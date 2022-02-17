Titan International : expands its AgraEDGE™ tire line with new flotation sizes

Feb 17, 2022

Titan expands its AgraEDGE™ tire line with new flotation sizes

New R-1W sizes for MFWD tractors, combines, grain carts and 4WD tractors

QUINCY, Illinois- Titan International, Inc. (Titan) is expanding its Titan AgraEDGE tire line - which was launched just last year - with 4 new flotation sizes of the cutting-edge, cost-competitive tires. The radial R-1W tires are available now in 710/70R38, 710/70R42, 800/65R32, and 800/70R38 sizes for MFWD tractors, combines, grain carts and 4WD tractors.

"We introduced the AgraEDGE earlier this year with 17 tires in 14 different sizes to support the most popular MFWD tractor front and rear configurations to give farmers an American-made high-performing, modern-looking, cost-competitive R-1W tire," said Scott Sloan, Ag Product Manager at Titan. "These new sizes allow us to support farmers even more by covering additional MFWD setups, as well as combines, grain carts and 4WD tractors."

The expansion gives the AgraEDGE line 18 total sizes (21 tire options), ranging from 380/80R38 up to 800/70R38. Titan plans to continue to expand the line with additional row crop through flotation sizes in the coming months.

Modern design elements

The new AgraEDGE sizes, like the initial 14 sizes, feature a modern design and improved compounding, the latest engineered materials, state of the art construction techniques and modern lug angle for optimum self-cleaning and traction. In addition, new construction in the sidewall and lug angle provides excellent roading capability. The tire and footprint shape allow for minimal soil compaction. Each tire is "D" Speed Rated to better match the application.

Radial warranty coverage

The full AgraEDGE tire line is covered by Titan's recently expanded radial warranty, which includes:



● 8-year coverage for tire workmanship and material with prorated refund based on years in service and percentage wear. This includes a 2-year no-cost replacement (service not included) versus the previous policy's 1-year no-cost replacement.



● New 1-year field hazard protection plan offers prorated refund for select cases of field hazard damage.



● 2-year stubble damage protection plan covers all Titan radials.

For more information on the expanded AgraEDGE lineup from Titan, visit titan-intl.com/Tires/AGRAEDGE.

About Titan International, Inc.

Titan International, Inc.(NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies and undercarriage products. Headquartered in Illinois, the company produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. In the United States, the company produces two distinct tire brands - Goodyear® Farm Tires and Titan Tires.

For more information contact:

Kim Boccardi

217-228-4032

Kim.Boccardi@titan-intl.com

