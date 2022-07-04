Titan : FY '22

Titan has come a long way since 1984when we started with one productcategory.
Today, with over 7,000 employeesand about 38,000in the overall Titan ecosystem, 16 brandsand over 2,000 retail stores, we are as committed as ever to delivering profitable and responsible growthfor all our stakeholders.
02
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED
Annual Report 2021-22
At Titan, we have stayed focused on achieving growth with responsibility
applying our values to everything we do.
We aim to deliver a better customer proposition by setting new standards for quality and design and ensuring transparent processes. We strive to support the empowerment of our employees by building a workplace that promotes diversity, opportunity and professional development.
We work towards enhancing our partners' progress by sharing best practices and driving inclusive growth. We seek to strengthen our communities through our targeted efforts focused on the upliftment of the underprivileged girl child, skill development for the underprivileged, and support for Indian arts, craft and heritage.
With climate change and depleting natural resources presenting serious threats to life on our planet, embracing sustainability is critical. Across our operations, we are minimising the use of fossil fuels, intensifying the use of renewable energy, using energy-efficient solutions and reusing water, reducing waste, and recycling materials.
In the blink of an eye, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted lives and livelihoods worldwide. Given the scope and magnitude of this sudden crisis, as a responsible corporate, we significantly stepped up the safety focus across all our locations and enhanced our social responsibility efforts.
During the second wave of the pandemic outbreak as normal life came to a standstill, business was disrupted. We were, however, cognisant that our overall strength and competitive advantages would shield us from the grave economic impact faced
by thousands of our other stakeholders. It was our responsibility to lend a helping hand to those relatively weaker and more vulnerable.
From pay protection and no retrenchments for our employees, soft loans to vendor partners and financial support to franchisees and grants to NGOs, we did
HAPPY
EYES PROGRAMME
TREE PLANTATION DRIVE
PANTNAGAR - WATER BODY RESTORATION
03
60-01
our utmost to alleviate the struggles of our stakeholders and help them overcome the pandemic-induced challenges. To help our franchisees better manage inventory and improve asset turnover in these difficult days, we created a team to help replicate all our best processes to them as well. The Company also made a contribution towards the Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Fund (for COVID-19) and for the setting up of an oxygen plant in Uttarakhand to strengthen health infrastructure.
During the second wave of the pandemic in the country, we proactively closed some stores in the highly impacted towns keeping people's safety in focus. The initiative of customer outreach was also not undertaken during this time considering
PROVISION OF STAND POST TAP IN A VILLAGE IN UTTARAKHAND
that the humanitarian impact on consumers was severe and widespread. We also placed the highest priority on conducting free COVID-19 vaccination drives for our employees and their families, business partners and local communities.
In the past financial year, we achieved a strong performance despite the disruptions in the operating environment. We believe that our trusted relationships with customers, distributors, franchisees, vendor partners, and the community and our continued efforts towards driving product innovation, retail expansion and strengthening our brands played a valuable role in this business resurgence.
One thing that the pandemic has taught the world is that organisations and society are interconnected and responsible to one another; organisations must see beyond short-term earnings, and engage meaningfully with all their stakeholders to drive long-term growth. At Titan, we will continue to stay focused on achieving growth with responsibility - doing all that is needed to create value for all our stakeholders including customers, employees, business partners, vendors, communities, investors, our nation, and our planet.
Titan Company Limited published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:32:08 UTC.