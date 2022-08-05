Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Titan Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    500114   INE280A01028

TITAN COMPANY LIMITED

(500114)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
2423.20 INR   +0.36%
05:01aTITAN : Quarterly Reporting Document
PU
07/28Titan Company Limited Announces Resignation of Pankaj Kumar Bansal as Director of the Company
CI
07/26TITAN : Proceedings and details of voting results of the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM)
PU
Titan : Quarterly Reporting Document

08/05/2022 | 05:01am EDT
TITAN

COMP/NY

SEC 39/ 2022-23

5

th

August

2022

The General Manager, DCS - CRD

The General Manager, DCS -CRD

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Corporate Relationship Department

Exchange Plaza,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Bandra (East),

Dalal Street, Fort,

MUMBAI - 400 051

MUMBAI - 400 00 I

Symbol: TITAN

Scrip Code: 500114

Dear Sirs,

Sub: First quarter earnings call for Ql FY 2022-23 - Investors Presentation

th

July 2022, attached is a copy of the Investor Presentation

Further to our communication dated 20

regarding first quarter earnings as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations &

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.

Yours truly,

For T TAN COMPANY LIMITED

Dinesh Shetty

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Encl. As stated

Titan Company Limited 'INTEGRITY' No,1Sl3, Veerasandra, Electronics City P.O Off Ho5ur Main Road, Bengaluru - 560 100 India, Tel : 91 80 - 67047000, Fax: 9180 - 67046262 Registered Office No.3, SIPCOT Industrial Complex Hosur 635 126 TN India, Tel 91 4344 664 199, Fax 91 4344 276037, CIN : L74999TZ1984PLC001456 www.titancompany.in

August 5, 2022

Titan Company Limited

Earnings Presentation for the quarter ended June 30, 2022

Disclaimer

This document, prepared by Titan Company Limited (the "Company"/"we"/"our"/"Titan"), is solely for information purposes and does not constitute any offer, invitation, recommendation, invitation to purchase or subscribe to any of Titan's securities, and shall not form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever.

Certain statements are included in this release containing words or phrases such as "will," "aim," "will likely result," "believe," "expect," "will continue," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "seek to," "future," "objective," "goal," "project," "should," "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of these expressions, that are "forward-looking statements". Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements due to certain risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to implement our strategy successfully, the market acceptance of and demand for our products, our growth and expansion, the adequacy of our allowance for credit to franchisees, dealers and distributors, technological changes, volatility in income, cash flow projections and our exposure to market and operational risks. By their nature, certain market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what may actually occur in the future. As a result, actual future gains, losses or impact on net income could materially differ from those that have been estimated.

In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially estimates in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general economic and geo-political conditions in India and the other countries that have an impact on our business activities; inflation, unanticipated variance in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, the prices of raw material including gold and diamonds, or other rates or prices, changes in Indian and foreign laws and regulations, Acts of God, acts of terrorism, acts of war and pandemics, tax and accounting regulations, and changes in competition and the pricing environment in India. The Company may, from time to time make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with SEBI and the Stock Exchanges and in our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

2

Agenda

1

2

3

4

5

6

Company Overview

Titan Journey| Titan at a Glance| Business Segments| Lifestyle Brands

Performance Highlights

Company| Total Income| EBIT

Business Highlights

Jewellery| Watches & Wearables| EyeCare| Other Businesses| CaratLane| TEAL

Retail Network

Titan Presence| Retail Growth

Financial Update

Standalone P&L| Consolidated P&L| Total Income and EBIT| CE| Performance Trends| Dividend| Market Cap. and Shareholding

Awards, ESG

Awards & Recognition| Sustainability @ Titan

3

Company Overview

Titan Journey

Titan at a Glance

Business Segments

Lifestyle Brands

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Titan Company Limited published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 338 B 4 273 M 4 273 M
Net income 2023 29 072 M 367 M 367 M
Net cash 2023 22 382 M 283 M 283 M
P/E ratio 2023 73,7x
Yield 2023 0,38%
Capitalization 2 151 B 27 171 M 27 171 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,29x
EV / Sales 2024 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 7 263
Free-Float 41,6%
Managers and Directors
Venkataraman Coimbatore Chief Executive Officer-Jewelry
Ashok Kumar Sonthalia Chief Financial Officer
Saranyan Krishnan Thiru Chairman
Dinesh Shetty Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Ashwani Kumar Puri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED-4.01%27 171
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-4.68%355 947
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-9.96%148 053
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-14.33%72 858
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-15.37%69 160
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-19.17%40 386