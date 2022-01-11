Log in
    TITN   US88830R1014

TITAN MACHINERY INC.

(TITN)
Titan Machinery : ICR Conference 2022 - Presentation

01/11/2022
ICR Conference 2022

January 11, 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements about our beliefs and expectations and statements containing the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend" and similar expressions may constitute forward-looking statements. Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this presentation are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements made herein, which may include statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the timing for implementation of our new ERP dealer management system, Agriculture, Construction and International segment performance expectations, inventory levels, equipment inventory turns and the percentage of our inventory under non-interest bearing terms, agricultural and macro-economic trends, effects of cost-cutting measures and realignment initiatives, rental fleet size, the balance sheet effects of our cash flow from operations, availability of acquisition opportunities, modeling assumptions, projections regarding agricultural production legislation and changes to tax policy, and income, growth, operating expense, cash flow, and profitability expectations, and the expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan Machinery's actual results in current or future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the duration, scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and operations, a substantial dependence on a single equipment manufacturer, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties integrating acquired stores, industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented performance improvement initiatives, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties in conducting international operations, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, climate conditions, disruption in receiving ample inventory financing, the success of our inventory management efforts and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are more fully described in Titan Machinery's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Titan Machinery conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risk factors may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor to assess the impact of all such risk factors on Titan Machinery's business or the extent to which any individual risk factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, Titan Machinery disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce results of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within this presentation, the Company makes reference to certain adjusted financial measures ("non-GAAP financial measures"), including Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes, and Adjusted EBITDA. These adjusted measures are provided so that investors have the same financial data that management uses with the belief that it will assist the investment community in assessing the underlying performance of the Company for the periods being reported. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Included in the Appendix to this presentation is a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Industry Information

Information regarding market and industry statistics contained in this presentation is based on information available to us that we believe is accurate.

Executive Management

DAVID MEYER - CHAIRMAN/CEO

    • Founded Titan Machinery in 1980
    • 45 Years of industry owner/operator experience
    • Widely respected leader
    • Early adapter/pioneer dealership consolidation
  • MARK KALVODA - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
    • Joined Titan Machinery in 2007
    • Titan Machinery CFO since 2011
    • 26 Years of accounting/finance background
    • 14 Years of equipment dealership industry experience

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Financial Snapshot

COMPANY SUMMARY:

NASDAQ: TITN

Stock Price (as of 01/10/2022)

$32.42

52 Week Range (as of 01/10/2022)

$20.55 - $38.58

Market Cap (as of 01/10/2022)

$732.4M

Cash (10/31/2021)

$90.5M

Book Value (10/31/2021)(*)

$18.61

(*)Total Titan Machinery Inc. Stockholders' Equity and Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares taken from most recently filed quarterly report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Titan Machinery Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 13:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
