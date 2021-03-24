Log in
TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(TWI)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Titan International : introduces new AgraEDGE™ tire line

03/24/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
Mar 24, 2021

Titan introduces new AgraEDGE™ tire line

Cutting-edge, cost-competitive radial R-1W tire line available in 17 sizes

QUINCY, Illinois- Titan International (Titan) is excited to announce the introduction of the Titan AgraEDGE: a new, full-line tire offering. These cutting-edge, cost-competitive tires initially are available in 17 of the most popular front and rear row crop MFWD tractor sizes - with a range of additional sizes being introduced throughout 2021 for 4WD tractors, combines and grain carts.

'With the AgraEDGE, we've taken the best elements of our existing lines and incorporated the newest design innovations to create a high-performing, modern-looking, cost-competitive tire,' said Scott Sloan, Ag Product Manager at Titan. 'We're proud to have developed and to produce these tires right here in America to support our North American farmers. We believe buying American is something every U.S. farmer can stand behind, and it's something that sets Titan - and the AgraEDGE ­- apart from many in the industry.'

Designed for performance

The AgraEDGE is a radial R-1W with a modern design and features improved compounding, the latest engineered materials, state of the art construction techniquesand modern lug angle for optimum self-cleaning and traction. In addition, new construction in the sidewall and lug angle provides excellent roading capability. The tire and footprint shape allow for minimal soil compaction.

Warranty coverage

The AgraEDGE is covered by Titan's recently expanded radial warranty, which includes:

  • 8-year coverage for tire workmanship and material with prorated refund based on years in service and percentage wear. This includes a 2-year no-cost replacement (service not included) versus the previous policy's 1-year no-cost replacement.
  • New 1-year field hazard protection plan offers prorated refund for select cases of field hazard damage.
  • 2-year stubble damage protection plan covers all Titan radials.

Full line build-out

The initial 17 sizes available now range from 380/85R28 up to 520/85R42 to match the most common MFWD tractor front and rear configurations. Titan plans to expand the AgraEDGE line to a total of 44 tires with additional row crop through flotation sizes in a phased approach throughout 2021.

For more information on the new, high-performing AgraEDGE lineup from Titan, visit titan-intl.com/Tires/AGRAEDGE.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies and undercarriage products. Headquartered in Illinois, the company produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. In the United States, the company produces two distinct tire brands - Goodyear® Farm Tires and Titan Tires.

© 2021 Titan International

All Rights Reserved.

Please send all reader and sales inquiries to: corp.marketing@titan-intl.com

# # #

For more information contact:

Kim Boccardi

217-228-4032

Kim.Boccardi@titan-intl.com

Disclaimer

Titan International Inc. published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 21:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
