  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Titan Machinery Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TITN   US88830R1014

TITAN MACHINERY INC.

(TITN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
34.07 USD   -1.25%
Titan Machinery : 2022 Stephens Annual Investment Conference
PU
Titan Machinery Inc. to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2022 Results on November 30, 2022
AQ
Titan Machinery : 2022 Baird Global Industrial Conference
PU
Titan Machinery : 2022 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

11/17/2022 | 03:19am EST
2022 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

November 16, 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements about our beliefs and expectations and statements containing the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend" and similar expressions may constitute forward-looking statements. Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this presentation are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements made herein, which may include statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the timing for implementation of our new ERP dealer management system, Agriculture, Construction and International segment performance expectations, inventory levels, equipment inventory turns and the percentage of our inventory under non-interest bearing terms, agricultural and macro-economic trends, effects of cost-cutting measures and realignment initiatives, rental fleet size, the balance sheet effects of our cash flow from operations, availability of acquisition opportunities, modeling assumptions, projections regarding agricultural production legislation and changes to tax policy, and income, growth, operating expense, cash flow, and profitability expectations, and the expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan Machinery's actual results in current or future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the duration, scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and operations, a substantial dependence on a single equipment manufacturer, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties integrating acquired stores, industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented performance improvement initiatives, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties in conducting international operations, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, climate conditions, disruption in receiving ample inventory financing, the success of our inventory management efforts and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are more fully described in Titan Machinery's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Titan Machinery conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risk factors may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor to assess the impact of all such risk factors on Titan Machinery's business or the extent to which any individual risk factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, Titan Machinery disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce results of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within this presentation, the Company makes reference to certain adjusted financial measures ("non-GAAP financial measures"), including Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes, and Adjusted EBITDA. These adjusted measures are provided so that investors have the same financial data that management uses with the belief that it will assist the investment community in assessing the underlying performance of the Company for the periods being reported. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Included in the Appendix to this presentation is a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Industry Information

Information regarding market and industry statistics contained in this presentation is based on information available to us that we believe is accurate.

2

Executive Management

  • DAVID MEYER - CHAIRMAN/CEO
    • Founded Titan Machinery in 1980
    • 45 Years of industry owner/operator experience
    • Widely respected leader
    • Early adapter/pioneer dealership consolidation
  • MARK KALVODA - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
    • Joined Titan Machinery in 2007
    • Titan Machinery CFO since 2011
    • 27 Years of accounting/finance background
    • 15 Years of equipment dealership industry experience

3

COMPANY OVERVIEW

4

Financial Snapshot

COMPANY SUMMARY:

NASDAQ: TITN

Stock Price (as of 11/11/2022)

$35.61

Book Value per share1

$20.90

Cash1

$142.1M

Debt1

$93.2M

Market Cap (as of 11/11/2022)

$803.6M

1 Balance sheet and per share data as of most recently filed quarterly report, fiscal second quarter end; does not include impact from Heartland Ag acquisition and transaction consideration of $95.5 million (closed 8/1/22)

5

Disclaimer

Titan Machinery Inc. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 08:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 205 M - -
Net income 2023 89,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,51x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 758 M 758 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 362
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Duration : Period :
Titan Machinery Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 34,07 $
Average target price 38,33 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Joseph Meyer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark P. Kalvoda Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Nathan Johnson Vice President-Technology
Bryan Knutson Chief Operating Officer
Steve Noack Secretary, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TITAN MACHINERY INC.1.13%758
TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD.-11.22%6 397
SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.54%4 808
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.1.60%3 716
VAMOS LOCAÇÃO DE CAMINHÕES, MÁQUINAS E EQUIPAMENTOS S.A.16.03%2 652
BARLOWORLD LIMITED-28.72%1 172