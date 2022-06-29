Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Titan Medical Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMD   CA88830X8199

TITAN MEDICAL INC.

(TMD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:32 2022-06-29 am EDT
0.7800 CAD   +6.85%
10:33aTITAN MEDICAL BRIEF : Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule
MT
10:32aTitan Medical Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule
GL
10:32aTitan Medical Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Titan Medical Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule

06/29/2022 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Medical Inc. (NasdaqTMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative surgical technologies for single access robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), today announced that the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") has notified the company that it has been granted an additional 180 calendar day period, through December 26, 2022, to evidence compliance with the US$1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

If at any time before December 26, 2022, the bid price for the company's common shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days (and generally not more than 20 consecutive business days, in Nasdaq’s discretion), it is expected that Nasdaq would provide formal notice that the company has regained compliance with the bid price requirement.

In the event the company does not evidence compliance with the minimum bid price requirement during the 180-day grace period, it is expected that Nasdaq would notify the company that its shares are subject to delisting. At such time, the company may appeal such determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”), and it is expected that the company’s securities would continue to be listed and available to trade on Nasdaq at least pending the completion of the appeal process. There can be no assurance that any such appeal would be successful or that the company would be able to evidence compliance with the terms of any extension that may be granted by the Panel.

The Nasdaq notification letter does not impact the company's compliance or listing status on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and with operations in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is focused on enhancing robotic assisted surgery using innovative technology through a single access point. The Enos™ robotic single access surgical system is being developed with an ergonomic focus to provide a surgical experience that imitates real-life movements that surgeons demand and includes multi-articulating instruments designed to allow surgeons an increased range of motion in a confined space, with dexterity and the ability to exert the forces necessary to complete common surgical tasks. With the Enos system, Titan intends to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications.

Enos™ is a trademark of Titan Medical Inc.

For more information, visit www.titanmedicalinc.com and connect with the company on Twitter, @TitanMedical and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, which reflect the current expectations of management of the company’s future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “potential for” and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, references to: the company’s focus on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery; the company’s compliance with the minimum bid price requirement during the 180-day grace period; the company’s ability to maintain listing with The Nasdaq Capital Market; the Enos system providing a surgical experience that imitates real-life movements; and the company’s intention to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications with the Enos system. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in the news release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact
Kristen Galfetti
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
+1-781-869-2553
investors@titanmedicalinc.com

###


All news about TITAN MEDICAL INC.
10:33aTITAN MEDICAL BRIEF : Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimu..
MT
10:32aTitan Medical Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid..
GL
10:32aTitan Medical Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid..
GL
06/28Titan Medical up 15.4% in US Pre-Market, Provides Update to Enos Project Timeline
MT
06/28TITAN MEDICAL : De Novo marketing authorization planned for early 2025 remains unchanged -..
PU
06/28TITAN MEDICAL BRIEF : Provides Update to Enos Project Timeline
MT
06/28Titan Medical Provides Update to Enos Project Timeline
AQ
06/28Titan Medical Provides Update to Enos Project Timeline
CI
06/23Titan Medical to Participate at the Society of Robotic Surgery Annual Meeting
GL
06/23Titan Medical to Participate at the Society of Robotic Surgery Annual Meeting
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TITAN MEDICAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 20,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 31,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 63,0 M 63,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,87x
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart TITAN MEDICAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Titan Medical Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TITAN MEDICAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul G. Cataford Chairman. President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen L. Lemieux Chief Financial Officer
Bill Fahey Vice President-Manufacturing & Operations
Anthony J. Giovinazzo Lead Independent Director
Cary Guy Vance Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TITAN MEDICAL INC.-10.98%63
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-18.52%209 734
DANAHER CORPORATION-23.44%180 320
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-43.78%72 506
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-26.88%58 899
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.79%57 134