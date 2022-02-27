Log in
TITAN MINERALS LIMITED

Titan Minerals : More High-grade Gold & Silver at Dynasty

02/27/2022 | 05:22pm EST
Corporate StructureIssued Shares: 1.41 billion

onlyIssued Options: 87.6 million

Share Price: A$0.11

Market Cap: A$155m (06/02/2022)

Titan Minerals Ltd (ASX:TTM) is an explorer and developer of the rich cordilleras of the Andes in Southern Ecuador.

Titan's main projects are rich in

porphyry copper, gold and silver

mineralisation and range from

early-stage exploration to

advanced pre-development status.

They include:

1)

Dynasty Gold Project

2)

Copper Duke Project

3)

Linderos Project

4)

Jerusalem Project

Board of Directors

Peter G Cook - Non-exec Chairman

Laurie Marsland - Managing Director

Matthew Carr- Executive Director

Nicholas Rowley- Non-execDirector

Barry Bourne- Non-exec. Director

Zane Lewis- Company Secretary

Mike Skead - Executive Vice

President Exploration

Pablo Morelli - Exploration

Manager

28 February 2022

More High-grade Gold & Silver at Dynasty

Titan is pleased to advise that it has received assays for a further 30 diamond holes and 5 trenches from the Cerro Verde prospect within its Dynasty Gold Project in Southern Ecuador.

Key Highlights include:

  1. 11.10m @ 4.93g/t gold with 30.7g/t silver from 67.90m in hole CVD087
  1. 3.05m @ 16.48g/t gold with 61.7g/t silver from 142.15m drill depth 2.35m @ 8.29g/t gold with 4.09g/t silver from 156.25m
    12.08m @ 2.54g/t gold with 7.41g/t silver from 196.15m and
    3.35m @ 5.97g/t gold with 15.1g/t silver from 219.15m in hole CVD081
  1. 4.7m @ 5.11g/t gold with 24.1g/t silver from 37.72m and
    4.9m @ 2.70g/t gold with 15.9g/t silver from 86.9m in hole CVD061
  1. 1.82m @ 10.88g/t gold with 34.1g/t silver from 103.29m, and
    7.07m @ 8.56g/t gold with 95.8g/t silver from 125.7m in hole CVD094
  1. 4.83m @ 5.79g/t gold with 3.25g/t silver from 197.17m in hole CVD071
  1. 2.16m @ 6.15g/t gold with 33.9g/t silver from 244.50m, and
    7.10m @ 1.73g/t gold with 10.8g/t silver from 336.19m in hole CVD075
  1. 5.18m @ 3.08g/t gold with 54.9g/t silver from 116.17m in hole CVD085 o 3.24m @ 6.51g/t gold with 38.7g/t silver from 83.83m in hole CVD096

Noteworthy Comments:

  1. Demonstrable depth continuity of veins up to 300m depth.
  1. Surface extremity of main veins extended along strike and at depth
  1. Variable silver to gold ratio's evidencing multiple phases of fluid flow and telescoping.
  1. Previously announced CVD072 received additional results, upgrading the significant intercept at a 0.2g/t Au cut-off to 102.7m @ 1.48g/t gold, including 14.14m @ 6.42g/t gold with 16.4g/t silver.

Localised Channel Sampling confirms grade continuity:

Channel/Trench sampling and detailed mapping reveals increased vein density from ramifying effects and proves continuity. Better results include:

  1. 7.75m @ 6.01g/t gold with 36.5g/t silver - Channel CVC028 o 4.30m @ 4.69g/t gold with 40.0g/t silver - Channel CVC031

Contacts:

APAC

EMEA/Americas

Laurie Marsland

Matthew Carr

Andrew Krelle

Managing Director

Executive Director +61 408 163 950

Investor Relations +44 7956 362 903

laurie@titanminerals.com.au

matthew.carr@titanminerals.com.au

andrew.krelle@bacchuscapital.co.uk

Titan Minerals Limited, Suite 6, 295 Rokeby Road Subiaco WA 6008, +61 8 65552950

www.titanminerals.com.au

28 February 2022

Drilling Program Update:

The 2021 phase of Diamond drilling at the Cerro Verde Target was completed on December 18th. A total of 100 drill holes were completed comprising 20,757 meters of diamond core. Assay results are outstanding from a remaining 13 holes.

Titan's management team are reviewing and assessing all historic and new data with modern layered geological tools to build a robust revised model for the Cerro Verde prospects.

Titan Minerals Managing Director, Laurie Marsland said:

"We are pleased that this current phase of drilling has confirmed and expanded the known mineralisation at Cerro Verde Prospect within the overall Dynasty Project. The results received so far gives us great confidence that previous estimates and projections of veins at Cerro Verde are correct, if not conservative and our focus is turning to understanding the ultimate size and magnitude of the Project.

