Titan Minerals : More High-grade Gold & Silver at Dynasty

28 February 2022

Drilling Program Update:

The 2021 phase of Diamond drilling at the Cerro Verde Target was completed on December 18th. A total of 100 drill holes were completed comprising 20,757 meters of diamond core. Assay results are outstanding from a remaining 13 holes.

Titan's management team are reviewing and assessing all historic and new data with modern layered geological tools to build a robust revised model for the Cerro Verde prospects.

Titan Minerals Managing Director, Laurie Marsland said:

"We are pleased that this current phase of drilling has confirmed and expanded the known mineralisation at Cerro Verde Prospect within the overall Dynasty Project. The results received so far gives us great confidence that previous estimates and projections of veins at Cerro Verde are correct, if not conservative and our focus is turning to understanding the ultimate size and magnitude of the Project.

The Company has substantially increased its technical capacity at the project site with the addition of Mike Skead as Executive Vice President of Exploration and Pablo Morelli as Exploration manager both who were attracted by the prospectivity and who have taken up residence in Ecuador.

Latest Results:

These results are from the final quarter of the 2021 diamond drilling program commenced in May 2021 which has the objective of further defining the known resource and improving our understanding of the structural, chemical and geological controls on the mineralization. This program has married surface geological mapping, trenching and channel sampling with the structural analysis and first sampling of oriented core at the project.

Cerro Verde Prospect

(Illustration shows previous 43-101 Resource Estimate)

Figure 1: Location of Cerro Verde Prospect within overall Dynasty Project

These diamond holes primarily target the extension and infill of known epithermal vein in the Cerro Verde Prospect on the southern part of the overall Dynasty Project. The delay in assay turn-around and the requirement to bed down the new team and assess the results achieved to date resulted in a halt to drilling at year end. Assay results are now starting to flow and this report refers to the assays received,