SEC 71/2024-25

15th July 2024

The General Manager, DCS - CRD

The General Manager, DCS - CRD

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Corporate Relationship Department

Exchange Plaza,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Bandra (East),

Dalal Street, Fort,

MUMBAI - 400 051

MUMBAI - 400 001

Symbol: TITAN

Scrip Code: 500114

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Voting Results of the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Titan Company Limited (the Company)

The 40th AGM of the Company was held on Friday, 12th July 2024 at 2:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means to transact the business as stated in the Notice dated 3rd May 2024, convening the AGM.

Based on the report of the Scrutinizer, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of the 40th AGM have been duly approved by the shareholders with the requisite majority.

Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI LODR') and with further reference to the brief proceedings of the AGM submitted vide our letter dated 12th July 2024, please find enclosed the following:

  1. Disclosure of the Voting Results of the businesses transacted at the AGM as required under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI LODR as Annexure A.
  2. Report of the Scrutinizer dated 15th July 2024, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as Annexure B.

Titan Company Limited

The Voting Results and the Scrutinizers Report are made available on the website of the Company at www.titancompany.in.

This is for your information and records.

Yours truly,

For TITAN COMPANY LIMITED

Encl. As stated

Titan Company Limited

Annexure A

A) DETAILS OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE MEETING

Sr. No.

Particulars

Details

1.

Date of the AGM

12th July 2024

2.

Total number of shareholders as on

9,22,611 on 5th July 2024

cut-off date

3. No. of shareholders present in the No arrangement for a physical meeting or meeting either in person or through appointment of proxy was made as the

proxy:

AGM was held through VC/OAVM.

  • Promoters & Promoter Group
  • Public

4. No. of shareholders attended the meeting through VC/OAVM (other than webcast)

-

Promoter and Promoter Group

6

-

Public

100

B) RESULTS OF THE MEETING

Sr.

Agenda

Resolution required

Mode of

Remarks

No

(Ordinary/Special)

Voting

1.

To receive, consider and adopt

Ordinary

Remote e-

Passed with

the Audited Standalone Financial

voting and e-

requisite

Statements of the Company for

voting at AGM

majority

the

Financial

Year

ended

31st March 2024, together with

the Reports of the Board of

Directors and Auditors thereon.

2.

To receive, consider and adopt

Ordinary

Remote e-

Passed with

the

Audited

Consolidated

voting and e-

requisite

Financial Statements

of the

voting at AGM

majority

Company for the Financial Year

ended 31st March 2024, together

with the Report of the Auditors

thereon.

3.

To declare dividend of ₹ 11/- per

Ordinary

Remote e-

Passed with

equity share of face value of ₹ 1/-

voting and e-

requisite

voting at AGM

majority

Titan Company Limited

each on equity shares for the

Financial Year ended 31st March

2024.

4.

To appoint a Director in place of

Ordinary

Remote e-

Passed with

Mr. Noel Naval Tata (DIN:

voting and e-

requisite

00024713), who

retires by

voting at AGM

majority

rotation and being eligible, offers

himself for re-appointment.

5.

Re-appointment of Mr. C K

Ordinary

Remote e-

Passed with

Venkataraman as

Managing

voting and e-

requisite

Director.

voting at AGM

majority

6.

Appointment of Branch Auditors.

Ordinary

Remote e-

Passed with

voting and e-

requisite

voting at AGM

majority

Yours truly,

For TITAN COMPANY LIMITED

Titan Company Limited

Titan Company Limited

1 - RESOLVED THAT the audited Financial Statements of the Company together with the Reports of the

Board of Directors and the Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024 be are hereby approved

Resolution Required :Ordinary

and adopted.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

NO

Mode of

% of Votes Polled

No. of

% of Votes in

Category

No. of shares

No. of votes

on outstanding

No. of Votes

Votes

favour on votes

% of Votes against

Voting

held

polled

shares

- in favour

-Against

polled

on votes polled

[1]

[2]

[3]={[2]/[1]}*100

[4]

[5]

[6]={[4]/[2]}*100

[7]={[5]/[2]}*100

E-Voting

469601920

100.0000

469601920

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and Promoter

Poll

469601920

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Group

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

469601920

100.0000

469601920

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

221121189

85.7692

219437567

1683622

99.2386

0.7614

Public Institutions

Poll

257809564

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

221121189

85.7692

219437567

1683622

99.2386

0.7614

E-Voting

49312566

30.7483

49311559

1007

99.9980

0.0020

Public Non Institutions

Poll

160374676

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

49312566

30.7483

49311559

1007

99.9980

0.0020

Total

887786160

740035675

83.3574

738351046

1684629

99.7724

0.2276

Titan Company Limited

2 - RESOLVED THAT the audited Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company together with the

Report of the Auditors thereon for the year ended 31st March, 2024 be are hereby approved and

Resolution Required :Ordinary

adopted.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

NO

Mode of

% of Votes Polled

No. of

% of Votes in

Category

No. of shares

No. of votes

on outstanding

No. of Votes

Votes

favour on votes

% of Votes against

Voting

held

polled

shares

- in favour

-Against

polled

on votes polled

[1]

[2]

[3]={[2]/[1]}*100

[4]

[5]

