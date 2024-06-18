TITAN COMPANY LIMITED

The

Titan Story

Titan Company stands as a leading player in the lifestyle industry, serving customers through its commitment to quality and exceptional service. Over the years, Titan has successfully cultivated renowned brands

in various domains, including Jewellery, Watches & Wearables, EyeCare, Fragrances & Fashion Accessories, and Indian Dress Wear. With a profound understanding

of customer preferences, Titan adeptly meets the evolving needs of its customers.

Founded in 1984 as a joint venture between the Tata Group and Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO), Titan Company Limited (Titan or our Company) has emerged as a leader in the integrated lifestyle space. Today, Titan embodies elegance and finesse, catering to the aspirational needs of consumers through its well- established brands.

At the core of Titan's endeavours is a deep connection with the values of the Tata Group. Our Company's dedication to adding value to the broader community extends well beyond our business priorities.

With a dedicated team and a conducive ecosystem, Titan continues to surpass newer milestones every passing year, as evidenced by its accelerated growth trajectory. Moreover, the Turbo Programme initiated by Titan aims to enhance the Company's impact across every touchpoint of its business, setting higher benchmarks for achieving sustainable scale.

