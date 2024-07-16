SEC 71/2024-25 15th July 2024 The General Manager, DCS - CRD The General Manager, DCS - CRD BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Corporate Relationship Department Exchange Plaza, 1st Floor, New Trading Ring Bandra-Kurla Complex, Rotunda Building, P J Towers Bandra (East), Dalal Street, Fort, MUMBAI - 400 051 MUMBAI - 400 001 Symbol: TITAN Scrip Code: 500114

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Voting Results of the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Titan Company Limited (the Company)

The 40th AGM of the Company was held on Friday, 12th July 2024 at 2:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means to transact the business as stated in the Notice dated 3rd May 2024, convening the AGM.

Based on the report of the Scrutinizer, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of the 40th AGM have been duly approved by the shareholders with the requisite majority.

Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI LODR') and with further reference to the brief proceedings of the AGM submitted vide our letter dated 12th July 2024, please find enclosed the following:

Disclosure of the Voting Results of the businesses transacted at the AGM as required under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI LODR as Annexure A. Report of the Scrutinizer dated 15 th July 2024, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as Annexure B.

