakh
Total CSR Spend for D 57.99 2023-24crore
5
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED
Brands that
Spark Admiration
Titan serves customers across diverse segments, as reflected by the plethora of brands it has developed. With offerings spanning numerous lifestyle categories, Titan aims to redefine the modern retail experience by blending innovation with customer-centricity. The Company's prestigious brands across each business and market segment are unlocking new opportunities for sustainable growth.
Luxury
Premium
Mid-Market
Mass-Market
Licensed Brands
Jewellery
Watches and
Wearables
Eye Care
Fragrances & Fashion
Accessories
Indian Dress Wear
6
Annual Report 2023-24
STATUTORY REPORTS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
113-262
263-445
Numbers that
Inspire Growth
Revenue from Operations
PBT
2023-24
2023-24
- 46,968 crore
22.4%
2022-23
` 38,367 crore
2022-23
- 4,623 crore
3.95%
- 4,447 crore
EBITDA
PAT
2023-24
2023-24
- 5,825 crore
12.3%
2022-23
` 5,187 crore
2022-23
- 3,496 crore
6.8%
- 3,274 crore
ROE
2023-24
2022-23
32.8%
2%
30.8%
ROCE
2023-24
2022-23
36.4%
(2.4%)
38.8%
Annual Report 2023-24
7
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED
Message from the
Managing Director
Proud flags of Titan Company flying in many cities across the globe and the international business eyeing an impressive USD 500 million
in UCP (Uniform Consumer Price) value by the Financial Year 2026-27
C K Venkataraman
Managing Director
Dear Shareholders,
The Financial Year 2023-24 was yet another year where we delivered highly satisfactory financial performance. The year had its share of challenges be it geopolitical tensions, rising gold prices,
sticky inflation, etc., which often subdued consumer sentiments. We could overcome the challenges by delivering exceptional customer value propositions across our businesses.
8
Annual Report 2023-24
