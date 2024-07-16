SEC 71/2024-25
15th July 2024
The General Manager, DCS - CRD
The General Manager, DCS - CRD
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Corporate Relationship Department
Exchange Plaza,
1st Floor, New Trading Ring
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Rotunda Building, P J Towers
Bandra (East),
Dalal Street, Fort,
MUMBAI - 400 051
MUMBAI - 400 001
Symbol: TITAN
Scrip Code: 500114
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Voting Results of the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Titan Company Limited (the Company)
The 40th AGM of the Company was held on Friday, 12th July 2024 at 2:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means to transact the business as stated in the Notice dated 3rd May 2024, convening the AGM.
Based on the report of the Scrutinizer, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of the 40th AGM have been duly approved by the shareholders with the requisite majority.
Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI LODR') and with further reference to the brief proceedings of the AGM submitted vide our letter dated 12th July 2024, please find enclosed the following:
- Disclosure of the Voting Results of the businesses transacted at the AGM as required under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI LODR as Annexure A.
- Report of the Scrutinizer dated 15th July 2024, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as Annexure B.
Titan Company Limited
`INTEGRITY` #193 Veerasandra Electronics City P.O. Off Hosur Main Road, Bangalore 560100 India. Tel: 9180 6704 7000 Fax: 9180 6704 6262 Registered Office 3, SIPCOT Industrial Complex Hosur 635 126 TN India. Tel-91 4344 664 199 Fax 91 4344 276037, CIN: L74999TZ1984PLC001456 www.titancompany.in
The Voting Results and the Scrutinizers Report are made available on the website of the Company at www.titancompany.in.
This is for your information and records.
Yours truly,
For TITAN COMPANY LIMITED
DINESH SHIVANNA SHETTY
Digitally signed by DINESH SHIVANNA SHETTY Date: 2024.07.15 17:32:48 +05'30'
Dinesh Shetty
General Counsel & Company Secretary
Encl. As stated
Titan Company Limited
`INTEGRITY` #193 Veerasandra Electronics City P.O. Off Hosur Main Road, Bangalore 560100 India. Tel: 9180 6704 7000 Fax: 9180 6704 6262 Registered Office 3, SIPCOT Industrial Complex Hosur 635 126 TN India. Tel-91 4344 664 199 Fax 91 4344 276037, CIN: L74999TZ1984PLC001456 www.titancompany.in
Annexure A
A) DETAILS OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE MEETING
Sr. No.
Particulars
Details
1.
Date of the AGM
12th July 2024
2.
Total number of shareholders as on
9,22,611 on 5th July 2024
cut-off date
3. No. of shareholders present in the No arrangement for a physical meeting or meeting either in person or through appointment of proxy was made as the
proxy:
AGM was held through VC/OAVM.
- Promoters & Promoter Group
- Public
4. No. of shareholders attended the meeting through VC/OAVM (other than webcast)
-
Promoter and Promoter Group
6
-
Public
100
B) RESULTS OF THE MEETING
Sr.
Agenda
Resolution required
Mode of
Remarks
No
(Ordinary/Special)
Voting
1.
To receive, consider and adopt
Ordinary
Remote e-
Passed with
the Audited Standalone Financial
voting and e-
requisite
Statements of the Company for
voting at AGM
majority
the
Financial
Year
ended
31st March 2024, together with
the Reports of the Board of
Directors and Auditors thereon.
2.
To receive, consider and adopt
Ordinary
Remote e-
Passed with
the
Audited
Consolidated
voting and e-
requisite
Financial Statements
of the
voting at AGM
majority
Company for the Financial Year
ended 31st March 2024, together
with the Report of the Auditors
thereon.
3.
To declare dividend of ₹ 11/- per
Ordinary
Remote e-
Passed with
equity share of face value of ₹ 1/-
voting and e-
requisite
voting at AGM
majority
Titan Company Limited
`INTEGRITY` #193 Veerasandra Electronics City P.O. Off Hosur Main Road, Bangalore 560100 India. Tel: 9180 6704 7000 Fax: 9180 6704 6262 Registered Office 3, SIPCOT Industrial Complex Hosur 635 126 TN India. Tel-91 4344 664 199 Fax 91 4344 276037, CIN: L74999TZ1984PLC001456 www.titancompany.in
each on equity shares for the
Financial Year ended 31st March
2024.
4.