[6]={[4]/[2]}*100

[7]={[5]/[2]}*100

E-Voting

469601920

100.0000

469601920

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and Promoter

Poll

469601920

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Group

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

469601920

100.0000

469601920

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

221121189

85.7692

219588272

1532917

99.3068

0.6932

Public Institutions

Poll

257809564

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

221121189

85.7692

219588272

1532917

99.3068

0.6932

E-Voting

49312567

30.7484

49311359

1208

99.9976

0.0024

Public Non Institutions

Poll

160374676

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

49312567

30.7484

49311359

1208

99.9976

0.0024

Total

887786160

740035676

83.3574

738501551

1534125

99.7927

0.2073

Titan Company Limited

3 - RESOLVED THAT THE dividend at the rate of Rs. 11.00 (Eleven rupees) for equity share of Rs. 1 each

(Rupees one) recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 3rd May

Resolution Required :Ordinary

2024, be and hereby confirmed as dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

NO

Mode of

% of Votes Polled

No. of

% of Votes in

Category

No. of shares

No. of votes

on outstanding

No. of Votes -

Votes

favour on votes

% of Votes against

Voting

held

polled

shares

in favour

-Against

polled

on votes polled

[1]

[2]

[3]={[2]/[1]}*100

[4]

[5]

[6]={[4]/[2]}*100

[7]={[5]/[2]}*100

E-Voting

469601920

100.0000

469601920

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and Promoter

Poll

469601920

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Group

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

469601920

100.0000

469601920

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

227174029

88.1170

226754292

419737

99.8152

0.1848

Public Institutions

Poll

257809564

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

227174029

88.1170

226754292

419737

99.8152

0.1848

E-Voting

49312667

30.7484

49311512

1155

99.9977

0.0023

Public Non Institutions

Poll

160374676

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

49312667

30.7484

49311512

1155

99.9977

0.0023

Total

887786160

746088616

84.0392

745667724

420892

99.9436

0.0564

Titan Company Limited

4 - RESOLVED THAT Mr. N N Tata (DIN: 00024713), who retires by rotation, be and is hereby appointed as a

Resolution Required :Ordinary

Director of the Company who offers himself for re-appointment.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

NO

Mode of

% of Votes Polled

No. of

% of Votes in

Category

No. of shares

No. of votes

on outstanding

No. of Votes

Votes

favour on votes

% of Votes against

Voting

held

polled

shares

- in favour

-Against

polled

on votes polled

[1]

[2]

[3]={[2]/[1]}*100

[4]

[5]

[6]={[4]/[2]}*100

[7]={[5]/[2]}*100

E-Voting

469601920

100.0000

469601920

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and Promoter

Poll

469601920

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Group

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

469601920

100.0000

469601920

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

227172678

88.1165

205852765

21319913

90.6151

9.3849

Public Institutions

Poll

257809564

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

227172678

88.1165

205852765

21319913

90.6151

9.3849

E-Voting

49312329

30.7482

49310043

2286

99.9954

0.0046

Public Non Institutions

Poll

160374676

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

49312329

30.7482

49310043

2286

99.9954

0.0046

Total

887786160

746086927

84.0390

724764728

21322199

97.1421

2.8579

Titan Company Limited

Resolution Required :Ordinary

5. Re-appointment of Mr. C K Venkataraman as Managing Director.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

NO

Mode of

% of Votes Polled

No. of

% of Votes in

Category

No. of shares

No. of votes

on outstanding

No. of Votes

Votes

favour on votes

% of Votes against

Voting

held

polled

shares

- in favour

-Against

polled

on votes polled

[1]

[2]

[3]={[2]/[1]}*100

[4]

[5]

[6]={[4]/[2]}*100

[7]={[5]/[2]}*100

E-Voting

469601920

100.0000

469601920

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and Promoter

Poll

469601920

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Group

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

469601920

100.0000

469601920

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

227172678

88.1165

224396488

2776190

98.7779

1.2221

Public Institutions

Poll

257809564

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

227172678

88.1165

224396488

2776190

98.7779

1.2221

E-Voting

49312280

30.7482

49309610

2670

99.9946

0.0054

Public Non Institutions

Poll

160374676

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

49312280

30.7482

49309610

2670

99.9946

0.0054

Total

887786160

746086878

84.0390

743308018

2778860

99.6275

0.3725

Titan Company Limited

Resolution Required :Ordinary

6. Appointment of Branch Auditors.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

NO

Mode of

% of Votes Polled

No. of

% of Votes in

Category

No. of shares

No. of votes

on outstanding

No. of Votes -

Votes

favour on votes

% of Votes against

Voting

held

polled

shares

in favour

-Against

polled

on votes polled

[1]

[2]

[3]={[2]/[1]}*100

[4]

[5]

[6]={[4]/[2]}*100

[7]={[5]/[2]}*100

E-Voting

469601920

100.0000

469601920

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and Promoter

Poll

469601920

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Group

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

469601920

100.0000

469601920

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

227172678

88.1165

226978977

193701

99.9147

0.0853

Public Institutions

Poll

257809564

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

227172678

88.1165

226978977

193701

99.9147

0.0853

E-Voting

49312528

30.7483

49310992

1536

99.9969

0.0031

Public Non Institutions

Poll

160374676

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

49312528

30.7483

49310992

1536

99.9969

0.0031

Total

887786160

746087126

84.0391

745891889

195237

99.9738

0.0262

