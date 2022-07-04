Titan : FY '22

At Titan, we have stayed focused on achieving growth with responsibility

applying our values to everything we do.

We aim to deliver a better customer proposition by setting new standards for quality and design and ensuring transparent processes. We strive to support the empowerment of our employees by building a workplace that promotes diversity, opportunity and professional development.

We work towards enhancing our partners' progress by sharing best practices and driving inclusive growth. We seek to strengthen our communities through our targeted efforts focused on the upliftment of the underprivileged girl child, skill development for the underprivileged, and support for Indian arts, craft and heritage.

With climate change and depleting natural resources presenting serious threats to life on our planet, embracing sustainability is critical. Across our operations, we are minimising the use of fossil fuels, intensifying the use of renewable energy, using energy-efficient solutions and reusing water, reducing waste, and recycling materials.

In the blink of an eye, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted lives and livelihoods worldwide. Given the scope and magnitude of this sudden crisis, as a responsible corporate, we significantly stepped up the safety focus across all our locations and enhanced our social responsibility efforts.