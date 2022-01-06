Log in
2576.4 INR   -0.13%
TITAN : Quarterly Reporting Document
PU
Titan's Revenue Jumps 36% in Fiscal Q3 on Strong Demand Across Businesses
MT
Indian Indices Rebounds on Friday; Hindalco Industries Surges 6%
MT
Titan : Quarterly Reporting Document

01/06/2022 | 06:18am EST
SEC 082 / 2021-22

6th January 2022

The General Manager, DCS - CRD

The General Manager, DCS - CRD

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Corporate Relationship Department

Exchange Plaza,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Bandra (East),

Dalal Street, Fort,

MUMBAI - 400 051

MUMBAI - 400 001

Symbol: TITAN

Scrip Code: 500114

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Quarterly Update - Q3 FY 2021-22

This is to provide the quarterly update for Q3 of FY 2021-22 as furnished in the attached document.

Thank you.

Yours truly,

For TITAN COMPANY LIMITED

DINESH S SHETTY

Digitally signed by DINESH S SHETTY

Date: 2022.01.06 15:37:19 +05'30'

Dinesh Shetty

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Encl. As stated

Titan Company Limited

`INTEGRITY` #193 Veerasandra Electronics City P.O. Off Hosur Main Road, Bangalore 560100 India. Tel: 9180 6704 7000 Fax: 9180 6704 6262

Registered Office 3, SIPCOT Industrial Complex Hosur 635 126 TN India. Tel-91 4344 664 199 Fax 91 4344 276037, CIN: L74999TZ1984PLC001456

www.titancompany.in

Disclaimer

Titan Company Limited published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 11:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
