40TH ANNUAL REPORT

2023-24

towards the FUTURE

Titan Company Limited

Disclaimer:

This document contains statements about expected future events and financials of Titan Company Limited (the Company), which are forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Company to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that the assumptions, predictions, and other forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as several factors could cause assumptions, actual future results and events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this document is subject to the disclaimer and qualified in its entirety

by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in the Management Discussion and Analysis section of this Annual Report.

Investor Information

CIN

L74999TZ1984PLC001456

BSE Code

500114

NSE Symbol

TITAN

Dividend

Recommended

` 11 per equity share

AGM Date

12th July 2024

AGM Venue

Video Conference/Other

Audio Video Means

ACROSS THE PAGES

Company Overview

03-112

Turbocharging towards the Future

03

The Titan Story

04

Brands that Spark Admiration

06

Numbers that Inspire Growth

07

Message from the Managing Director

08

Insights into C-Level Strategies for Driving Future Success

10

Jewellery: Crafting Elegance

36

Watches & Wearables: Pioneering Innovation

42

EyeCare: Sharpening Vision

46

Fragrances & Fashion Accessories: Styling Tomorrow

50

Indian Dress Wear: Tradition Meets Tomorrow

52

Key Subsidiaries

54

People (Community) and Planet: Progressing Responsibly

56

Promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Titan

58

Approach to Reporting

62

Materiality Assessment

64

Converging Value Creation and Capital Optimisation

68

Human Capital

70

Natural Capital

74

Social and Relationship Capital

78

Intellectual Capital

92

Financial Capital

96

Manufactured Capital

98

Awards

106

Board of Directors

108

Statutory Reports

113-262

Notice

113

Board's Report

130

Management Discussion and Analysis

156

Corporate Governance Report

169

Shareholder Information

207

Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)

211

Financial Statements

263-445

Standalone Financial Statements

Independent Auditor's Report

263

Balance Sheet

276

Profit & Loss Account

277

Statement of Changes in Equity

278

Cash Flow Statement

279

Notes to Financial Statements

281

Consolidated Financial Statements

Form AOC-1

349

Independent Auditor's Report

351

Balance Sheet

362

Profit & Loss Account

363

Statement of Changes in Equity

364

Cash Flow Statement

365

Notes to Financial Statements

367

5 Years' Financial Highlights

446-447

Corporate Information

112

Rakul Preet Singh in Starburst Collection from Mia by Tanishq

The Queen's Collection by Taneira

Power Pearls Collection by Titan Raga

We are committed to crafting exceptional customer experiences, pioneering innovative product developments, and nurturing deep employee engagement. This approach combines robust growth with high standards of excellence,

Turbocharging towards the Future encapsulates Titan's bold vision to evolve into an all-encompassing360-degree lifestyle brand. Anchored by the Titan Turbo Programme, our strategy goes beyond merely extending our reach

  • it aims to fundamentally enhance every facet of our operations.

towards the FUTURE

Redefining Lifestyle Excellence

ensuring that our expansion is matched by significant improvements in quality. On this transformative path, Titan is set to redefine the parameters of lifestyle excellence, merging growth with lasting impact as we Turbocharge towards the Future.

TITAN COMPANY LIMITED

The

Titan Story

Titan Company stands as a leading player in the lifestyle industry, serving customers through its commitment to quality and exceptional service. Over the years, Titan has successfully cultivated renowned brands

in various domains, including Jewellery, Watches & Wearables, EyeCare, Fragrances & Fashion Accessories, and Indian Dress Wear. With a profound understanding

of customer preferences, Titan adeptly meets the evolving needs of its customers.

Founded in 1984 as a joint venture between the Tata Group and Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO), Titan Company Limited (Titan or our Company) has emerged as a leader in the integrated lifestyle space. Today, Titan embodies elegance and finesse, catering to the aspirational needs of consumers through its well- established brands.

At the core of Titan's endeavours is a deep connection with the values of the Tata Group. Our Company's dedication to adding value to the broader community extends well beyond our business priorities.

With a dedicated team and a conducive ecosystem, Titan continues to surpass newer milestones every passing year, as evidenced by its accelerated growth trajectory. Moreover, the Turbo Programme initiated by Titan aims to enhance the Company's impact across every touchpoint of its business, setting higher benchmarks for achieving sustainable scale.

4

Our

Vision

We create elevating experiences

for the people we touch and

significantly impact the world we

work in.

Our

Mission

We will do this through a pioneering

spirit and a caring, value-driven

culture that fosters innovation, drives performance, and ensures the highest global standards in everything we do.

Annual Report 2023-24

CORPORATE OVERVIEW03-112

Our

Values

and Standards

Customer First

Customers take precedence over all else, always.

People Make the Brand

Titanians are at the heart of our success and that is why their dreams and aspirations are at the forefront of our brand policy.

Culture and Teamwork

High performance is a way of life.

Creativity and Innovation

Driven by innovation and creativity, we focus on smarter approaches and newer technologies.

Passion for Excellence

In all our pursuits, we ceaselessly strive for

excellence.

Corporate Citizenship

We ensure that a part of our resources is

invested for the betterment of the environment

and community.

Annual Report 2023-24

STATUTORY REPORTS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

113-262

263-445

Key

Numbers as on 31st March 2024

Total D 47,501

Income crore

Market D 3,37,800

Capitalisation crore

Shareholders 7.79+

lakh

Number of 3,035

Stores

Town 428

Presence

Gender Diversity at 28%

Entry Levels

Gender Diversity in 14%

Top Management

Employees 8,680

Manufacturing and 10

Assembly Facilities

Retail Area in 41.4

Sq. Ft. lakh

Total CSR Spend for D 57.99 2023-24crore

5

TITAN COMPANY LIMITED

Brands that

Spark Admiration

Titan serves customers across diverse segments, as reflected by the plethora of brands it has developed. With offerings spanning numerous lifestyle categories, Titan aims to redefine the modern retail experience by blending innovation with customer-centricity. The Company's prestigious brands across each business and market segment are unlocking new opportunities for sustainable growth.

Luxury

Premium

Mid-Market

Mass-Market

Licensed Brands

Jewellery

Watches and

Wearables

Eye Care

Fragrances & Fashion

Accessories

Indian Dress Wear

6

Annual Report 2023-24

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

STATUTORY REPORTS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

03-112

113-262

263-445

Numbers that

Inspire Growth

Revenue from Operations

PBT

2023-24

2023-24

  • 46,968 crore

22.4%

2022-23

` 38,367 crore

2022-23

  • 4,623 crore

3.95%

  • 4,447 crore

EBITDA

PAT

2023-24

2023-24

  • 5,825 crore

12.3%

2022-23

` 5,187 crore

2022-23

  • 3,496 crore

6.8%

  • 3,274 crore

ROE

2023-24

2022-23

32.8%

2%

30.8%

ROCE

2023-24

2022-23

36.4%

(2.4%)

38.8%

Annual Report 2023-24

7

TITAN COMPANY LIMITED

Message from the

Managing Director

Proud flags of Titan Company flying in many cities across the globe and the international business eyeing an impressive USD 500 million

in UCP (Uniform Consumer Price) value by the Financial Year 2026-27

C K Venkataraman

Managing Director

Dear Shareholders,

The Financial Year 2023-24 was yet another year where we delivered highly satisfactory financial performance. The year had its share of challenges be it geopolitical tensions, rising gold prices,

sticky inflation, etc., which often subdued consumer sentiments. We could overcome the challenges by delivering exceptional customer value propositions across our businesses.

8

Annual Report 2023-24