To appoint a Director in place of
Ordinary
Remote e-
Passed with
Mr. Noel Naval Tata (DIN:
voting and e-
requisite
00024713), who
retires by
voting at AGM
majority
rotation and being eligible, offers
himself for re-appointment.
5.
Re-appointment of Mr. C K
Ordinary
Remote e-
Passed with
Venkataraman as
Managing
voting and e-
requisite
Director.
voting at AGM
majority
6.
Appointment of Branch Auditors.
Ordinary
Remote e-
Passed with
voting and e-
requisite
voting at AGM
majority
Yours truly,
For TITAN COMPANY LIMITED
DINESH SHIVANNA SHETTY
Digitally signed by
DINESH SHIVANNA SHETTY
Date: 2024.07.15 17:33:20 +05'30'
Dinesh Shetty
General Counsel & Company Secretary
Titan Company Limited
`INTEGRITY` #193 Veerasandra Electronics City P.O. Off Hosur Main Road, Bangalore 560100 India. Tel: 9180 6704 7000 Fax: 9180 6704 6262 Registered Office 3, SIPCOT Industrial Complex Hosur 635 126 TN India. Tel-91 4344 664 199 Fax 91 4344 276037, CIN: L74999TZ1984PLC001456 www.titancompany.in
Titan Company Limited
1 - RESOLVED THAT the audited Financial Statements of the Company together with the Reports of the
Board of Directors and the Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024 be are hereby approved
Resolution Required :Ordinary
and adopted.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
NO
Mode of
% of Votes Polled
No. of
% of Votes in
Category
No. of shares
No. of votes
on outstanding
No. of Votes
Votes
favour on votes
% of Votes against
Voting
held
polled
shares
- in favour
-Against
polled
on votes polled
[1]
[2]
[3]={[2]/[1]}*100
[4]
[5]
[6]={[4]/[2]}*100
[7]={[5]/[2]}*100
E-Voting
469601920
100.0000
469601920
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and Promoter
Poll
469601920
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Group
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
469601920
100.0000
469601920
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
221121189
85.7692
219437567
1683622
99.2386
0.7614
Public Institutions
Poll
257809564
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
221121189
85.7692
219437567
1683622
99.2386
0.7614
E-Voting
49312566
30.7483
49311559
1007
99.9980
0.0020
Public Non Institutions
Poll
160374676
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
49312566
30.7483
49311559
1007
99.9980
0.0020
Total
887786160
740035675
83.3574
738351046
1684629
99.7724
0.2276
- Sensitivity: Internal
Titan Company Limited
2 - RESOLVED THAT the audited Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company together with the
Report of the Auditors thereon for the year ended 31st March, 2024 be are hereby approved and
Resolution Required :Ordinary
adopted.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
NO
Mode of
% of Votes Polled
No. of
% of Votes in
Category
No. of shares
No. of votes
on outstanding
No. of Votes
Votes
favour on votes
% of Votes against
Voting
held
polled
shares
- in favour
-Against
polled
on votes polled
[1]
[2]
[3]={[2]/[1]}*100
[4]
[5]
[6]={[4]/[2]}*100
[7]={[5]/[2]}*100
E-Voting
469601920
100.0000
469601920
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and Promoter
Poll
469601920
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Group
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
469601920
100.0000
469601920
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
221121189
85.7692
219588272
1532917
99.3068
0.6932
Public Institutions
Poll
257809564
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
221121189
85.7692
219588272
1532917
99.3068
0.6932
E-Voting
49312567
30.7484
49311359
1208
99.9976
0.0024
Public Non Institutions
Poll
160374676
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
49312567
30.7484
49311359
1208
99.9976
0.0024
Total
887786160
740035676
83.3574
738501551
1534125
99.7927
0.2073
- Sensitivity: Internal
Titan Company Limited
3 - RESOLVED THAT THE dividend at the rate of Rs. 11.00 (Eleven rupees) for equity share of Rs. 1 each
(Rupees one) recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 3rd May
Resolution Required :Ordinary
2024, be and hereby confirmed as dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
NO
Mode of
% of Votes Polled
No. of
% of Votes in
Category
No. of shares
No. of votes
on outstanding
No. of Votes -
Votes
favour on votes
% of Votes against
Voting
held
polled
shares
in favour
-Against
polled
on votes polled
[1]
[2]
[3]={[2]/[1]}*100
[4]
[5]
[6]={[4]/[2]}*100
[7]={[5]/[2]}*100
E-Voting
469601920
100.0000
469601920
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and Promoter
Poll
469601920
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Group
