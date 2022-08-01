Log in
Titan International : to Host FFA Tire Auction and Other Big Events at Farm Progress 2022

08/01/2022 | 10:55am EDT
Aug 01, 2022

Titan to Host FFA Tire Auction and Other Big Events at Farm Progress 2022

Attendees can also see Cole the Cornstar, Welker Farms' Big Bud and more at the Titan booth

QUINCY, Illinois- Titan International, Inc. (Titan) has big things in store for the Farm Progress Show August 30 through September 1 in Boone, Iowa. Titan will be bringing back the FFA tire auction where new tires are auctioned off and 100 percent of the proceeds go to the Iowa FFA. Popular YouTube influencer and Titan Brand Ambassador Cole the Cornstarwill be back for meet-and-greet opportunities. Two more big additions at the Titan booth will be Welker Farms' Big Budand the reigning world's largest farm tire for the fifth year in a row: the LSW1400/30R46.

FFA Tire Auction

Titan is excited to bring back the FFA tire auction with a special guest auctioneer: Cole the Cornstar. The FFA tire auction allows attendees to purchase new Titan and Goodyear® Farm Tires with 100 percent of the proceeds going to support the Iowa FFA. Over the last 20 years, Titan has auctioned off over $1 million worth of tires, with proceeds going to FFA chapters across the country.

"Titan is proud to support FFA's commitment to developing future leaders in agriculture," says Scott Sloan, Ag Product Manager at Titan. "Students dedicate a lot of time and effort into their personal development with their community projects. We're happy to support and partner with all the advisors, volunteers, and students of the FFA organization."

Cole the Cornstar

Cole the Cornstar will be making a return visit to the Titan booth along with DC and Cooper for meet-and-greet sessions with fans from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. all three days of the show. Cole and Titan previously partnered on a three-part video seriesto upgrade his Case 340 Magnum tractor with Titan Low Sidewall Technology® (LSW®) Super Singles. You can also join Cole on some recent virtual tours of the Titan facilities.

Welker Farms' Big Bud

The Welker Farms family, another YouTube influencer and Titan Brand Ambassador, will be bringing their Big Bud tractorfresh from the fields of Shelby, Montana to the Titan booth all three days of the show. This is the Big Bud that put them on the map with their YouTube channel. Welker Farmswill be stopping by the booth periodically to meet with their fans.

$200 Off Wristband Sponsorship

Titan will be sponsoring the wristbands again this year at the show. Stop by the Titan booth and receive a $200 tire rebate certificate towards a purchase of Titan or Goodyear Farm Tires, made right here in the Midwest. The rebate certificate can be redeemed at any Titan dealer across North America. Visit the Titan booth 24S for more information.

Reigning World's Largest Farm Tire

See the reigning world's largest farm tire for the fifth year in a row, the Goodyear Optitrac LSW1400/30R46, at the Titan booth. This Low Sidewall Technology (LSW) allows equipment operators to unlock greater productivity while taking on some of the toughest jobs in the world. This tire features a larger rim diameter and a smaller sidewall than a standard tire.

World Premiere of New Tire Technology

Titan is excited to introduce its newest tire technology for sprayer applications at Farm Progress. More details will be announced the week of the show.

For additional show details, visit titan-intl.com/FPS.

----

For more information contact:

Kim Boccardi

217-228-4032

Kim.Boccardi@titan-intl.com

Disclaimer

Titan International Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 14:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
