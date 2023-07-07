39th Annual Report
2022-23
Technology
that Matters
Titan Company Limited
Investor Information
CIN
: L74999TZ1984PLC001456
BSE Code
: 500114
NSE Symbol
: TITAN
Dividend Declared
: ` 10 per equity share
AGM Date
: 1st August 2023
AGM Venue
: Video Conference/Other
Audio Video Means
Disclaimer
This document contains statements about expected future events and financials of Titan Company Limited, which are forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Company to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that the assumptions, predictions, and other forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as several factors could cause assumptions, actual future results and events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this document is subject to the disclaimer and qualified in its entirety by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in the Management Discussion and Analysis section of this Annual Report.
Across the Pages
Company Overview
- Exploring the World of Titan
- Key Numbers
- Brands that Inspire
- Financial Growth
- Letter from the Managing Director
- Fusing Technology with Business
- Impact Stories
- Jewellery Division
- Watches & Wearables Division
- EyeCare Division
- Fragrances & Fashion Accessories Division
- Indian Dress Wear Division
- People (Community) and Planet
- Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging at Titan
- Sustainability at Titan
- Growing Responsibly - Taking the Community Along
- Approach to Reporting
- Materiality Approach
- Converging Value Creation and Capital Optimisation
- Intellectual Capital
- Human Capital
- Financial Capital
- Social and Relationship Capital
- Manufactured Capital
- Natural Capital
- Awards
- Board of Directors
- Corporate Information
Statutory Reports
101 Notice of 39th AGM
118 Board's Report & Annexures
- Management Discussion and Analysis
- Corporate Governance Report
- Shareholder Information
- Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report
Financial Statements
Standalone Financial Statements
- Independent Auditor's Report
- Balance Sheet
- Profit & Loss Account
- Statement of Changes in Equity
- Cash Flow Statement
- Notes to Financial Statements
Consolidated Financial Statements
311 Form AOC-1
- Independent Auditor's Report
- Balance Sheet
- Profit & Loss Account
- Statement of Changes in Equity
- Cash Flow Statement
- Notes to Financial Statements
397 5 years Financial Highlights
2
Titan Company Limited
Annual Report 2022-23
Technology that Matters
At the core of Titan's approach lies a resolute commitment to modernisation, driven by cutting-edge technology, underpinned by a profound understanding of the ever-evolving needs and preferences of its customers.
Technology that Matters
3
02-100 Overview Corporate
As Titan embraces the challenge of harmonising tradition and progress, by simultaneously navigating a path towards sustained growth, it recognises the need for transformative change. Thus, at the very core of its business, technology becomes the driving force, embedded with purpose and intention. Through compelling product innovations and impactful process improvements across its various divisions over the last many years, Titan offers a glimpse into the future it envisions. With a resolute commitment to creating value for its employees, partners, customers and other stakeholders, Titan remains dedicated to delivering Technology that Matters.
101-229 UTOR SSTAT YREPORT
ST NE230-M396 LTATESIA NCA INF
Disclaimer
