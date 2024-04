Titan Minerals Limited is an Australia-based exploration and development company. The Company is focused on exploring and developing potential Tier One projects in Ecuador’s southern Andean copper-gold belt. The Company’s projects include Dynasty Gold project, Copper Duke project and Linderos project. The Company’s flagship, Dynasty Gold Project, is located approximately 25 kilometers (km) north of the Peruvian border. The Copper Duke is an early-stage exploration project located approximately 18 km east of the Company’s wholly owned Dynasty gold. The Copper Duke Project is comprised of 13 concessions totaling 130 square kilometers (km2) in the Loja Province in southern Ecuador. The Lineros project is located approximately 20 km southwest of its flagship Dynasty Gold Project where drilling for resource estimation update is underway, and is comprised of four contiguous concessions totaling approximately 143km2 located near the Peruvian border in southern Ecuador’s Loja Province.

Sector Gold