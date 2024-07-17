Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2024) - Titan Logix Corp., (TSXV: TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in mobile liquid measurement solutions, announces its interim results for the three- and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2024.

"We are seeing sustained demand for the TD100™ series products in the crude and used oil markets, and we expect to see similar demand in the upcoming quarter," says Nick Forbes, CEO at Titan. "We are also seeing traction with our market diversification strategy, having completed 2 successful pilot trials in the Refined Fuels market in the third quarter, and we expect to close an additional 4 pilots in the fourth quarter.

"The third quarter sales results were primarily driven by strong demand from the crude oil market segment. We are seeing a good mix of new construction and retrofits, where fleets are upgrading from legacy products to the TD100™ and Finch II-W with Bluetooth capability. The balance of sales activity in the quarter came from the Used Oil segment and new market opportunities in Refined Fuels and Lubricants.

"In the third quarter we completed 2 pilot trials in the Refined Fuels market segment. In the fourth quarter we are expecting to close 4 additional pilot trials. Each pilot trial is expected to take 3-5 months, equipping 1-5 trucks with Titan TD100™ system and Titan's Rack Control Module (RCM). We expect that upon successful completion of a pilot trial, a customer will spec the Titan TD100™ system onto new fleet builds resulting in a recurring revenue stream in future years. Our objective is to successfully complete 20 pilot trials per year in the Refined Fuels market to achieve our revenue targets in our long-term strategic plan.

"Our investment strategy is to commit the necessary resources to penetrate new mobile liquid market segments, and the development of value-added products and software solutions to these market segments. The Company invests its non-operating cash reserves in conservative interest-bearing accounts and marketable securities. Acquisition opportunities are considered where it complements our growth strategy or enables the monetization of our connected strategy."

Q3 FISCAL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 increased by 18% to $1,925,730 compared to $1,627,934 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and in the nine-month period increased by 12% to $5,190,567 compared to $4,652,962 in the comparative period. The Company continues to see increased demand for its core product line as Tanker OEMs remain at peak production capacity.

Gross Profit increased to 1,003,660 or 52% of revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $777,794 or 48% of revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. During the nine-month period ended, gross profit increased to $2,606,575 or 50% of revenue compared to $2,413,567 or 52% of revenue. The increase in gross profit resulted from an increase in volume compared to the same nine-month period in 2023.

The Company incurred product research and development expenses(1) in the current quarter of $285,357 on activities to support the Company's diversification and growth into new markets compared to $168,845 incurred in the same period of fiscal 2023. During the nine-month period ended, product research and development expenses(1) increased to $798,478 compared to $322,955 incurred in the comparative period. In fiscal 2023, the Company unveiled a strategic growth plan focused on updating its core product line and diversifying its business.

The Company's net loss decreased by $193,809 to $218,462 in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to a net loss of $412,271 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 driven by the increased revenue and resulting gross profit. Through nine months, net earnings (loss) decreased by $471,011 to a net loss of $378,360 compared to net earnings of $92,651 in fiscal 2023. The decrease in net earnings over the comparative period was driven by increased product research and development expenditures and non-cash fair value losses recorded in other non-operating items, specifically an unrealized loss of $727,500 recorded in the current fiscal year on the Company's investment in shares of Bri-Chem Corporation compared to an unrealized loss of $533,500 recorded in the same period of fiscal 2023.

The performance of the core business improved in the third quarter with reported Operating EBITDA(1) of $410,344 in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 versus $168,663 in the comparative period. Through the nine-months ended, Operating EBITDA(1) increased by $23,368 to $891,712 compared to $868,344 for the nine-months ended May 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights Summary

(in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ $ $ $ Revenue 1,925,730 1,627,934 5,190,567 4,652,962 Cost of sales (922,070) (850,140) (2,584,342) (2,239,395) Gross profit 1,003,660 777,794 2,606,225 2,413,567 Gross margin (%) 52% 48% 50% 52% Operating EBITDA (1) 410,344 168,663 891,712 868,344 Product research and development

expenses (1) (285,357) (168,845) (798,478) (322,955) EBITDA (1) 124,987 (182) 93,234 545,389 Net earnings (loss) (218,462) (412,271) (378,360) 92,651 EPS - Basic and Diluted (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) 0.00

Financial Position As at May 31, 2024 As at August 31, 2023 Working capital $ 14,027,849 $ 14,536,282 Total assets $ 18,024,808 $ 18,347,317 Long-term liabilities $ 644,115 $ 681,476 Total equity $ 16,554,095 $ 16,877,549

(1) See non-IFRS measures below.

The Company's interim consolidated financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") which includes the Company's Business Outlook, for the three- and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2024, are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website, www.titanlogix.com.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

The Company uses certain measures in this MD&A that do not have a standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) and thus are prohibited from being disclosed in the consolidated financial statements. These measures, which are derived from information reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements, may not be consistent with similar measures presented and disclosed by other reporting issuers. However, management believes that this information provides increased insight into the Company's strategic plan to address the broader mobile liquid markets. Readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the Company's EBITDA and Operating EBITDA to the Operating income (loss) before other items per the interim consolidated financial statements for the periods presented:

Fiscal Period Ended Q3 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Operating income (loss) before other items 2,098 (112,297) (244,791) 217,689 Add: Depreciation and amortization 99,357 85,412 283,118 258,111 Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation 23,532 26,703 54,907 69,589 EBITDA 124,987 (182) 93,234 545,389 Add: Product research and development expenses (1) 285,357 168,845 798,478 322,955 Operating EBITDA 410,344 168,663 891,712 868,344

The table below, removes the recurring engineering expenses from the total to isolate the product research and development expenses excluded in Management's calculation of Operating EBITDA:

Fiscal Period Ended Q3 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Engineering, product research and development expenses 332,626 274,251 948,759 495,716 Less: Recurring engineering expenses (47,269) (105,406) (150,281) (172,761) Product research and development expenses 285,357 168,845 798,478 322,955

A detailed definition of these non-IFRS measures can be reviewed in the Company's MD&A

About Titan Logix Corp.:

For over 25 years, Titan Logix Corp. has designed and manufactured mobile liquid measurement solutions to help businesses reduce risk and maximize efficiencies in bulk liquids transportation. Titan's TD Series of tank level monitors are a market leader in mobile fluid measurement, and are known for their high level of accuracy, rugged design, and solid-state reliability. Our solutions are designed for hazardous and non-hazardous applications, and we serve customers in a wide range of applications including petroleum, environmental solutions, chemical, and agriculture.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

