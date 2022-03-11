Log in
    500114   INE280A01028

TITAN COMPANY LIMITED

(500114)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  03-09
2467 INR   +1.40%
12:23aTitan Unit to Invest $20 Million in US-Based Lab-Grown Diamonds Retailer
MT
12:06aTITAN : General updates
PU
03/09Watches Company Titan In Talks to Pick Up Majority in Indian Wearables Brand
MT
Titan : General updates

03/11/2022 | 12:06am EST
SEC 97 / 2021-22

11th March 2022

The General Manager, DCS - CRD

The General Manager, DCS - CRD

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Corporate Relationship Department

Exchange Plaza,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Bandra (East),

Dalal Street, Fort,

MUMBAI - 400 051

MUMBAI - 400 001

Symbol: TITAN

Scrip Code: 500114

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Re: Intimation regarding investment in Great Heights Inc., USA

With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that TCL North America Inc., (TCLNA) a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has today signed a Stock Purchase Agreement with Great Heights Inc., USA (Great Heights) for subscription of shares with voting preferred stock in the capital stock of Great Heights, which would result in TCLNA holding up to 17.5% voting rights in Great Heights.

The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.

This is for your information and record.

Thank you.

Yours truly,

For TITAN COMPANY LIMITED

Digitally signed

DINESH SbySHETTYDINESH S SHETTY Date: 2022.03.11

10:00:53 +05'30'

Dinesh Shetty

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Encl. As stated

Annexure A

Acquisition (including agreement to acquire)

Sr.

Details of Events that need to be provided

Information of such events (s)

No.

a

Name of the target entity, details in brief such

Great Heights Inc., USA (Great Heights) is a

as size, turnover etc.

corporation organised under the General

Corporation Law of the State of Delaware,

USA.

Turnover, Size: Gross Revenue for the year

2021 was USD 25 Million.

b

Whether the acquisition would fall within

This investment of USD 20 Million in Great

related party transaction(s) and whether the

Heights by TCL North America Inc.

promoter/ promoter group/ group companies

(TCLNA), a wholly owned subsidiary of the

have any interest in the entity being

Company, does not fall within the purview of

acquired?

Related Party Transaction.

If yes, nature of interest and details thereof

The promoter / promoter group / group

and whether the same is done at "arm's

companies of the Company does not have any

length"

interest in Great Heights.

c

Industry to which the entity being acquired

Jewellery

belongs

d

Objects and effects of acquisition (including

This is a strategic investment that will

but not limited to, disclosure of reasons for

provide Titan a ring-side view of the fast-

acquisition of target entity, if its business is

growing Lab Grown Diamond (LGD) and

outside the main line of business of listed

Direct to Consumer (D2C) sectors. Great

entity/ the Company)

Heights retails LGD jewellery through its

brand "Clean Origin".

e

Brief details of any governmental or

Not Applicable

regulatory approvals required for the

acquisition / incorporation

f

Indicative time period for completion of the

By 15th March 2022.

acquisition

g

Nature of consideration - whether cash

Cash

consideration or share swap and details of the

same

h

Cost of acquisition or the price at which the

USD 20 Million

shares are acquired

i

Percentage of shareholding / control acquired

17.5% Voting Rights in Great Heights.

and / or number of shares acquired

j

Brief background about the entity acquired in

Great Heights, is

a Delaware

Corporation

terms of products/ line of business acquired,

mainly engaged

in retailing

of LGD

date of incorporation, history of last 3 years

Jewellery through its brand Clean Origin.

turnover, country in which the acquired

Incorporation Date: 1st January 2019

entity has presence and any other significant

information (in brief)

The details of turnover of last three years is

as follows:

(Amount in USD Million)

Year

Gross Revenue

2019

11

2020

16

2021

25

Country: USA

Disclaimer

Titan Company Limited published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 05:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
