Titan Machinery : 2022 Proxy Statement

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Titan Machinery Inc. will, due to public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, services providers, personnel and other stakeholders, be held in a virtual meeting only format over the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TITN2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m., Central Time, on June 6, 2022, for the following purposes:

1. To elect two directors each for a three-year term.

2. To conduct an advisory vote on a non-binding resolution to approve the compensation of our named executive officers.

3. To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2023.

4. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2022 are entitled to notice of the Annual Meeting and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Your vote is important. You are cordially invited to attend the virtual Annual Meeting. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions during the Annual Meeting, by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TITN2022. Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, we hope you will vote as soon as possible. You may vote over the Internet, as well as by telephone, or by mail as described in the Notice of Internet Availability, first sent to stockholders on or about April 25, 2022, containing instructions on how to access our proxy materials.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders To Be Held on June 6, 2022: The Proxy Statement, Proxy Card, and Annual Report on Form 10-K are available in the Investor Relations section of the Titan Machinery Inc. website at http://www.titanmachinery.com.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

David J. Meyer

Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer

West Fargo, North Dakota

April 25, 2022

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

June 6, 2022

PROXY STATEMENT

INTRODUCTION

Your proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Titan Machinery Inc. ("we," "us," "our," or the "Company") for our Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at 9:00 a.m. , Central Time, on June 6, 2022 (the "Annual Meeting"), in a virtual meeting only format over the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TITN2022 and for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. The Company is holding the Annual Meeting in a virtual only format over the Internet due to public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, service providers, personnel and other stakeholders. The proposals to be voted on at the Annual Meeting are described in this Proxy Statement.

The mailing address of our principal executive offices is Titan Machinery Inc., 644 East Beaton Drive, West Fargo, North Dakota 58078. We expect that this Proxy Statement, the related Proxy Card, Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and the Notice of Internet Availability (the "Notice") will first be made available to our stockholders on or about April 25, 2022.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Purpose of the Annual Meeting . . . . . . . . .

At the Annual Meeting, our stockholders will act upon the following proposals outlined in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders:

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors

Proposal 2 - Advisory Vote to Approve the Compensation of our Named

Executive Officers

Proposal 3 - Ratification of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Following the formal portion of the Annual Meeting, management of the Company will be available to respond to appropriate questions from stockholders.

What is the format for this year's Annual Meeting? . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

What is a Proxy? . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Due to public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, services providers, personnel and other stakeholders, this year's Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual only format over the Internet. We have structured our virtual Annual Meeting to provide stockholders with substantially the same opportunities to participate in the Annual Meeting as if it were held in person, including the ability to vote shares electronically during the meeting and to ask questions during the meeting.

To attend the virtual Annual Meeting over the Internet, please visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TITN2022. We recommend that you log in at least 15 minutes before the Annual Meeting begins to ensure ample time to complete the check-in procedures and test your computer audio system. We will have technicians ready to assist you with any technical difficulties that you may encounter accessing the virtual meeting platform.

To participate in the Annual Meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number included on your Notice, in your proxy card (if applicable) or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy material. You may also login as a guest in the event that you do not have a 16-digit control number. However, if you participate as a guest through the virtual meeting platform, you will not be able to vote your shares or submit questions during the Annual Meeting.

Although you may vote online during the virtual Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote via the Internet, by telephone or by mail as outlined in the Notice or on your proxy card to ensure that your shares are represented and voted.

It is your legal designation of another person to vote the stock you own in the manner you direct. That other person is called a proxy. You may designate someone as your proxy in a written document, typically with a proxy card. We have authorized members of our senior management designated by the Board and named in your proxy card to represent you and to vote your shares as instructed. The proxies also may vote your shares at any adjournments or postponements of the Annual Meeting.

What is a Proxy Statement? . . . . . . . . . . . .

It is a document we give you when we are soliciting your designation of a proxy pursuant to Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules and regulations.

