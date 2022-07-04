Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Titan Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500114   INE280A01028

TITAN COMPANY LIMITED

(500114)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
1946.10 INR   +0.19%
Titan : FY '22

07/04/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Growth with

Responsibility

TITAN COMPANY LIMITED

38th Annual Report 2021-22

Contents

Corporate Overview

  1. About Titan
  2. Key Numbers
  3. Responsible Brands

08 Letter from the Managing Director

10 Jewellery Division

  1. Watches & Wearables Division
  1. EyeCare Division
  1. Fragrances and Fashion Accessories Division
  2. Indian Dress Wear Division
  1. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
  2. Growth with Responsibility

25 Growing Responsibly - taking the community along

  1. Approach to Reporting
  1. Materiality Approach
  1. Our Business Model
  1. Intellectual Capital
  1. Human Capital
  2. Financial Capital
  3. Social and Relationship Capital
  4. Manufactured Capital
  1. Natural Capital
  2. Awards
  1. Board of Directors
  1. Corporate Information

Statutory Reports

61 Notice of 38th AGM

76 Board's Report & Annexures

103 Management Discussion and Analysis

  1. Corporate Governance Report
  1. Shareholder Information
  1. Business Responsibility Report

Financial Statements

Standalone Financial Statements

  1. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Balance Sheet
  2. Profit & Loss Account
  3. Statement of Changes in Equity
  4. Cash Flow Statement
  1. Significant Accounting Policies
  1. Notes to Financial Statements

Consolidated

Financial Statements

234 Form AOC-1

  1. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Balance Sheet
  2. Profit & Loss Account
  3. Statement of Changes in Equity
  4. Cash Flow Statement
  1. Significant Accounting Policies
  1. Notes to Financial Statements
  1. Financial Statistics

To download this report or for any other information log on to www.titancompany.in

Titan has come a long way since 1984when we started with one productcategory.

Today, with over 7,000 employeesand about 38,000in the overall Titan ecosystem, 16 brandsand over 2,000 retail stores, we are as committed as ever to delivering profitable and responsible growthfor all our stakeholders.

02

TITAN COMPANY LIMITED

Annual Report 2021-22

At Titan, we have stayed focused on achieving growth with responsibility

  • applying our values to everything we do.

We aim to deliver a better customer proposition by setting new standards for quality and design and ensuring transparent processes. We strive to support the empowerment of our employees by building a workplace that promotes diversity, opportunity and professional development.

We work towards enhancing our partners' progress by sharing best practices and driving inclusive growth. We seek to strengthen our communities through our targeted efforts focused on the upliftment of the underprivileged girl child, skill development for the underprivileged, and support for Indian arts, craft and heritage.

With climate change and depleting natural resources presenting serious threats to life on our planet, embracing sustainability is critical. Across our operations, we are minimising the use of fossil fuels, intensifying the use of renewable energy, using energy-efficient solutions and reusing water, reducing waste, and recycling materials.

In the blink of an eye, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted lives and livelihoods worldwide. Given the scope and magnitude of this sudden crisis, as a responsible corporate, we significantly stepped up the safety focus across all our locations and enhanced our social responsibility efforts.

During the second wave of the pandemic outbreak as normal life came to a standstill, business was disrupted. We were, however, cognisant that our overall strength and competitive advantages would shield us from the grave economic impact faced

by thousands of our other stakeholders. It was our responsibility to lend a helping hand to those relatively weaker and more vulnerable.

From pay protection and no retrenchments for our employees, soft loans to vendor partners and financial support to franchisees and grants to NGOs, we did

HAPPY

EYES PROGRAMME

TREE PLANTATION DRIVE

PANTNAGAR - WATER BODY RESTORATION

03

60-01

our utmost to alleviate the struggles of our stakeholders and help them overcome the pandemic-induced challenges. To help our franchisees better manage inventory and improve asset turnover in these difficult days, we created a team to help replicate all our best processes to them as well. The Company also made a contribution towards the Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Fund (for COVID-19) and for the setting up of an oxygen plant in Uttarakhand to strengthen health infrastructure.

During the second wave of the pandemic in the country, we proactively closed some stores in the highly impacted towns keeping people's safety in focus. The initiative of customer outreach was also not undertaken during this time considering

PROVISION OF STAND POST TAP IN A VILLAGE IN UTTARAKHAND

that the humanitarian impact on consumers was severe and widespread. We also placed the highest priority on conducting free COVID-19 vaccination drives for our employees and their families, business partners and local communities.

In the past financial year, we achieved a strong performance despite the disruptions in the operating environment. We believe that our trusted relationships with customers, distributors, franchisees, vendor partners, and the community and our continued efforts towards driving product innovation, retail expansion and strengthening our brands played a valuable role in this business resurgence.

One thing that the pandemic has taught the world is that organisations and society are interconnected and responsible to one another; organisations must see beyond short-term earnings, and engage meaningfully with all their stakeholders to drive long-term growth. At Titan, we will continue to stay focused on achieving growth with responsibility - doing all that is needed to create value for all our stakeholders including customers, employees, business partners, vendors, communities, investors, our nation, and our planet.

149-61 OVERVIEW CORPORATE

REPORTS STATUTORY

323-150

STATEMENTS FINANCIAL

Disclaimer

Titan Company Limited published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 275 B 3 491 M 3 491 M
Net income 2022 23 495 M 298 M 298 M
Net cash 2022 16 305 M 207 M 207 M
P/E ratio 2022 75,1x
Yield 2022 0,35%
Capitalization 1 728 B 21 893 M 21 893 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,21x
EV / Sales 2023 5,09x
Nbr of Employees 7 235
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart TITAN COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Titan Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TITAN COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 946,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Venkataraman Coimbatore Chief Executive Officer-Jewelry
Ashok Kumar Sonthalia Chief Financial Officer
Dinesh Shetty Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Das Narayandas Independent Non-Executive Director
Ashwani Kumar Puri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED-22.91%21 893
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-20.22%303 758
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-30.63%115 974
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-23.17%65 773
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-26.80%59 467
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-32.72%33 619