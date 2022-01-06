Titan : Quarterly Reporting Document

SEC 082 / 2021-22 6th January 2022 The General Manager, DCS - CRD The General Manager, DCS - CRD BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Corporate Relationship Department Exchange Plaza, 1st Floor, New Trading Ring Bandra-Kurla Complex, Rotunda Building, P J Towers Bandra (East), Dalal Street, Fort, MUMBAI - 400 051 MUMBAI - 400 001 Symbol: TITAN Scrip Code: 500114 Dear Sirs, Sub: Quarterly Update - Q3 FY 2021-22

This is to provide the quarterly update for Q3 of FY 2021-22 as furnished in the attached document.

Thank you.

Yours truly,

For TITAN COMPANY LIMITED