How is the Company distributing the proxy materials? . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Consistent with the approach taken for last year's Annual Meeting, this year, to expedite delivery, reduce costs and decrease the environmental impact of our proxy materials, we are using an SEC rule that allows us to furnish proxy materials primarily over the internet instead of mailing paper copies of those materials to each stockholder. As a result, beginning on or about April 25, 2022, we will send to stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability containing instructions on how to access our proxy materials, including this Proxy Statement, over the Internet. If you receive the Notice this year, you will not receive paper copies of the proxy materials unless you request the materials by following the instructions in the Notice. The Notice is not a proxy card that can be submitted to vote your shares. Instead, the Notice instructs you on how to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials. The Notice also instructs you on how you may submit your proxy via the Internet or by telephone.

Stockholder of Record . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

If your shares were registered in your name with our transfer agent as of the record date, April 8, 2022, you are a stockholder of record with respect to those shares.

Shares held in "Street Name" . . . . . . . . . .

If you hold your shares in an account at a bank, broker or other intermediary, then you are the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name" and the bank, broker or other intermediary is considered to be the stockholder of record. This bank, broker or other intermediary will send the Notice to you (or will send the printed proxy materials with the intermediary's voting instruction card, as requested). As the beneficial owner of the Company's shares, you have the right to direct your intermediary on how to vote and you are also invited to attend the virtual Annual Meeting. However, if you are a beneficial owner, you are not the stockholder of record and in order to vote your shares during the Annual Meeting you must follow the instructions from your bank, broker or other intermediary. Please refer to the information your bank, broker or other intermediary provided to you. Stock exchange rules do not permit a bank, broker or other intermediary to vote "street name" shares on "non-routine" matters, such as the election of directors and approval of the compensation of our named executive officers, unless it has received voting instructions from the beneficial holder. The Company encourages beneficial holders to promptly direct their bank, broker or other intermediary on how to vote for the agenda items.

Number of Shares Required to be Present to Hold the Annual Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . .

In order to conduct the Annual Meeting, holders of a majority of the shares outstanding and entitled to vote as of the close of business on the record date, April 8, 2022, must be present electronically or by proxy at the virtual Annual Meeting. This constitutes a quorum. Your shares are counted as present if you attend the virtual Annual Meeting and vote electronically, or if you vote by proxy. Shares represented by proxies that include abstentions and broker non-votes (described below) will be counted as present for purposes of establishing a quorum. If a quorum is not present, we will adjourn the Annual Meeting until a quorum is obtained.

Proxy Solicitation and Cost . . . . . . . . . . . .

Voting Methods . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Revoking Your Proxy or Changing Your Vote . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

The cost of soliciting proxies, including the preparation, assembly and mailing of the proxies and soliciting material, as well as the cost of forwarding that material to beneficial owners and record holders of the Company's common stock ("Common Stock"), will be borne by the Company. Directors, officers and employees of the Company may, without compensation other than their regular remuneration, solicit proxy votes personally or by telephone.

VOTING INFORMATION

Shares Held of Record. All stockholders of record may vote by telephone, internet, or mail as described in the Notice or may vote electronically at the Annual Meeting.

Shares Held In Street Name. If your shares are held in "street name" you must instruct the record holder of your shares (i.e., your broker, bank or other intermediary) how to vote your shares. If your shares are held in "street name" and you want to attend the virtual Annual Meeting and vote electronically, you will need to log in to the virtual Annual Meeting platform using your 16-digit control number and have a valid legal proxy for the Annual Meeting from the record holder of the shares.

Any stockholder giving a proxy designation may revoke it at any time prior to its use at the Annual Meeting by giving written notice of such revocation to the Corporate Secretary of the Company, at 644 East Beaton Drive, West Fargo, ND 58078, or by attending and voting electronically at the virtual Annual Meeting. A beneficial owner of shares held in street name must follow the instructions from his or her bank, broker or other intermediary to revoke his or her previously given proxy.