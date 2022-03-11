Titan : General updates

SEC 97 / 2021-22 11th March 2022 The General Manager, DCS - CRD The General Manager, DCS - CRD BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Corporate Relationship Department Exchange Plaza, 1st Floor, New Trading Ring Bandra-Kurla Complex, Rotunda Building, P J Towers Bandra (East), Dalal Street, Fort, MUMBAI - 400 051 MUMBAI - 400 001 Symbol: TITAN Scrip Code: 500114

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Re: Intimation regarding investment in Great Heights Inc., USA

With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that TCL North America Inc., (TCLNA) a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has today signed a Stock Purchase Agreement with Great Heights Inc., USA (Great Heights) for subscription of shares with voting preferred stock in the capital stock of Great Heights, which would result in TCLNA holding up to 17.5% voting rights in Great Heights.

The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.

Titan Company Limited

CIN: L74999TZ1984PLC001456