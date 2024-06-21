Titan : Newspaper Advertisement Notice of the 40th AGM & remote E Voting 19th June 2023
June 21, 2024 at 02:37 am EDT
SEC 57 / 2024-25
19th June 2024
The General Manager, DCS - CRD
The General Manager, DCS - CRD
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Corporate Relationship Department
Exchange Plaza,
1st Floor, New Trading Ring
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Rotunda Building, P J Towers
Bandra (East),
Dalal Street, Fort,
MUMBAI - 400 051
MUMBAI - 400 001
Symbol: TITAN
Scrip Code: 500114
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Newspaper Advertisement-Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')
Pursuant to Regulation 30, 44 and 47 of the Listing Regulations and in compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and the Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, we enclose herewith copy of the advertisements published in the following newspaper on 19th June 2024 regarding Notice of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Friday, 12th July 2024 at 2:30 P.M. (1ST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means:
Sr. No.
Name of Newspaper(s)
Edition(s)
1.
Business Standard (English)
All
2.
Dina Thanthi (Tamil)
Salem
The above information is also available on the website of the Company at https://www.titancompany.in.
This is for your information and records.
Thank you.
Yours truly,
For TITAN COMPANY LIMITED
DINESH SHIVANNA SHETTY
Digitally signed by
DINESH SHIVANNA SHETTY
Date: 2024.06.19 23:11:55 +05'30'
Dinesh Shetty
General Counsel & Company Secretary
Encl. As stated
Titan Company Limited
`INTEGRITY` #193 Veerasandra Electronics City P.O. Off Hosur Main Road, Bangalore 560100 India. Tel: 9180 6704 7000 Fax: 9180 6704 6262 Registered Office 3, Sipcot Industrial Complex Hosur 635 126 TN India. Tel-91 4344 664 199 Fax 91 4344 276037, CIN: L74999TZ1984PLC001456 www.titancompany.in
*
