Titan : General updates

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Re: Intimation regarding investment in Great Heights Inc., USA
With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that TCL North America Inc., (TCLNA) a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has today signed a Stock Purchase Agreement with Great Heights Inc., USA (Great Heights) for subscription of shares with voting preferred stock in the capital stock of Great Heights, which would result in TCLNA holding up to 17.5% voting rights in Great Heights.
The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.
For TITAN COMPANY LIMITED
Dinesh Shetty
General Counsel & Company Secretary
Titan Company Limited
Annexure A
Acquisition (including agreement to acquire)
Sr.
Details of Events that need to be provided
Information of such events (s)
No.
a
Name of the target entity, details in brief such
Great Heights Inc., USA (Great Heights) is a
as size, turnover etc.
corporation organised under the General
Corporation Law of the State of Delaware,
USA.
Turnover, Size: Gross Revenue for the year
2021 was USD 25 Million.
b
Whether the acquisition would fall within
This investment of USD 20 Million in Great
related party transaction(s) and whether the
Heights by TCL North America Inc.
promoter/ promoter group/ group companies
(TCLNA), a wholly owned subsidiary of the
have any interest in the entity being
Company, does not fall within the purview of
acquired?
Related Party Transaction.
If yes, nature of interest and details thereof
The promoter / promoter group / group
and whether the same is done at "arm's
companies of the Company does not have any
length"
interest in Great Heights.
c
Industry to which the entity being acquired
Jewellery
belongs
d
Objects and effects of acquisition (including
This is a strategic investment that will
but not limited to, disclosure of reasons for
provide Titan a ring-side view of the fast-
acquisition of target entity, if its business is
growing Lab Grown Diamond (LGD) and
outside the main line of business of listed
Direct to Consumer (D2C) sectors. Great
entity/ the Company)
Heights retails LGD jewellery through its
brand "Clean Origin".
e
Brief details of any governmental or
Not Applicable
regulatory approvals required for the
acquisition / incorporation
f
Indicative time period for completion of the
By 15th March 2022.
acquisition
g
Nature of consideration - whether cash
Cash
consideration or share swap and details of the
same
h
Cost of acquisition or the price at which the
USD 20 Million
shares are acquired
Titan Company Limited
i
Percentage of shareholding / control acquired
17.5% Voting Rights in Great Heights.
and / or number of shares acquired
j
Brief background about the entity acquired in
Great Heights, is
a Delaware
Corporation
terms of products/ line of business acquired,
mainly engaged
in retailing
of LGD
date of incorporation, history of last 3 years
Jewellery through its brand Clean Origin.
turnover, country in which the acquired
Incorporation Date: 1st January 2019
entity has presence and any other significant
information (in brief)
The details of turnover of last three years is
as follows:
(Amount in USD Million)
Year
Gross Revenue
2019
11
2020
16
2021
25
Country: USA
Titan Company Limited