The Company has substantially increased its technical capacity at the project site with the addition of Mike Skead as Executive Vice President of Exploration and Pablo Morelli as Exploration manager both who were attracted by the prospectivity and who have taken up residence in Ecuador.

Latest Results:

These results are from the final quarter of the 2021 diamond drilling program commenced in May 2021 which has the objective of further defining the known resource and improving our understanding of the structural, chemical and geological controls on the mineralization. This program has married surface geological mapping, trenching and channel sampling with the structural analysis and first sampling of oriented core at the project.

Cerro Verde Prospect

(Illustration shows previous 43-101 Resource Estimate)

Figure 1: Location of Cerro Verde Prospect within overall Dynasty Project

These diamond holes primarily target the extension and infill of known epithermal vein in the Cerro Verde Prospect on the southern part of the overall Dynasty Project. The delay in assay turn-around and the requirement to bed down the new team and assess the results achieved to date resulted in a halt to drilling at year end. Assay results are now starting to flow and this report refers to the assays received,

28 February 2022

checked and validated following the first 52 holes of the Cerro Verde program previously reported (refer to the ASX releases dated 9 September, 17 November, and 17 December 2021).

This filing also reports on some outstanding channel sampling results from works completed in conjunction with the drilling.

New Data

Assay results have now been received from drill samples covering 31 holes for approximately 7,000 m of diamond drilling at the Cerro Verde prospect (refer to Appendix A for all significant results).

Figure 2: Cerro Verde prospect drill collar location with better reported intercepts on diagrammatic geology interpretation.

28 February 2022

Better intercepts include:

  • CVD081 was drilled testing a northwest extension to the foreign resource estimation and targets a vein intersection zone more than 40m below hole CVD027, which reported 3.12m @ 4.57g/t gold among multiple significant intercepts (refer to ASX release dated 17 November 2021). CVD081 yielded multiple vein intercepts (among other intercepts in Appendix A) returning:
    1. 3.05m @ 16.48g/t gold from 142.15m drill depth o 2.35m @ 8.29g/t gold from 156.25m
      o 12.08m @ 2.54g/t gold from 196.15m and o 3.35m @ 5.97g/t gold from 219.15m
  • 43.06m @ 2.56g/t gold with 6.95g/t silver was intersected from 72.82m in drill hole CVD072, previously reported with partial assay results (refer to ASX release dated 17 December 2021) Veins in the mineralized corridor above CVD072 include the Estrella, La Herradura, La Colorado and Clavo vein sets trending from northwest to northeast in orientation. The CVD072 intersects multiple veins which persist above and below the 43.06m at 2.56g/t Au, and an additional 12m of sampling proximal to this interval have been recently received, amending a broader intercept previously reported at a 0.3g/t Au cut-off to 102.7m @ 1.48g/t gold from 46.5m depth (refer to Appendix A, Figures 2 and 3 ).

Figure 3: Fence Section across the 1.6km wide Cerro Verde Prospect spanning across two zones of previous trial mining (at the Esperanza-Venado pits and Comanche-Brecha pits) and extending south to recent intercepts at CVD072. (Refer to Figure 2 for section location)

  • 8.92m @ 1.30g/t gold with 3.13g/t silver from 67.19m - hole CVD065 (2.0m estimated true width)
  • 11.10m @ 4.93g/t gold with 30.65g/t silver from 67.90m - hole CVD087 (4.2m estimated true width). Considered to extend mineralisation on the Brecha 1 vein down-dip of hole CVD032 (3.70m @ 2.70g/t gold - refer to ASX release dated 17 December 2021) by 35m. Notably, the tenor and width of mineralization and silver:gold ratio is increasing with depth.

28 February 2022

  • 5.18m @ 3.08g/t gold with 54.87g/t silver from 116.17m - hole CVD085 (3.5m estimated true width) assumed to represent the intersection of Foto-2 and Copetona-6 veins. This has extended the depth mineralisation by approximately 40m at below the previous intercept in hole DDH045 (5.90m @ 2.87g/t gold). The mineralised vein zone comprises quartz cemented breccia rich in sulfides (Figure 4).

Figure 4: A photograph of mineralised interval in borehole CVD085, averaging 3.08g/t gold over 5.18m from 116.17m. The mineralised interval is centred around a 1.64m quartz-carbonate breccia averaging 5.74g/t gold which is bounded by a phyllic alteration halo.

  • 6.37m @ 1.53g/t gold and 9.94m @ 1.42g/t gold intersected from 110.33m and 133.42m depth respectively among multiple other reported intercepts in hole CVD093 (Refer to Appendix A and Figures 2 & 5) highlight a widening of the mineralised corridor ientified as the Comanche- Brecha zone.

Figure 5: Comanch-Brecha Vein Zone cross section on extesnion to mineralisation west of Comanche Brecha trial mining pits (refer to Figure 2 for section location).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

