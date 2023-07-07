An electronic version of this report is available online at:

www.titancompany.in

Scan this QR code to

navigate investor-related

information:

Investor Information

CIN : L74999TZ1984PLC001456 BSE Code : 500114 NSE Symbol : TITAN Dividend Declared : ` 10 per equity share AGM Date : 1st August 2023 AGM Venue : Video Conference/Other Audio Video Means

Disclaimer

This document contains statements about expected future events and financials of Titan Company Limited, which are forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Company to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that the assumptions, predictions, and other forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as several factors could cause assumptions, actual future results and events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this document is subject to the disclaimer and qualified in its entirety by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in the Management Discussion and Analysis section of this Annual Report.