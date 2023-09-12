WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of September:

Barrington Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023 : David Martin , CFO, will participate in 1 on 1 investor meetings.

: , CFO, will participate in 1 on 1 investor meetings. CL King 21 st Annual Best Ideas Conference on Monday, September 18, 2023 : Paul Reitz , CEO and David Martin , CFO, will participate in a Fireside Chat and 1 on 1 investor meetings. The live presentation of the Fireside Chat will take place at 2:45 PM ET and can be accessed through the following link https://wsw.com/webcast/clk22/twi/1538712 .

Annual Best Ideas Conference on : , CEO and , CFO, will participate in a Fireside Chat and 1 on 1 investor meetings. The live presentation of the Fireside Chat will take place at and can be accessed through the following link . Sidoti Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 : David Martin , CFO, will participate in a formal presentation and 1 on 1 investor meetings. The live presentation will take place at 12:15 PM ET and can be accessed through the following link https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5poDvQ4rRDKF23tMYe6GQg .

: , CFO, will participate in a formal presentation and 1 on 1 investor meetings. The live presentation will take place at and can be accessed through the following link . DA Davidson – Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Friday, September 22, 2023 ( Nashville, TN ). Paul Reitz , CEO and David Martin , CFO will participate in a Fireside Chat at 11:15 AM ET and can be accessed through the following link https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco64/twi/1778308 .

Replays of the CL King, Sidoti and DA Davidson Presentations will also be made available on Titan's Investor Relations website at ir.titan-intl.com under the "Events and Presentations" section.

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-international-inc-to-participate-in-september-investor-conferences-301924962.html

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.