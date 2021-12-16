Titan Minerals : Dynasty Gold Project Drilling Results

Diamond Drilling -

As has been previously reported Titan commenced a phase of resource definition and extensional drilling just ahead of the September Quarter.

To date the Company has completed 97 drill holes for 19,560 metres of diamond core drilling on the Cerro Verde Prospect. Assay results have now been received for 51 of the 97 holes drilled with the first 29 holes of the program previously reported (refer to the ASX releases dated 9 September and 17 November 2021).

This announcement provides an update of assay results received for the next 22 drill holes.

Figure 1: Cerro Verde Prospect Drill Collar locations

These assay results, in combination with an additional five (5) holes completed this quarter on the Iguana Prospect, leaves a balance of 51 drill holes completed and awaiting assay analyses, and another three (3) holes currently in progress. Extended laboratory turn-around times are not anticipated to abate going into new year and assay results for drilling completed through December are anticipated to be received incrementally from January through March of the new year.