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
469601920
100.0000
469601920
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
227174029
88.1170
226754292
419737
99.8152
0.1848
Public Institutions
Poll
257809564
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
227174029
88.1170
226754292
419737
99.8152
0.1848
E-Voting
49312667
30.7484
49311512
1155
99.9977
0.0023
Public Non Institutions
Poll
160374676
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
49312667
30.7484
49311512
1155
99.9977
0.0023
Total
887786160
746088616
84.0392
745667724
420892
99.9436
0.0564
- Sensitivity: Internal
Titan Company Limited
4 - RESOLVED THAT Mr. N N Tata (DIN: 00024713), who retires by rotation, be and is hereby appointed as a
Resolution Required :Ordinary
Director of the Company who offers himself for re-appointment.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
NO
Mode of
% of Votes Polled
No. of
% of Votes in
Category
No. of shares
No. of votes
on outstanding
No. of Votes
Votes
favour on votes
% of Votes against
Voting
held
polled
shares
- in favour
-Against
polled
on votes polled
[1]
[2]
[3]={[2]/[1]}*100
[4]
[5]
[6]={[4]/[2]}*100
[7]={[5]/[2]}*100
E-Voting
469601920
100.0000
469601920
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and Promoter
Poll
469601920
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Group
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
469601920
100.0000
469601920
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
227172678
88.1165
205852765
21319913
90.6151
9.3849
Public Institutions
Poll
257809564
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
227172678
88.1165
205852765
21319913
90.6151
9.3849
E-Voting
49312329
30.7482
49310043
2286
99.9954
0.0046
Public Non Institutions
Poll
160374676
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
49312329
30.7482
49310043
2286
99.9954
0.0046
Total
887786160
746086927
84.0390
724764728
21322199
97.1421
2.8579
- Sensitivity: Internal
Titan Company Limited
Resolution Required :Ordinary
5. Re-appointment of Mr. C K Venkataraman as Managing Director.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
NO
Mode of
% of Votes Polled
No. of
% of Votes in
Category
No. of shares
No. of votes
on outstanding
No. of Votes
Votes
favour on votes
% of Votes against
Voting
held
polled
shares
- in favour
-Against
polled
on votes polled
[1]
[2]
[3]={[2]/[1]}*100
[4]
[5]
[6]={[4]/[2]}*100
[7]={[5]/[2]}*100
E-Voting
469601920
100.0000
469601920
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and Promoter
Poll
469601920
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Group
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
469601920
100.0000
469601920
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
227172678
88.1165
224396488
2776190
98.7779
1.2221
Public Institutions
Poll
257809564
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
227172678
88.1165
224396488
2776190
98.7779
1.2221
E-Voting
49312280
30.7482
49309610
2670
99.9946
0.0054
Public Non Institutions
Poll
160374676
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
49312280
30.7482
49309610
2670
99.9946
0.0054
Total
887786160
746086878
84.0390
743308018
2778860
99.6275
0.3725
- Sensitivity: Internal
Titan Company Limited
Resolution Required :Ordinary
6. Appointment of Branch Auditors.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
NO
Mode of
% of Votes Polled
No. of
% of Votes in
Category
No. of shares
No. of votes
on outstanding
No. of Votes -
Votes
favour on votes
% of Votes against
Voting
held
polled
shares
in favour
-Against
polled
on votes polled
[1]
[2]
[3]={[2]/[1]}*100
[4]
[5]
[6]={[4]/[2]}*100
[7]={[5]/[2]}*100
E-Voting
469601920
100.0000
469601920
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and Promoter
Poll
469601920
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Group
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
469601920
100.0000
469601920
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
227172678
88.1165
226978977
193701
99.9147
0.0853
Public Institutions
Poll
257809564
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
227172678
88.1165
226978977
193701
99.9147
0.0853
E-Voting
49312528
30.7483
49310992
1536
99.9969
0.0031
Public Non Institutions
Poll
160374676
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
49312528
30.7483
49310992
1536
99.9969
0.0031
Total
887786160
746087126
84.0391
745891889
195237
99.9738
0.0262
Sensitivity: Internal
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Titan Company Limited published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 06:51:04 UTC.