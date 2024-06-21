SEC 57 / 2024-25 19th June 2024 The General Manager, DCS - CRD The General Manager, DCS - CRD BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Corporate Relationship Department Exchange Plaza, 1st Floor, New Trading Ring Bandra-Kurla Complex, Rotunda Building, P J Towers Bandra (East), Dalal Street, Fort, MUMBAI - 400 051 MUMBAI - 400 001 Symbol: TITAN Scrip Code: 500114

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement-Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Pursuant to Regulation 30, 44 and 47 of the Listing Regulations and in compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and the Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, we enclose herewith copy of the advertisements published in the following newspaper on 19th June 2024 regarding Notice of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Friday, 12th July 2024 at 2:30 P.M. (1ST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means:

Sr. No. Name of Newspaper(s) Edition(s) 1. Business Standard (English) All 2. Dina Thanthi (Tamil) Salem

The above information is also available on the website of the Company at https://www.titancompany.in.

This is for your information and records.

Thank you.

Yours truly,

For TITAN COMPANY LIMITED